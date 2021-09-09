650 Group Report Highlights the Return to Growth for the Enhanced Network Access Control (ENAC) Market

New SaaS-based Entrant, WiteSand, Joined Existing Vendors That Experienced Growth Including Cisco and HPE Aruba

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a recently published report by 650 Group, a leading Market Intelligence Research firm for communications, data center, and cloud markets, it was revealed that the Enhanced Network Access Control (ENAC) market has experienced 17% Y/Y revenue growth during 2Q21. The most recent quarter’s result, 2Q21, is the second quarter in a row that had double-digit annual growth and was preceded by modest declines coincident with the initial period of lockdowns. Additionally, a new vendor, WiteSand, entered the market, and an existing vendor, Cisco Systems, updated its technology.



In June 2021, a new entrant, WiteSand, entered the ENAC market with a Cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) ENAC offering. Also, in June, Cisco began offering its Identity Service Engine (ISE) 3.1 software that can operate on AWS and Azure, making it a cloud-delivered, customer-operated solution.

“Despite the volatile revenue growth results we observed during the pandemic, there has been a surprising amount of innovation in the ENAC market. ENAC’s move to the cloud is exciting and presents an opportunity for customers to manage their device control systems in multiple modes,” said Chris DePuy, Founder and Technology Analyst at 650 Group. “Furthermore, vendors are responding to changes in the marketplace by leveraging cloud-services, colocation, and other delivery mechanisms to address changes to the workforce since the emergence of the pandemic as well as the prevalence of IoT devices. Additionally, we expect that new Cloud-hosted SaaS ENAC may increase the appeal of ENAC to a broader set of customers.”

The ENAC market is considered part of 650 Group’s security-focused research practice, which includes Cloud Firewall, SASE, SD-WAN, Security Appliances, and more. Additionally, 650 Group has research reports that show market share and forecasts for Cloud-Managed Services for both Wireless LAN (WLAN) and Campus Ethernet Switches.

Story continues

About the ENAC (Enhanced Network Access Control) Market and Long-Term Forecast Report

The ENAC (Enhanced Network Access Control) Market and Long-Term Forecast Report includes segmentation on a regional and worldwide basis and provides delineation between physical, virtual, subscription, services revenue streams, as well as a breakout of Cloud-based SaaS market participation. Vendors covered in the report include Cisco Systems, Commscope Ruckus, Forescout, Fortinet, HPE Aruba, Portnox, Ruijie, WiteSand, and others. For more information about the report, contact the sales department at 650 Group at +1 650 600 7104, email val@650group.com or visit www.650group.com.

About 650 Group

650 Group is a leading Market Intelligence Research firm for communications, data center, and cloud markets. ​Our team has decades of research experience, has worked in the technology industry, and is actively involved in standards bodies. Learn more at http://www.650Group.com

Media Contact:

Greg Cross

greg@650group.com



