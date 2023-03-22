65th Navigation Season Opens on the St. Lawrence Seaway, a key corridor in the North American Supply Chain

MONTREAL, March 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Terence Bowles, President and CEO of the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation (SLSMC), and Adam Tindall-Schlicht, Administrator of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation (GLS), kicked off the 65thnavigation season on the St. Lawrence Seaway.

They were joined by Transport Canada Associate Deputy Minister Dominic Rochon, Christopher Coes, U.S. Assistant Secretary for Transportation Policy. Also in attendance was Gregg Ruhl, President and CEO of Algoma Central Corporation, owner of the Captain Henry Jackman, a Seawaymax bulk carrier built in 2021 and the first vessel to pass through St. Lambert lock this season.

"The St. Lawrence Seaway is a vital link in the North American supply chain, supporting industries, creating jobs and assisting with sustainable development", said Terence Bowles. "With its advanced technology, the Seaway provides a reliable transportation route for ships transiting the system carrying a wide range of commodities required by citizens on a daily basis. A few examples are grains for breads and pasta; iron ore and coal for steel used in vehicles and appliances; and cement for bridges and roads. We look forward to greater use of this marine corridor, and are optimistic about a strong start to the navigation season."

Adam Tindall-Schlicht added, "As the binational waterway turns 65, it is resilient and ready for the future. New technologies, an exceptional reliability record and significant investments in infrastructure are enhancing efficiencies and keeping the Seaway safe and competitive. We look forward to robust international and domestic trade throughout the shipping season."

"The St. Lawrence Seaway is a critical, binational link that brings the North American supply chain together. This 65th navigation season, we celebrate the rich history of the Seaway and its importance to the Canadian economy and good, middle class jobs. We will continue to support a safe, secure, and efficient St. Lawrence Seaway , said The Honourable Omar Alghabra, Canada's Minister of Transport.

"Our newest Equinox Class vessel, loaded with iron ore, is ready to open the 2023 navigation season as she makes her way from St. Lambert to Hamilton," said Gregg Ruhl, President and CEO of Algoma Central Corporation. "Algoma's fleet is prepared for another busy year. Our focus is to meet the marine transportation needs of today and of future generations by reducing our carbon footprint and delivering materials to support local and global economic activity. This would not be possible without our seafarers, and I wish our crews a safe season, fair winds and following seas."

The SLSMC and GLS are proud to be part of the marine industry's joint undertaking to establish a green shipping corridor as announced by the Canadian and U.S. governments at the United Nations 27th conference on climate change (COP 27).

"An important contribution to this effort is the Voyage Information System (VIS), a digital tool that will leverage data to help ship transits on the Seaway be more energy-efficient. In addition, the Seaway will continue to support partners' efforts to test and develop new fuels and technologies and build on its own substantial greenhouse gas reductions initiatives, including Hands-Free Mooring (HFM), hydro-electric generation and more electric-powered equipment," said Bowles. "We are excited about the new economic and environmental opportunities that the Green Shipping Corridor will bring."

Quick Facts

The Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway system is a "marine highway" that extends 3,700 km from the Atlantic Ocean to the Great Lakes. Shipping through the Seaway supports over 329,000 jobs and $59 billion in economic activity in Canada and the United States. Binational marketing development efforts, including the "HwyH2O" initiative, aim to enhance Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway System utilization and increase marine cargo shipping. For more information on the St. Lawrence Seaway, please visit www.greatlakes-seaway.com.

About the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation

The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation was established in 1998 as a not-for-profit corporation by the Government of Canada, Seaway users and other key stakeholders. In accordance with provisions of the Canada Marine Act, the Corporation manages and operates the Canadian assets of the St. Lawrence Seaway, which remain the property of the Government of Canada, under a long-term agreement with Transport Canada.

About the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation

The Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation (GLS), an operating administration of the U.S. Department of Transportation, is a wholly-owned government corporation created by statute on May 13, 1954, to construct, operate, and maintain that part of the St. Lawrence Seaway between the Port of Montreal and Lake Erie, within the territorial limits of the United States. Formerly the Saint Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation (SLSDC), the GLS was legally renamed as part of the 2021 Consolidated Appropriations Act as signed into U.S. law on December 27, 2020.

