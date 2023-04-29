With a 65% stake, CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad (KLSE:CBIP) insiders have a lot riding on the company

Key Insights

Significant insider control over CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad implies vested interests in company growth

54% of the business is held by the top 3 shareholders

12% of CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad is held by Institutions

A look at the shareholders of CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad (KLSE:CBIP) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 65% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

So, insiders of CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad have a lot at stake and every decision they make on the company’s future is important to them from a financial point of view.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad. The company's CEO Chai Lim is the largest shareholder with 40% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 8.6% and 5.5% of the stock.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. So they have a RM318m stake in this RM488m business. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish todiscover (for free) if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 23% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too.

Many find it useful to take an in depth look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

