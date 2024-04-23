With 65% ownership of the shares, Reunert Limited (JSE:RLO) is heavily dominated by institutional owners

Key Insights

Every investor in Reunert Limited (JSE:RLO) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 65% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Reunert.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Reunert?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Reunert. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Reunert's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Reunert is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Sanlam Investment Management (Pty) Ltd., with ownership of 21%. Reunert Limited Ordinary Share Trust is the second largest shareholder owning 15% of common stock, and Old Mutual Investment Group South Africa (Pty) Limited holds about 11% of the company stock.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 4 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Reunert

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Reunert Limited in their own names. It appears that the board holds about R16m worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of R10b. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 20% stake in Reunert. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

