U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,150.50
    -8.25 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,110.00
    -55.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,681.75
    -29.75 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,914.60
    -4.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.71
    +0.30 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.40
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.24
    +0.06 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0701
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    -0.0660 (-2.17%)
     

  • Vix

    24.02
    -1.05 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2583
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8790
    +0.2630 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,172.10
    +791.28 (+2.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    670.92
    +32.28 (+5.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,598.93
    -9.29 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,114.42
    +170.47 (+0.61%)
     

66% of Australia's employees willing to forgo higher salaries or job promotions for work-life balance: Michael Page Australia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MPGPF
  • MPGPY

SYDNEY, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparked by the global pandemic, the Great Resignation has been happening in Australia for the past two years and will only intensify in 2022. There has been a wave of resignations observed with almost half (42%) of employees who have been at their current jobs for not more than two years and 56% of employees looking for new career prospects over the next six months.

Sharmini Wainwright, Senior Managing Director of Michael Page Australia
Sharmini Wainwright, Senior Managing Director of Michael Page Australia

Professional recruitment services firm, Michael Page Australia, launched the 'Talent Trends 2022 Report', titled 'The Great X' that features insights and market sentiment drawn from a survey of 3,715 employers and employees in Australia.

While salaries, bonuses, and rewards are still top motivators for candidates, the survey shows a big swing towards non-monetary benefits. A significant 66% of respondents are willing to forgo pay rise and/or promotion for better work-life balance, overall well-being, and happiness.

Sharmini Wainwright, Senior Managing Director of Michael Page Australia, says, "When it comes to attracting talent, demand is outstripping supply. Candidates are placing an increased importance on company culture, sense of purpose and leadership ahead of company brands and promotions. Technology continues to see tremendous demand for talent with COVID-19, in some cases, being an enabler of innovative ideas for start-ups and traditional players alike."

As economies improve, companies cannot underestimate the psychological effect merging "work" and "personal" life has over the past two years. 82% of respondents want a hybrid work arrangement between working from home and the office.

In addition, 55% of professionals have asked or will consider asking about a company's DE&I policy and 33% say the lack of clear DE&I commitment would stop them from actively pursuing a job opportunity.

The pandemic has also shifted priorities, with 57% of candidates stating that they believe mental health and well-being should play a part in employee performance. Companies must create positive workplace cultures or risk losing high-performing talent to competitors.

A significant number of employees has been found to not feel supported by their employers. 49% of respondents say that their workload has increased compared to before COVID-19. 84% believe that their company does not take active steps to ensure work-life balance. Companies need to change things and help employees work more efficiently.

SOURCE Michael Page

Recommended Stories

  • Costco Raises Prices While Target Lowers Them

    The pandemic has disrupted a variety of retail chains. Covid has created supply-chain problems, where ordered items take longer to arrive, but that's not the only problem facing retailers, including Target and Costco . When lockdowns first started, for example, toilet paper, paper towels, and a number of other items were in short supply.

  • Fertilizers Piling Up at Brazil Ports Signal Further Price Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- A glut of fertilizers at the biggest Brazilian ports signals that the price of the nutrients may have to drop further before farmers start buying.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeIn Paranagu

  • Eli Lilly weight loss drug for type-2 diabetes approved by the FDA

    Yahoo Finance senior health reporter Anjalee Khemlani details Eli Lilly's type-2 diabetes drug approval by the FDA for use as a weight loss drug.

  • Wells Fargo pauses diverse slate hiring policy after reports of fake job interviews

    The bank also plans to conduct a review of its diverse slate guidelines, Chief Executive Officer Charles Scharf told staff on Monday, according to a memo seen by Reuters. "Since The New York Times published a story last month about diverse job candidate slates at Wells Fargo, I've had the opportunity to hear from many of you," Scharf said, talking about the bank's staff. The New York Times reported last month that a former employee in the bank's wealth management business had complained that he was forced by his bosses to interview people for jobs that had already been promised to others, just to meet the diverse slate requirement.

  • Intel Central Ohio GM Jim Evers on his career path, move to Ohio and more

    Intel's Ohio site leader Jim Evers likes to say he's "living the American dream." Evers was tapped to oversee the company's planned $20 billion Central Ohio semiconductor manufacturing complex after a long career with the California-based tech giant. Although Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) has yet to make Evers available for an interview, it did recently publish an internal Q&A with him that provides some insight into his background, as well as his take on making the move to Ohio.

  • Target Inventory Warning Portends Retail Bloodbath

    Target inventory problem is turning out even worse than it expected just a short time ago. It also portends a summer of heavy discounts, especially in categories that Target said it was carrying too much of, such as kitchen appliances, TVs and outdoor furniture.

  • Polestar 3 SUV to boost Swedish EV-maker's 'growth trajectory'

    Swedish electric vehicle (EV) maker Polestar finally debuted its highly-anticipated SUV, Polestar 3. Initially teased back in December at the company’s investor day, Polestar says the new electric EV will feature a dual motor setup, a range of 372 miles (WLTP methodology), and semi-autonomous highway driving power by LiDAR and sensors and NVIDIA chips.

  • $140 oil is 'the level to watch as a recession indicator': DataTrek

    A sustained high price for crude oil could tip the economy into a recession, researchers at DataTrek warned in a new note on Tuesday.

  • Exclusive-Russia hikes oil exports from major Eastern port to help offset EU ban

    Moscow has said it hopes to reroute energy exports from the West to Asia, but doing so via long tanker voyages from European sea ports is expensive and complicated by Western sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine, such as on shipping. Russia's pipeline monopoly Transneft has already increased the amount of crude pumped to Kozmino on its main Asian oil route, the East Siberia Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline, by 70,000 barrels per day (bpd) by using chemical additives to speed up oil flows, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Moscow also plans to send an extra 80,000 bpd of so-called ESPO Blend crude to Kozmino via rail from Meget, a route previously used to supply Kozmino and domestic refineries when the ESPO pipeline was being built, the sources said.

  • Should Your 401(k) Be in an Annuity?

    Housing a retirement plan inside a variable annuity contract offers some big advantages, but mostly if the account holder is close to retirement.

  • Investors ‘are wrestling with the highest inflation we’ve seen in almost 40 years’: Strategist

    Matt Kishlansky, principal and head of asset allocation at GenTrust, and Todd Jablonski, CIO and head of asset allocation at Principal Global Investors, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what's driving market sentiment and how much inflation is weighing on investors.&nbsp;

  • How Apple's 'Pay Later' service could roil a $200B industry

    The stock of one major buy now, pay later player, San Francisco-based Affirm, dropped 5.5% on the news Monday. But analysts say that could be an overreaction.

  • Ford Hedges its EV Bets While GM Goes All In

    The automaker announces huge new investments in electric and gas-powered vehicles, but its split strategy may not work in its favor.

  • Morgan Stanley faces legal action over NC advisor's alleged Ponzi scheme

    Law firms are already targeting financial giant Morgan Stanley over allegations that one of its former advisors ran a million-dollar Ponzi scheme with his clients' money.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • StockX vs. Nike: Case Piques NFTs, Copyright Concerns

    StockX issued a new statement against Nike’s claims of infringement and counterfeiting, adding a new layer to the NFT and copyright suit.

  • Peloton hires Amazon cloud exec as new CFO

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Peloton hiring an Amazon cloud executive as the company’s new CFO.

  • Oil Shock Devastates Poorer Nations as Shortages, Protests Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Developing nations are suffering the biggest hit from this year’s oil shock. Many are dependent on imported fuel and are being crushed by a combination of high international prices, weak currencies and competition from rich nations whose economies are rebounding from the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsIn

  • Engineer Who Fled Charges of Stealing Chip Technology in US Now Thrives in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Few companies are better positioned to benefit from the crippling shortage of computer chips than ASML Holding NV, a Dutch manufacturer whose equipment plays an integral role in making the world’s most advanced semiconductors.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key

  • Goldman Sachs expects oil prices to surge to nearly $140 a barrel this summer — but it will feel like $160

    Lackluster refining capacity could cause the spread between crude prices and gasoline to widen even further, say analysts at Goldman Sachs.