With a 64% stake, Lalique Group SA (VTX:LLQ) insiders have a lot riding on the company

Lalique Group's significant insider ownership suggests inherent interests in company's expansion

55% of the company is held by a single shareholder (Silvio Denz)

Using data from company's past performance alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

If you want to know who really controls Lalique Group SA (VTX:LLQ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 64% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Lalique Group regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Lalique Group.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Lalique Group?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Lalique Group might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Lalique Group. From our data, we infer that the largest shareholder is Silvio Denz (who also holds the title of Top Key Executive) with 55% of shares outstanding. Its usually considered a good sign when insiders own a significant number of shares in the company, and in this case, we're glad to see a company insider play the role of a key stakeholder. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 12% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 7.9% by the third-largest shareholder.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Lalique Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of Lalique Group SA. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. That means they own CHF166m worth of shares in the CHF258m company. That's quite meaningful. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 12% stake in Lalique Group. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 23%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

