65 Equity Partners Invests $150 Million in Cityneon: Group to Rebrand to Neon

·5 min read

SINGAPORE, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cityneon Holdings ("Cityneon", the "Company"/collectively with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), welcomes a fresh investment of S$150 million from 65 Equity Partners, an independently managed investment firm wholly-owned by Temasek Holdings. Cityneon concluded a round of private funding that raised S$235 million last April, and the collective funds raised will be utilized to further strengthen the Group's growth trajectory and aspirations.

65 Equity Partners Logo and neon Logo. (PRNewsfoto/Cityneon Holdings)
65 Equity Partners Logo and neon Logo. (PRNewsfoto/Cityneon Holdings)

65 Equity Partners now joins existing major institutional investors and shareholders - CITIC Capital, Pavilion Capital, EDBI, Qatar's Doha Venture Capital, and SeaTown Holdings International, veteran entrepreneur and investor Mr. Johnson Ko, as well as Executive Chairman & Group CEO Mr. Ron Tan, to form a new and strong investor base for the Group's future.

"We are excited to partner Cityneon's management team in its next phase of growth. Cityneon has a unique franchise, which provides IP-based immersive entertainment where it has built a leading position globally supported by a portfolio of high quality IPs. This investment aligns strategically with our mandate of supporting high growth, leading businesses led by founders and entrepreneurs, to help them scale and fulfil their growth aspirations, as well as facilitating their eventual public listing" said Tan Chong Lee, Chief Executive Officer of 65 Equity Partners.

The funds raised will be strategically channeled towards the Group's growth strategies globally, including expanding into new markets, acquiring of new intellectual property ("IP"), building up technological capabilities via the Company's in-house R&D department, establishing new and profitable lines of businesses, and shoring up its balance sheet.

Credit Suisse acted as the Company's sole financial advisor in this transaction.

Rebranding to NEON

The desire to rebrand Cityneon was driven by the Group's enhanced vision to be the global leader in immersive entertainment while maintaining the link to its 65 years of legacy. The word "NEON" stems from the Greek word, "neos", which means "new", and staying true to its meaning, NEON will strive to always be relevant, offering new, exciting and epic experiences for fans and families around the world.

Executive Chairman and Group CEO of Cityneon, Mr. Ron Tan said, "This successful round of funding is a testament of the confidence in the Group and affirms our trajectory of growth as a global leader in creating unique, immersive experiences for audiences worldwide. With the support of 65 Equity Partners, and our strong stable of existing shareholders, we are excited about future opportunities as we continue to strengthen our capabilities and expand the reach of our portfolio of IP experiences to accelerate growth into 2023 and beyond.

Our rebranding into NEON, encompasses our vision of the convergence of the physical and digital space, transcending geographical limitations and creating a fully integrated global experience for our visitors."

New Chapter of Growth

Emerging from COVID-19 and with a stronger balance sheet from the capital raised over the last two years, the Company is ready for a new chapter of growth in 2023 and beyond.

The Group recently expanded into new markets and experiences, working with the governments of Peru and Egypt to present two Original Artefact IP Experiences – Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru and Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs, showcasing authentic historical artefacts to audiences in major cities around the world as well as signing two new global IPs with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and entering into a strategic partnership with the Qatar Free Zones. During the year, it also saw strong performance in key exhibitions including the Jurassic World: The Exhibition in London, Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs in San Francisco, and Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. in Chile and Tokyo.

Exciting projects on the horizon include the world debut of Avatar: The Experience at the iconic Cloud Forest at Gardens by the Bay, Singapore on 28th October 2022, and Jurassic World: The Exhibition which will be launched in Japan in Spring 2023, and many more.

About Cityneon Holdings

Cityneon is a global leader in immersive experiences that holds global partnerships with billion-dollar studios such as The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Entertainment for Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. and Marvel Avengers Station: Evolution and 20th Century Studios for AVATAR: The Exhibition, Hasbro for Transformers: The Experience, NBCUniversal for Jurassic World: The Exhibition, and Lionsgate for The Hunger Games: The Exhibition. It also has a partnership with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment to produce two brand-new, unique global touring themed art experiences inspired by DC and the Wizarding World, slated to launch in 2023. The Company also partners with the governments of Peru and Egypt for their original artifact IP experiences, Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru and Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs respectively, plus original artifact tours Pompeii: The ExhibitionMummies of the World: The Exhibition and Victoria the T. Rex. These partnerships have enabled the Group to bring compelling experiences that leave lasting memories to visitors in more than 50 cities to date globally. For more information, please visit www.cityneongroup.com.

About 65 Equity Partners

65 Equity Partners is an independently managed wholly-owned investment platform of Temasek which focuses on providing equity and structured capital solutions to leading companies with growth aspirations, in Southeast Asia, Europe and the United States. In Singapore, the strategy of 65 Equity Partners is to provide capital solutions to local enterprises with fundamentally sound businesses to help them expand regionally or transform strategically. 65 Equity Partners will also invest in leading companies and new economy businesses in Singapore and the region, ahead of their eventual listing in Singapore. For more information, please visit www.65equitypartners.com.

For Investor Relations/Media inquiries, please contact:

Wong Yi Lin
Group Head, Corporate Relations
Cityneon Holdings
Tel: +65 6571 6338
Email: ir@cityneongroup.com

(PRNewsfoto/Cityneon Holdings)
(PRNewsfoto/Cityneon Holdings)

SOURCE Cityneon Holdings

