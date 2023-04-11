With 67% ownership, Supercomnet Technologies Berhad (KLSE:SCOMNET) insiders have a lot riding on the company's future

Key Insights

Significant insider control over Supercomnet Technologies Berhad implies vested interests in company growth

52% of the business is held by the top 3 shareholders

Institutional ownership in Supercomnet Technologies Berhad is 10%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Supercomnet Technologies Berhad (KLSE:SCOMNET), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 67% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

With such a notable stake in the company, insiders would be highly incentivised to make value accretive decisions.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Supercomnet Technologies Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Supercomnet Technologies Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Supercomnet Technologies Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Supercomnet Technologies Berhad's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Supercomnet Technologies Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. The company's CEO Jong-Zone Shiue is the largest shareholder with 29% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 15% and 8.3%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Interestingly, the second and third-largest shareholders also happen to be the Senior Key Executive and Member of the Board of Directors, respectively. This once again signifies considerable insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Supercomnet Technologies Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of Supercomnet Technologies Berhad. This gives them effective control of the company. That means they own RM700m worth of shares in the RM1.0b company. That's quite meaningful. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 22% stake in Supercomnet Technologies Berhad. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Supercomnet Technologies Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

