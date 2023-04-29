With 66% hedge funds ownership, Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH.A) is a favorite amongst the big guns

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Biglari Holdings implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

66% of the company is held by a single shareholder (Biglari Capital LLC)

Using data from company's past performance alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

Every investor in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH.A) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that hedge funds own the lion's share in the company with 66% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Since hedge funds have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Biglari Holdings, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Biglari Holdings?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Biglari Holdings. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Biglari Holdings' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

It looks like hedge funds own 66% of Biglari Holdings shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Biglari Capital LLC with 66% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. With 3.5% and 2.5% of the shares outstanding respectively, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP and GAMCO Investors, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Biglari Holdings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that Biglari Holdings Inc. insiders own under 1% of the company. It has a market capitalization of just US$537m, and the board has only US$2.3m worth of shares in their own names. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 18% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Biglari Holdings. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Biglari Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

