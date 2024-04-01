With a 66% stake, NationGate Holdings Berhad (KLSE:NATGATE) insiders have a lot riding on the company

Key Insights

A look at the shareholders of NationGate Holdings Berhad (KLSE:NATGATE) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 66% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

So, insiders of NationGate Holdings Berhad have a lot at stake and every decision they make on the company’s future is important to them from a financial point of view.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of NationGate Holdings Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About NationGate Holdings Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that NationGate Holdings Berhad does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at NationGate Holdings Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in NationGate Holdings Berhad. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Eng Ooi with 65% of shares outstanding. This implies that they possess majority interests and have significant control over the company. Investors usually consider it a good sign when the company leadership has such a significant stake, as this is widely perceived to increase the chance that the management will act in the best interests of the company. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 5.1% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 2.9% by the third-largest shareholder.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of NationGate Holdings Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of NationGate Holdings Berhad. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. That means they own RM2.1b worth of shares in the RM3.2b company. That's quite meaningful. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 22% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over NationGate Holdings Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand NationGate Holdings Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

