With 65% ownership in Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU), institutional investors have a lot riding on the business

Institutions' substantial holdings in Suncor Energy implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

The top 25 shareholders own 42% of the company

Recent purchases by insiders

Every investor in Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 65% to be precise, is institutions. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Last week’s 6.4% gain means that institutional investors were on the positive end of the spectrum even as the company has shown strong longer-term trends. The one-year return on investment is currently 12% and last week's gain would have been more than welcomed.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Suncor Energy.

TSX:SU Ownership Breakdown January 7th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Suncor Energy?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Suncor Energy. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Suncor Energy's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

TSX:SU Earnings and Revenue Growth January 7th 2024

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Suncor Energy is not owned by hedge funds. Sanders Capital, LLC is currently the company's largest shareholder with 4.3% of shares outstanding. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 3.9% of common stock, and Dodge & Cox holds about 3.5% of the company stock.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Suncor Energy

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Suncor Energy Inc.. As it is a large company, we'd only expect insiders to own a small percentage of it. But it's worth noting that they own CA$11m worth of shares. In this sort of situation, it can be more interesting to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 35% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Suncor Energy better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Suncor Energy (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

