65% of Taiwanese Companies in the Manufacturing Industry Concerned about Information Security When Adopting Cloud says 2022 Study

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Taiwan Manufacturing Industry: Cloud Adoption Intention Survey in 2022" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Thanks to the rapid development in information and communications technologies, enterprises around the world have adopted a wide variety of hardware, software, and application systems to support their daily business operations and have planned to boost their IT (Information Technology) spending in 2022. With the benefits of advanced technologies, enterprises have been able to continue increasing their IT budgets to integrate existing systems and resources more effectively while reducing operating costs and improving overall productivity.

The publisher conducted surveys in late 2021 with an aim to present estimates of Taiwanese manufacturers' 2022 IT spending in five major industries, including manufacturing, construction, finance, retail, and medical industries. The findings are based on data from the publisher's IT Spending Survey conducted in late 2021 and reached hundreds of IT companies in the manufacturing industry nationwide.

This report consolidates data concerning cloud adoption and factors affecting the intention to adopt cloud services in the manufacturing industry; analyzes the status of such spending across four manufacturing sub-industries, including livelihood, chemistry, metal & machinery, and information & electronic, to help stakeholders to get a holistic overview of cloud adoption.

List of Topics:

  • Reasons for cloud adoption in the Taiwanese manufacturing industry in 2021 and 2022 and includes stratification of industry samples by sub-industry, such as livelihood industry, chemistry industry, metal & machinery industry, and information & electronics industry

  • Key factors affecting cloud adoption and cloud adoption intention in the Taiwanese manufacturing industry in 2021 and 2022 are included and examined

  • Stratification of industry samples by sub-industry and by employment size are also included

The analyst conducted surveys in late 2021 with an aim to present estimates of IT spending in five major industries in Taiwan, including manufacturing, construction, finance, merchandise (retail & wholesale), and healthcare. The findings are based on data from the IT Spending Survey conducted in late 2021. Hundreds of IT companies in Taiwan were asked a series of questions about their spending patterns, habits, and plans.

The findings suggest that Information security (65%) is the biggest concern for the majority of companies in the manufacturing industry when it comes to cloud adoption. Procurement and maintenance costs (51%) are also a major concern for more than half of the companies in the survey. More than 10% are worried about hardware and software interoperability, product performance, internal IT workforce availability, the time required to install systems, and product usability.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Factors Affecting Cloud Adoption
1.1 Reasons for Cloud Adoption
1.1.1 General Analysis of Samples
1.1.2 Analysis of Samples by Sub-industry
1.2 Barriers to Cloud Adoption
1.2.1 General Analysis of Samples
1.2.2 Analysis of Samples by Sub-industry

2. Cloud Adoption Intention
2.1 General Analysis of Samples
2.2 Analysis of Samples by Sub-industry

3. Publisher Perspective
3.1 Operational Management as Main Reason for Cloud Adoption
3.2 Information Security and Maintenance Costs as Major Concerns
3.3 Cloud-based Video Conferencing, Data Storage, and Information Security Driving Cloud Adoption

4. Appendix
3.1 Scope of Survey
3.2 Research Methodologies and Sample Characteristics

List of Tables
Table 1 Population of Interest
Table 2 Analysis of Sub-Industries

List of Figures
Figure 1 Reasons for Cloud Adoption in the Manufacturing Industry
Figure 2 Reasons for Cloud Adoption in the Manufacturing Industry by Sub-industry
Figure 3 Key Factors Affecting Cloud Adoption in the Manufacturing Industry
Figure 4 Key Factors Affecting Cloud Adoption in the Manufacturing Industry by Sub-industry
Figure 5 Cloud Adoption Intention in the Manufacturing Industry
Figure 6 Cloud Adoption Intention in the Manufacturing Industry by Sub-industry - Part I
Figure 7 Cloud Adoption Intention in the Manufacturing Industry by Sub-industry - Part II
Figure 8 Characteristics of Sample by Sub-Industry
Figure 9 Characteristics of Samples by Employment Size

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q3vb7o

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/65-of-taiwanese-companies-in-the-manufacturing-industry-concerned-about-information-security-when-adopting-cloud-says-2022-study-301686735.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

