New 65+ Primary Care Clinic Raising The Standard For Healthcare In Davenport

·3 min read

Patient-Focused Health Network, VIPcare, Joins Forces with Local Provider for Better Health to the Medicare Advantage Community

 TAMPA, Fla., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VIPcare, a patient-focused primary care network based in Florida, is excited to be teaming up with Dr. Margaret Yee for Better Health with the opening of VIPcare's new local clinic in Davenport.

Dr. Yee, previously of MDY Primary Care Medicine, will be the primary care physician at VIPcare's newest location. She is board-certified in family medicine and brings extensive clinical experience in providing care to the residents of Davenport.

VIPcare is excited to be partnering with Dr. Yee, and together they look forward to transforming primary care and offering quality healthcare to Medicare beneficiaries.

With the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on community health resulting in a national epidemic of delayed health screenings and worsened chronic conditions, VIPcare has adapted to the risks and has remained committed to delivering the first line of care in communities. In addition, they have successfully and safely maintained continuity of care to their patients with both preventive and routine care.

"I'm excited to be joining VIPcare and being part of a team that shares my mission to provide 5-star care," Dr. Yee of VIPcare Davenport said. "It's been rewarding serving the Davenport community for the last 23 years and I look forward to continuing to help the Medicare Advantage population in our area to obtain better health with the support of VIPcare."

VIPcare uses a model that puts quality time spent between a doctor and patient at the forefront. By spending more time with the physician, VIPcare believes patients will get more thorough diagnoses and treatments, leading to a better quality of life and less time spent in the hospital.

Unlike other healthcare providers, VIPcare encourages patients to see their physicians often where highly specialized care is created just for them and their specific needs.

In efforts to guide patients to Better Health, VIPcare helps to eliminate potential health care burdens by offering services including same-day appointments, transportation assistance to and from clinics, and virtual visits when needed. VIPcare physicians are dedicated to always doing what needs to be done to provide a better experience and the highest quality of care to their patients. They believe in quality, not quantity.

VIPcare primary care physicians walk side-by-side with their patients, providing them with access to comprehensive health care services, which allows them to take a proactive role in their health care journey.

The new VIPcare clinic, located at 102 Park Place Blvd, Davenport, is now accepting patients who receive Medicare Advantage plan benefits. Those interested can call the office at 863-216-1912 or visit www.getvipcare.com to learn more.

About VIPcare
Serving communities for more than 15 years, VIPcare operates over 40 clinics throughout Florida. With 65+ providers, VIPcare cares for more than 23,000 Medicare Advantage beneficiaries utilizing a high-touch population health management approach that prioritizes spending quality time with the physician. By focusing on a senior care model and increasing access to high-quality care, VIPcare's model is at the forefront of the future of healthcare, as opposed to the current system the healthcare organization refers to as "sick care." VIPcare patients are encouraged to see the doctor often instead of only when they are sick, contributing to their success towards patient outcomes.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-65-primary-care-clinic-raising-the-standard-for-healthcare-in-davenport-301556034.html

SOURCE VIPcare

