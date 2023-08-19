65% of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) is owned by insiders, and they've been buying recently

Key Insights

A look at the shareholders of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 65% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

A quick look at our data suggests that insiders have been buying shares in the company recently. This might indicate that they expect share prices to rise in the near future.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Costamare, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Costamare?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Costamare does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Costamare's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Costamare. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Konstantinos Konstantakopoulos with 32% of shares outstanding. With 17% and 16% of the shares outstanding respectively, Christos Konstantakopoulos and Achillefs Konstantakopoulos are the second and third largest shareholders.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 3 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 65% stake.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Costamare

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of Costamare Inc.. This gives them effective control of the company. Insiders own US$850m worth of shares in the US$1.3b company. That's extraordinary! Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish to discover if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 10% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Costamare better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Costamare (including 1 which is a bit concerning) .

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

