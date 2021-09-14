$ 65 Mn growth in Global Gas Cutting Machine Market 2021-2025 | Analyzing Growth in Industrial Machinery Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gas cutting machine market is poised to grow by USD 65.75 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Gas Cutting Machine Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The gas cutting machine market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand from conventional end-users of gas cutting machines.

The gas cutting machine market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the positive impact on CAPEX and OPEX as one of the prime reasons driving the gas cutting machine market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The gas cutting machine market covers the following areas:

Gas Cutting Machine Market Sizing

Gas Cutting Machine Market Forecast

Gas Cutting Machine Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Ador Welding Ltd.

Colfax Corp.

Esprit Automation Ltd.

HACO

Hornet Cutting Systems

KALTENBACH GmbH + Co. KG

Koike Aronson Inc.

Messer Cutting Systems Inc.

SteelTailor

The Lincoln Electric Co.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Stationary gas cutting machine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Portable gas cutting machine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ador Welding Ltd.

Colfax Corp.

Esprit Automation Ltd.

HACO

Hornet Cutting Systems

KALTENBACH GmbH + Co. KG

Koike Aronson Inc.

Messer Cutting Systems Inc.

SteelTailor

The Lincoln Electric Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

