With a 66% stake, NationGate Holdings Berhad (KLSE:NATGATE) insiders have a lot riding on the company

NationGate Holdings Berhad's significant insider ownership suggests inherent interests in company's expansion

65% of the company is held by a single shareholder (Eng Ooi)

Using data from company's past performance alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

If you want to know who really controls NationGate Holdings Berhad (KLSE:NATGATE), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 66% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

With such a notable stake in the company, insiders would be highly incentivised to make value accretive decisions.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about NationGate Holdings Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About NationGate Holdings Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Less than 5% of NationGate Holdings Berhad is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. It is not uncommon to see a big share price rise if multiple institutional investors are trying to buy into a stock at the same time. So check out the historic earnings trajectory, below, but keep in mind it's the future that counts most.

NationGate Holdings Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. With a 65% stake, CEO Eng Ooi is the largest shareholder. This essentially means that they have significant control over the outcome or future of the company, which is why insider ownership is usually looked upon favourably by prospective buyers. With 0.9% and 0.7% of the shares outstanding respectively, Principal Global Investors, LLC and Kim Lee are the second and third largest shareholders. Interestingly, the third-largest shareholder, Kim Lee is also a Member of the Board of Directors, again, indicating strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of NationGate Holdings Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of NationGate Holdings Berhad. This gives them effective control of the company. So they have a RM1.8b stake in this RM2.7b business. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 32% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand NationGate Holdings Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors.

Many find it useful to take an in depth look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

