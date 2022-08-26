With 65.70% CAGR, Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Size Worth USD 1498.55 Million by 2028: Comprehensive Research Report by Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors

[239+ Pages Report] According Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market size & share revenue is estimated to grow over $1,498.55 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 65.70% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.), Arctic wolf network, Intel Corporation, GE Healthcare, General Vision, Microsoft Corporation, unchained carrot, Next IT Corp., Blue kite web solution, and others.

NEW YORK, USA, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Technology (Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (Hefa- Spk), Fischer Tropsch Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (Ft-Spk), Synthetic Iso-Paraffin From Fermented Hydro Processed Sugar (Hfs-Sip), Alcohol To Jet Spk (Atj-Spk), And Catalytic Hydrothermolysis Jet (CHJ)), By Type (Biofuel, Hydrogen Fuel, and Power To Liquid Fuel), By Blending Capacity (Below 30%, 30% to 50%, and Above 50%), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 72.40 million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 1,498.55 million mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 65.70% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Sustainable Aviation Fuel? How big is the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Industry?

Industry Overview:

Sustainable aviation fuel is a biofuel used to power aircraft with similar properties to conventional jet fuel but with similar carbon footprints. Depending on the feedstock and technologies used to produce it, sustainable aviation fuel can dramatically reduce life cycle greenhouse gas compared to conventional jet fuels.

Story continues

Sustainable aviation fuel provides a cleaner alternative to fossil fuel and achieves up to an 80 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions over the fuel lifecycle compared to conventional fossil jet fuels, without significant changes to fuel supply systems or engines. It is also environment-friendly fuel that reduces carbon emissions; waste streams to produce sustainable aviation fuel have been beneficial for the environment.

Sustainable aviation fuel is currently more costly than traditional fossil jet fuel. Sustainable aviation fuel is a suitable option for aircraft operators to meet their obligation under carbon offsetting. Thus, these factors are expected to drive the sustainable aviation fuel market during the forecast period. Therefore, demand for sustainable aviation fuel can come to a standstill during the forecast period due to the inadequate supply of raw materials required for its production.

Click Here To Access Free Sample Report of the Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/sustainable-aviation-fuel-market



(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 239+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 72.40 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 1,498.55 Million CAGR Growth Rate 65.70% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.), Arctic wolf network, Intel Corporation, GE Healthcare, General Vision, Microsoft Corporation, unchained carrot, Next IT Corp., Blue kite web solution, and among others Key Segment By Technology, Type, Blending Capacity, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers

An increase in the need for reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in the aviation industry

The aviation industry's goal to reduce carbon emissions from growing traffic depends in large part on the use of sustainable aviation fuels. In comparison to fossil jet fuel, sustainable aviation fuel can cut carbon dioxide emissions by up to 80% over its lifetime, depending on the sustainable feedstock utilized and the supply chain to the airport. For airline companies to fulfil their commitment under carbon offsetting, sustainable aviation fuel will be suitable. Therefore, it is anticipated that these factors will fuel the market for sustainable aviation fuel throughout the forecast period.

Restraints

Insufficient availability of feedstock and factories to meet sustainable aviation fuel production

The raw materials that play a significant role in the entire manufacturing chain of alternative aviation fuels like synthetic fuel and e-fuels include biological and non-biological resources including oil crops, sugar crops, and waste oil. Therefore, due to the insufficient supply of raw materials needed for its manufacture, demand for sustainable aviation fuel may come to a standstill.

Browse the full “Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/sustainable-aviation-fuel-market



Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Borders are no barrier to the covid-19 virus's global expansion. Through the destruction of economic and financial losses and uncertainty, it has affected all industries, sectors, and facets of life. The operation of all aircraft types and associated services during transportation are of concern to the global aviation business.

Governments all over the world are revoking foreign residents' visas and isolating the affected areas, which is also one of the main causes of the aviation industry's slowdown. The production of aircraft and other related service businesses are also influenced by COVID-19. Additionally, aircraft that were parked as part of the contraction that were less efficient won't be put back into service.

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global sustainable aviation fuel market is based on technology, type, and blending capacity.

Technology Segment Analysis

Based on technology, the sustainable aviation fuel market is categorized into synthetic paraffinic kerosene (HEFA- SPK), fischertropsch synthetic paraffinic kerosene (FT-SPK), synthetic iso-paraffin from fermented hydro processed sugar (HFS-SIP), alcohol to jet spk (ATJ-SPK), and catalytic hydrothermolysis jet (CHJ).

Among these, the Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (HEFA- SPK) segment dominates the market in 2021.

Due to the benefits of synthetic paraffinic kerosene such as reducing carbon emissions, and others which supported the growth of this segment in 2021.

Type Segment Analysis

Based on type, the market is segmented into biofuel, hydrogen fuel, and power to liquid fuel.

Besides that, the biofuel segment dominated the market during the forecast period due to the rising demand from aircraft operators to follow the international government regulation.

Blending Capacity Segment Analysis

Based on blending capacity, the market is bifurcated into below 30%, 30% to 50%, and above 50%.

Among these, the 30% to 50% blending capacity segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

The cost-effectiveness and improved supply chain efficiency supported the segment growth in past years.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/sustainable-aviation-fuel-market



Competitive Landscape:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global sustainable aviation fuel market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness.

Some of the main competitors dominating the global sustainable aviation fuel market include –

Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)

Arctic wolf network

Intel Corporation

GE Healthcare

General Vision

Microsoft Corporation

Unchained carrot

Next IT Corp

Blue kite web solution

Key Insights from Primary Research :

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Sustainable Aviation Fuel market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 65.70% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

In Terms Of Revenue, The Sustainable Aviation Fuel market size was valued at around US$ 72.40 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1,498.55 Million by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Growth in the market is anticipated during the forecast period due to a rise in the demand for a reduction in green gas in the aviation industry.

By technology, the synthetic paraffinic kerosene (HEFA- SPK) segment dominated the market in 2021.

Based on blending capacity, the 30% to 50% blending capacity segment dominated in 2021.

On the basis of geography, North America is one of the largest markets for aviation and renewable aviation fuels.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/sustainable-aviation-fuel-market



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Sustainable Aviation Fuel industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Industry?

What segments does the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Dominance:

North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. To meet the need to reduce carbon emissions due to the increase in air traffic and air passengers, countries such as the United States and Canada in North America are focusing on various initiatives to use fuel, renewable aviation materials. With supportive policies and initiatives aimed at decarburizing aviation emissions, the North American market is seen as one of the centers of high demand for sustainable aviation fuels. The number of sustainable aviation fuel initiatives undertaken by countries in the region such as the United States and Canada are the Commercial Aviation Alternatives Fuels Initiative (CAAFI), Biofuels Midwest Sustainable Aviation (MASBI) and Canada's Airplane Supply Chain Initiative, among others. .

Recent Developments:

November 2021: Taipei Taiwan, a leading provider of industrial intelligent systems, is pleased to announce the HPC-6240-asmb-622 industrial edge inference server. The innovative solution is specially designed for the rapid deployment, management, and scaling of al and inference workloads in the modern hybrid cloud.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/sustainable-aviation-fuel-market



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global Sustainable Aviation Fuel market is segmented as follows:

By Technology

Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (HEFA- SPK)

Fischer Tropsch Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (FT-SPK)

Synthetic Iso-Paraffin from Fermented Hydroprocessed Sugar (HFS-SIP)

Alcohol To Jet SPK (ATJ-SPK)

Catalytic Hydrothermolysis Jet (CHJ)

By Type

Biofuel

Hydrogen Fuel

Power To Liquid Fuel

By Blending Capacity

Below 30%

30% to 50%

Above 50%

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Request Your Free Sample Report of the Global Business Management Consulting Services Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/sustainable-aviation-fuel-market



Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Technology, Type, Blending Capacity, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors:

Global Aircraft Fuel Tank Market Share Is Likely To Reach At A CAGR Value Of Around 1.30% by 2028: https://www.fnfresearch.com/aircraft-fuel-tank-market



Global Renewable Aviation Fuel Market Revenue Estimated Around USD 13,789.4 Million by 2026: https://www.fnfresearch.com/renewable-aviation-fuel-market-by-type-fischer-tropsch-129



Global Aircraft Filters Market Size Projected to Reach USD 1.03 Billion by 2026: https://www.fnfresearch.com/aircraft-filters-market



Global Refinery Fuel Additives Market Estimated to Reach USD 14330 Million by 2026: https://www.fnfresearch.com/refinery-fuel-additives-market-by-type-antioxidants-cold-1236



Global Aviation Refueling Market Projected to Reach USD 2,739 Million by 2026: https://www.fnfresearch.com/aviation-refueling-market-by-type-mobile-tankers-hydrant-635



About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/



Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 73877 19999

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com



Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com



Blog: https://www.fnfresearch.com/blog/



