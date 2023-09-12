With 67% ownership, insiders at Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) are pretty optimistic and have been buying recently

Key Insights

Significant insider control over Nuvectis Pharma implies vested interests in company growth

The top 4 shareholders own 54% of the company

Recent purchases by insiders

If you want to know who really controls Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 67% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

A quick look at our data suggests that insiders have been buying shares in the company recently. This could be interpreted as insiders anticipating a rise in stock prices in the near future.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Nuvectis Pharma.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Nuvectis Pharma?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Nuvectis Pharma. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Nuvectis Pharma, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Nuvectis Pharma. The company's CEO Ron Bentsur is the largest shareholder with 17% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 15% and 14%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

On looking further, we found that 54% of the shares are owned by the top 4 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Nuvectis Pharma

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. That means they own US$159m worth of shares in the US$236m company. That's quite meaningful. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 17% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 8.0%, private equity firms could influence the Nuvectis Pharma board. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Nuvectis Pharma (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

