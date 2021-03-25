U.S. markets open in 5 minutes

67% of UK Digital Media Buyers Think CTV is More Effective Than Linear TV

Unruly Group LTD
·4 min read

New research by Unruly finds 100% of digital media agencies and 77% of brands plan to invest more in CTV over next 12 months due to better ROI and targeting compared to linear TV

LONDON, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than two-thirds (67%) of UK advertising professionals think connected TV (CTV) is a more effective ad channel than linear TV.

That’s according to new research released today by leading ad platform Unruly, which also revealed that 100% of media agencies and 77% of brands plan to invest more in CTV over the next 12 months.

The new study by Unruly -- a company that enables brands and agencies to engage global consumers in premium, brand-safe environments across all screens -- found that 68% of media buyers across the UK ad industry believe CTV ads provide better value for money compared to linear TV, and 68% said it was more effective at reaching their target audiences.

CTV consumption has risen sharply in the UK over the last 12 months, with previous research by Unruly showing that 54% of consumers are spending more time watching CTV content since the start of the pandemic.

With a plethora of new CTV channels and devices entering the market, the competition for CTV audiences’ attention is rising rapidly.

In order to provide brands and media agencies with insights into how best to leverage CTV, Unruly, in collaboration with international research company MTM Global, conducted an industry study looking at how CTV advertising is being used today and key areas for development.

Key findings include:

  • 72% of UK ad professionals say CTV is a key part of their video advertising strategy over the next 12 months, with all the media agencies and 77% of the brands surveyed planning to invest more in CTV over the next 12 months;

  • 67% say CTV is more effective than linear TV, providing better value for money (68%) and better targeting (68%);

  • However, more education and insights around CTV are key to driving further growth in the UK, with around half of brands (45%) and agencies (50%) wanting a clearer understanding of how CTV fits into their campaigns and more information about measurement and attribution;

  • Brands are much more likely to want training on the benefits of CTV (48%) and audience-specific insights (48%) compared to agencies (23% and 31% respectively).

Alex Khan, Unruly’s International MD, added: “With the number of UK consumers cutting the cord and switching over to free, ad-supported CTV devices and services accelerating since the start of the pandemic, our study shows just how much CTV has become a key channel for brands and agencies.

“Furthermore, with 67% of UK digital advertising professionals reporting that CTV is a more effective channel than linear TV, and 72% saying CTV is a key part of their video strategy, there’s no doubt that we will continue to see innovation in this space. With a possible return to normal following the COVID-19 pandemic on the horizon, we believe our research highlights CTV’s ability to deliver across a multitude of goals throughout the purchase funnel.”

Rebecca Waring, Global VP, Insights and Solutions at Unruly, said: “These results highlight the impressive flexibility of CTV. We found that there was no single driver behind the growth of CTV, because buyers are attracted by such a broad range of benefits.

“Likewise, in our experience, CTV campaigns are being judged on a variety of KPIs that spanned viewability, incremental reach and brand lift. It sounds like a challenge for one platform to satisfy so many different motivations and performance criteria, but according to our research, it appears CTV is rising to that challenge so far, with 98% of buyers happy with the outcomes of their CTV campaigns.”

Unruly’s unique audience insights, engaging creative solutions and direct partnerships with various premium CTV platforms enable CTV buyers to access unique, brand safe inventory at scale.

Methodology

Unruly and MTM Global surveyed 101 UK ad professionals for the study. All respondents who took part in the study work at either a brand, media agency DSP or trading desk and have experience planning or buying TV or online digital advertising over the last 12 months. The survey was conducted in November 2020 alongside in-depth interviews with digital media professionals.

Click here to download the research.

About Unruly

Unruly is one of the leading video ad platforms in the world. Publishers use Unruly’s self-service tools, global relationships with premium demand partners, user-friendly ad formats and dedicated support team to maximize their revenue across a range of different screens, including CTV, mobile and desktop.

A pioneer in bringing emotional intelligence to the ad ecosystem, Unruly's innovative, multi-format tech, unique audience insights and creative solutions also enable brands and agencies to seamlessly engage global consumers in premium, brand-safe environments.

Part of the Tremor International group (AIM: TRMR), Unruly is on a mission to transform digital advertising for the better. Our brand and agency-led council, the U7, meet regularly to shape the future of digital marketing and we are a founding member of the WFA’s Global Alliance for Responsible Media. Don’t just reach people, move people.

Press Contacts

David Waterhouse - Global VP, Communications at Unruly

Email: david.waterhouse@unrulygroup.com


  • Homebuyers shrug off higher mortgage rates, but refinances stop booming

    Applications rise for homebuyer mortgages, but refinancing continues to cool.

  • Mastercard battles return of $19 billion UK class action

    A specialist London court will this week re-consider allowing an historic 14 billion pound ($19 billion) class action against Mastercard to proceed, which could entitle adults in Britain to about 300 pounds each if successful. Former financial ombudsman Walter Merricks, who alleges that Mastercard overcharged more than 46 million people in Britain over nearly 16 years, hopes the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) will certify the case after the UK Supreme Court overruled objections to it proceeding in December. A two-day court hearing will kick off on Thursday and will determine the fate of Britain's first mass consumer claim -- and clarify the rules for a string of other competition class actions that have stalled in its wake.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drop, pointing to a third day of declines

    Technology stocks led declines during the regular session on Wednesday.

  • So you want to buy a Tesla or other electric car — will your insurance go up?

    You don’t necessarily have to say goodbye to savings when you ditch the gas-guzzler.

  • Offshore galore! Wind farms go on the block as valuations spike

    European utilities are offering a slew of offshore wind farms, eager to cash in on high valuations as investors hungry for stable returns increasingly flock to the sector, people close to the matter said. Demand for such assets has surged as environmentally-conscious investors and industries such as oil and gas seek green power in order to meet goals to achieve net zero emissions in line with the 2015 Paris climate agreement. Denmark's Orsted, Switzerland's Axpo, Germany's EnBW and Sweden's Vattenfall are all marketing offshore wind assets that are either at project stage or completed, four people familiar with the matter said.

  • Elite Salvagers Set to Tackle Massive Ship Blocking Suez Canal

    (Bloomberg) -- An elite team is set to tackle the monumental challenge of freeing the massive container vessel that’s blocking the Suez Canal, as a backlog of ships continued to build up for a third day in what is arguably the world’s most important waterway.Work to re-float the Ever Given and free up oceangoing carriers hauling almost $10 billion of oil and consumer goods was expected to begin early Thursday in Egypt. Tugs and diggers failed to budge the vessel on Wednesday, and dredgers are still trying to loosen the vessel before any attempt to pull it out, the ship’s manager said.Still, the best chance for returning shipping to normal may not come until Sunday or Monday, when the tide will reach a peak, according to Nick Sloane, the salvage master responsible for re-floating the Costa Concordia, the cruise ship that capsized on the coast of Italy in 2012. Sloane works as the senior salvage master for Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Resolve Marine Group.It’s taxing to even grasp how big this ship is. About a quarter mile long (400 meters) and weighing in at 200,000 tons, its sheer size is overwhelming efforts to dig it out. A huge yellow excavator, itself about twice as tall as its driver, looked like child’s toy parked next to the ship’s bulking bow.The struggle to dislodge the ship is now falling to SMIT Salvage BV, a legendary Dutch firm whose employees parachute themselves from one ship wreckage to the next, saving vessels often during violent storms. Japan’s Nippon Salvage Co. has also been hired to assist in the re-floating, according to a person familiar with the matter.This ship is so heavy that the salvors may have to lighten it by removing things like the ballast water, which helps keep ships steady when they’re at sea. Fuel could also be unloaded.How to Dislodge a 200,000-Ton Ship From a Canal Wall“Dislodging a grounded ultra-large container ship in the Suez Canal will be challenging due to the confined nature of the canal’s shipping channel,” said Rockford Weitz, director of the Fletcher Maritime Studies Program at Tufts University. “This presents additional complications in comparison to a grounding on a reef or shoal.”The Suez Canal Authority hasn’t commented on the work or given any indication of when traffic could resume.About 12% of global trade goes through the canal, making it so strategic that world powers have fought over the waterway since it was completed in 1869. For now, all that traffic is backed up with the Ever Given aground in the southern part of the canal, creating another setback for global supply chains already strained by the e-commerce boom linked to the pandemic.“Every hour, more vessels -- including container ships, oil tankers, RoRo vessels, and bulk carriers -- are being backed up in the Mediterranean to the north and the Red Sea to the south,” said Jett McCandless, chief executive officer of supply-chain tracking company project44. “It’s another big blow to global trade in an already back-logged and battered supply chain year.”A rough estimate shows the blockage is costing about $400 million an hour, based on calculations from Lloyd’s List that suggest westbound traffic is worth around $5.1 billion a day and eastbound traffic approximately $4.5 billion. On Wednesday, 185 vessels were waiting to cross the canal, according to shipping data compiled by Bloomberg, while Lloyd’s estimates there’s 165.About 34 container vessels chartered by Maersk Corp. and other shipping lines are either stuck in the canal or en route, according to project44. Preliminary reports show 10 crude tankers carrying a total of 13 million barrels could be affected by the disruption, according to Vortexa Senior Freight Analyst Arthur Richier.The incident began on Tuesday when strong winds blasted through the region and kicked up sands along the banks of the 120-mile canal. The waterway is narrow -- less than 675 feet wide (205 meters) in some places -- and can be difficult to navigate when there’s poor visibility.But Ever Given stayed its course through the canal, on its way to Rotterdam from China. As gusts that reached as high as 46 miles an hour swept up dust around it, the crew lost control of ship and it careened sideways into a sandy embankment, blocking nearly the entirety of the channel. It’s still in the same position as when it ran aground, according to Inchcape.At the heart of all of this is the ship’s massive scale. Container vessels have nearly doubled in size in the past decade as global trade expanded, making the job of moving such ships much harder when they get stuck.Even while key routes -- including the Suez Canal -- have been widened and deepened over the years to accommodate the mega-sized vessels, the work to dig them out after they get stuck takes enormous power.The canal is among the most trafficked waterways in the world, used by tankers shipping crude from the Middle East to Europe and North America, as well as in the opposite direction.The blockage highlights a major risk faced by the shipping industry as more and more ships transit maritime choke points including the Suez, Panama Canal, the Strait of Hormuz and Malacca Strait. Such occurrences could become more common as ships get bigger and waterways get more congested.Oil companies are starting to prepare for the worst. On Wednesday, there was an uptick in interest from oil companies looking to book tankers with options to avoid the canal, according to a broker, and several bid for space on the pipelines that allow bypass of the waterway completely.For now, that’s a just-in-case move. Container ships will most likely have to wait it out, as the main alternative is the unattractive option of sailing around the southern tip of Africa. However, at least one shipment of liquefied natural gas from the U.S. has potentially diverted course toward the Cape of Good Hope and away from Suez, Wood Mackenzie analyst Lucas Schmitt said in a note on Thursday.The disruption comes at a time when oil prices are already volatile. Crude surged above $70 a barrel earlier this month on Saudi production cuts, only to slump to near $60 this week due to setbacks in Europe’s coronavirus vaccine program. Brent crude rose more than 5% on Wednesday.Ever Given’s crew are safe and accounted for, and there have been no reports of injuries or pollution, according to the ship’s manager, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement. The vessel is also carrying cargo for logistics company Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd., according to Mark Wong, a company spokesman.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Tech Giants Dive as Delisting Threat Joins Crackdown Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Tech giants from Tencent Holdings Ltd. to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. dived after U.S. regulators revived threats to toss China’s largest corporations off U.S. bourses, compounding concerns of a widening domestic antitrust crackdown.Alibaba slid almost 4% in Hong Kong Thursday, joining a U.S. selloff that wiped at least 20% off Chinese tech names including Tencent Music Entertainment and iQiyi Inc., Baidu Inc.’s Netflix-like streaming subsidiary. The Hang Seng Technology Index slid to its lowest since November before ending down just 1.2%.Tencent, which on Wednesday sought to allay investor concerns about the fallout to its fintech division from growing regulatory pressure, slid 2.8% and has now shed more than $200 billion of market value since a January peak. Following Tencent’s fourth-quarter results, brokerages including Goldman Sachs, Macquarie and HSBC cut their price targets on Asia’s largest company for the first time in at least a year.Read more: Tencent Dives Despite Assurances on China Antitrust FalloutBaidu, the search giant that debuted in the city only on Monday, finished 9.7% lower while Alibaba-rival JD.com Inc. lost 3.6%. Food delivery giant Meituan, which reports 2020 results Friday, shed 1.6%. The losses followed a warning from the Securities and Exchange Commission that it’s taking steps to force accounting firms to let U.S. regulators review the financial audits of overseas companies -- the penalty for non-compliance being ejection from exchanges.That threat worsened sentiment in China’s giant tech sector just as Beijing is widening a crackdown on the country’s largest corporations, fearful of their growing clout after years of relatively unfettered expansion.“Sentiment got hurt after Chinese technology stocks slumped overnight on Nasdaq,” while local reasons accelerated the selloffs, including a lack of upside surprises in Tencent earnings and worries about government regulation on the sector, said Daniel So, a CMB International analyst.On Wednesday, Bloomberg News reported China’s government has proposed establishing a joint venture with local technology giants that would oversee the lucrative data they collect from hundreds of millions of consumers. The preliminary plan, which is being led by the People’s Bank of China, would mark a significant escalation in regulators’ attempts to tighten their grip over the country’s internet sector. Tencent executives sought to tamp down the impact of Beijing’s heightened scrutiny after reporting revenue growth that barely met expectations.“The major reason is still valuation,” said Linus Yip, First Shanghai Securities analyst. “Even after such a big drop, the sector is still not cheap. I don’t think the tech stocks will resume upward trend any time soon. Any bad news will trigger further selloffs, be it Nasdaq plunge or news about China’s regulation.”Read more: Tencent Dives Despite Assurances About China Antitrust FalloutFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks dip as traders eye Powell, Yellen testimony

    Traders closely monitored remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

  • 'An important tailwind for the market': Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

  • World’s Biggest Wealth Surge Marks Rise of Billionaire Adani

    (Bloomberg) -- After spending two decades building a business empire centered around coal, Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now looking beyond the fossil fuel to cement his group’s future. His ambitious plans are getting a boost from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Adani has emerged as India’s infrastructure king, diversifying from mines, ports and power plants into airports, data centers and defense -- sectors Modi considers crucial to meeting India’s economic goals. Investors are rewarding the pivot, betting the tycoon’s strategy of dovetailing his interests with the government’s development program will pay off.The group’s six listed units added a combined $75 billion to their market value in the past year at the height of a pandemic, capping the best 12 months in their history. That’s the most after the nation’s two biggest business empires, Tata group and Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd. Blue-chip names including French oil giant Total SE and Warburg Pincus LLC have plowed money into Adani’s companies.In less than two years, Adani has gained control of seven airports and almost a quarter of India’s air traffic. He has unveiled plans to boost his renewable energy capacity almost eightfold by 2025, positioning himself to benefit as the government debates ambitious climate targets that would cut net greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century. Last week, he won a contract to co-develop a port terminal in Sri Lanka, a neighbor India is courting to check China’s influence in the region. Adani Enterprises Ltd. signed a pact last month with EdgeConneX to develop and operate data centers across India.“Adani is politically savvy and invests in mostly sensible, long-dated infrastructure projects” broadly tied to government priorities, said Tim Buckley, director of energy finance for Australia and South Asia at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, or IEEFA. “So long as India sustains strong growth, the group is likely to prosper under his leadership and witness a surge in global investor interest.”The focus on India’s infrastructure forms “the core of our ‘nation building’ philosophy” and the group has created thousands of jobs and delivered unprecedented value to its shareholders, Adani said at a JPMorgan India Summit in September. A representative for the group declined to comment for this story.After starting out as a commodities trader in the late 1980s, Adani is now richer than Jack Ma and is India’s second-wealthiest person with a net worth of $56 billion. He added $50 billion to his fortune in the past year, about $5 billion more than Ambani, Asia’s richest man, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Adani’s net worth rose more than any other billionaire’s this year.Adani shot into the international limelight when he won a coal project in Australia in 2010. Ever since, he’s come under attack from climate activists including Greta Thunberg. A “Stop Adani” campaign by environmentalists disrupted development, with pressure building on lenders to turn off the credit tap. In a 2019 interview with Bloomberg News, Adani said the project’s goals were energy security for India and jobs for locals.But back home, Adani has been at the center of another controversy that got louder especially after Modi became prime minister in 2014. Opponents of the powerful leader say Adani’s success is largely due to his closeness to Modi -- an allegation denied by the tycoon -- and his propensity to align his investments with Modi’s policy objectives.Critics point to reports that the federal government under Modi relaxed airport bidding rules, helping Adani’s group qualify despite having shown no prior experience running an airport. A lease the conglomerate won in the southern state of Kerala faced challenge in court, with a local minister last year calling the winning bid an “an act of brazen cronyism.”The Adani group rejected those claims and said it won through a competitive process. In a Jan. 21 statement, the government said Adani was the top bidder among 86 registrations, and the process was transparent. The nation’s Supreme Court is still hearing the dispute. The Adani group representative declined to comment.Old LinksLike Modi, Adani hails from the western Indian state of Gujarat. About two decades ago, Adani publicly backed Modi when a crisis threatened to end the rising politician’s career. Modi was under attack by rivals and businessmen who accused him of failing to prevent bloody sectarian riots in his home state in 2002. Adani created a regional industry lobby and helped kick off a biannual global investment summit in Gujarat in 2003 that boosted Modi’s pro-business credentials.“The connection between Modi and Adani dates back to 2003,” said Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, a political analyst who wrote the biography “Narendra Modi: The Man, the Times.” “Adani’s fortunes will certainly take a beating” without Modi in power. Should that happen, he will start forging close ties with the new ruling party, Mukhopadhyay said.Responding to his opponents, Modi said in a parliament speech last month that the role of private enterprise in the economy is as important as the public sector, and wealth creators are a necessity. The Adani representative declined to comment.Deft RevampBuoyant credit markets helped fuel Adani’s expansion. Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. sold a 10-year dollar bond in January at a 3.10% coupon, compared with 4.375% in June 2019. Adani Green Energy Ltd. signed a $1.35 billion loan facility last week from 12 banks including Standard Chartered Plc and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., one of the biggest renewable loans in Asia.While Credit Suisse Group AG estimates the group’s gross debt jumped 29% to $24 billion in the six months through September from a year earlier, a spinoff and ring fencing of units in 2015 has provided comfort to creditors.The biggest threat Adani faces is coal. Financial institutions around the world are increasingly under pressure to avoid funding energy projects using the dirtiest fossil fuel. Adani Enterprises is India’s biggest importer and also a contract miner for 101 million tons annually. His investments of more than $2 billion in Australia are running into challenges and delays, and could pose a risk to any of the units stepping in to fund the development.“Adani knows that coal is a stranded asset,” IEEFA’s Buckley said.Cutting ImportsAdani’s new ventures face far fewer headwinds. He has plans for defense manufacturing, heeding Modi’s calls to help cut reliance on expensive imports. He is also scaling up production of solar panels and modules, again under Modi’s “Make in India” appeal. The foray into data centers follows the government’s proposed law that requires data to be stored locally.Adani’s penchant for attracting foreign capital also jibes with the priorities of a Modi administration that doesn’t have a large enough budget to finance its infrastructure priorities. Warburg invested $110 million in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone this month, while France’s Total took its total investment in Adani Green to $2.5 billion.“All told, Adani Group is doing all the right things,” said Chakri Lokapriya, chief investment officer at TCG Asset Management Co. in Mumbai, whose fund recently sold its holdings in Adani units but is looking to buy again. “In coming years, Adani group will own controlling stakes in critical gateways to infrastructure, power generation and information technology.”(Updates market cap in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Kiwi Bonds Surge Amid Global Debt Rally Fueled by Treasuries

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s biggest bond rally in a year set the tone for moves across other debt markets Wednesday following declines in U.S. Treasury yields.Kiwi yields posted their biggest drop since the coronavirus wreaked havoc in March last year as traders curbed wagers for interest-rate hikes in the wake of government measures to cool housing prices. Bonds in Australia and emerging Asian economies also advanced while German bund futures signaled a firmer start.Gains in Treasuries provided the cornerstone for broader moves as the Federal Reserve continued to emphasize its intention to keep monetary policy loose for longer. Renewed Covid-19 lockdowns in France and Germany cast a shadow over Europe’s recovery and reinforced the risks confronting the global economy.“One of the key reasons why bonds were so strong overnight is fears that the re-openings of economies might not be as fast as investors might have previously thought,” said John Vail, chief global strategist at at Nikko Asset Management Co. in Tokyo. He also pointed to end-of-quarter portfolio re-balancing by investors buying back into bonds after the selloff seen in recent months.New Zealand’s benchmark 10-year yields fell 17 basis points, extending a move that began Tuesday when the government unveiled a suite of measures to clamp down on runaway house prices.Momentum increased Wednesday when a central bank debt purchase operation failed to find enough sellers of a five-year bond, which is particularly sensitive to the short-term rate outlook. Markets are now pricing around 14 basis points of rate hikes from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand by end-2022, compared with 35 basis points as of Monday.Australia’s 10-year yields declined as much as nine basis points to 1.65%. Bonds in Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia also advanced. German bund futures rose, implying 10-year yields will open around two basis points lower in London.Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields dipped as low as 1.59% before trading down one basis point at 1.61% as at 4:20 p.m. in Tokyo.“Market participants got pretty bullish on vaccine success and vaccine roll-out stories, and we had a major spike in yields and inflation fears,” said Andrew Ticehurst, a rates strategist at Nomura Holdings Inc. in Sydney. “Some of that bullishness has faded over the past 24 hours. New lockdowns in France and Germany are a reminder that there are still challenges ahead.”(Recasts to add moves in bond markets across Asia)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Elite Salvagers Set to Tackle Massive Ship Blocking Suez Canal

    (Bloomberg) -- An elite team is set to tackle the monumental challenge of freeing the massive container vessel that’s blocking the Suez Canal, as a backlog of ships continued to build up for a third day in what is arguably the world’s most important waterway.Work to re-float the Ever Given and free up oceangoing carriers hauling almost $10 billion of oil and consumer goods was expected to begin early Thursday in Egypt. Tugs and diggers failed to budge the vessel on Wednesday, and dredgers are still trying to loosen the vessel before any attempt to pull it out, the ship’s manager said.Still, the best chance for returning shipping to normal may not come until Sunday or Monday, when the tide will reach a peak, according to Nick Sloane, the salvage master responsible for re-floating the Costa Concordia, the cruise ship that capsized on the coast of Italy in 2012. Sloane works as the senior salvage master for Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Resolve Marine Group.It’s taxing to even grasp how big this ship is. About a quarter mile long (400 meters) and weighing in at 200,000 tons, its sheer size is overwhelming efforts to dig it out. A huge yellow excavator, itself about twice as tall as its driver, looked like child’s toy parked next to the ship’s bulking bow.The struggle to dislodge the ship is now falling to SMIT Salvage BV, a legendary Dutch firm whose employees parachute themselves from one ship wreckage to the next, saving vessels often during violent storms. Japan’s Nippon Salvage Co. has also been hired to assist in the re-floating, according to a person familiar with the matter.This ship is so heavy that the salvors may have to lighten it by removing things like the ballast water, which helps keep ships steady when they’re at sea. Fuel could also be unloaded.How to Dislodge a 200,000-Ton Ship From a Canal Wall“Dislodging a grounded ultra-large container ship in the Suez Canal will be challenging due to the confined nature of the canal’s shipping channel,” said Rockford Weitz, director of the Fletcher Maritime Studies Program at Tufts University. “This presents additional complications in comparison to a grounding on a reef or shoal.”The Suez Canal Authority hasn’t commented on the work or given any indication of when traffic could resume.About 12% of global trade goes through the canal, making it so strategic that world powers have fought over the waterway since it was completed in 1869. For now, all that traffic is backed up with the Ever Given aground in the southern part of the canal, creating another setback for global supply chains already strained by the e-commerce boom linked to the pandemic.“Every hour, more vessels -- including container ships, oil tankers, RoRo vessels, and bulk carriers -- are being backed up in the Mediterranean to the north and the Red Sea to the south,” said Jett McCandless, chief executive officer of supply-chain tracking company project44. “It’s another big blow to global trade in an already back-logged and battered supply chain year.”A rough estimate shows the blockage is costing about $400 million an hour, based on calculations from Lloyd’s List that suggest westbound traffic is worth around $5.1 billion a day and eastbound traffic approximately $4.5 billion. On Wednesday, 185 vessels were waiting to cross the canal, according to shipping data compiled by Bloomberg, while Lloyd’s estimates there’s 165.About 34 container vessels chartered by Maersk Corp. and other shipping lines are either stuck in the canal or en route, according to project44. Preliminary reports show 10 crude tankers carrying a total of 13 million barrels could be affected by the disruption, according to Vortexa Senior Freight Analyst Arthur Richier.The incident began on Tuesday when strong winds blasted through the region and kicked up sands along the banks of the 120-mile canal. The waterway is narrow -- less than 675 feet wide (205 meters) in some places -- and can be difficult to navigate when there’s poor visibility.But Ever Given stayed its course through the canal, on its way to Rotterdam from China. As gusts that reached as high as 46 miles an hour swept up dust around it, the crew lost control of ship and it careened sideways into a sandy embankment, blocking nearly the entirety of the channel. It’s still in the same position as when it ran aground, according to Inchcape.At the heart of all of this is the ship’s massive scale. Container vessels have nearly doubled in size in the past decade as global trade expanded, making the job of moving such ships much harder when they get stuck.Even while key routes -- including the Suez Canal -- have been widened and deepened over the years to accommodate the mega-sized vessels, the work to dig them out after they get stuck takes enormous power.The canal is among the most trafficked waterways in the world, used by tankers shipping crude from the Middle East to Europe and North America, as well as in the opposite direction.The blockage highlights a major risk faced by the shipping industry as more and more ships transit maritime choke points including the Suez, Panama Canal, the Strait of Hormuz and Malacca Strait. Such occurrences could become more common as ships get bigger and waterways get more congested.Oil companies are starting to prepare for the worst. On Wednesday, there was an uptick in interest from oil companies looking to book tankers with options to avoid the canal, according to a broker, and several bid for space on the pipelines that allow bypass of the waterway completely.For now, that’s a just-in-case move. Container ships will most likely have to wait it out, as the main alternative is the unattractive option of sailing around the southern tip of Africa. However, at least one shipment of liquefied natural gas from the U.S. has potentially diverted course toward the Cape of Good Hope and away from Suez, Wood Mackenzie analyst Lucas Schmitt said in a note on Thursday.The disruption comes at a time when oil prices are already volatile. Crude surged above $70 a barrel earlier this month on Saudi production cuts, only to slump to near $60 this week due to setbacks in Europe’s coronavirus vaccine program. Brent crude rose more than 5% on Wednesday.Ever Given’s crew are safe and accounted for, and there have been no reports of injuries or pollution, according to the ship’s manager, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement. The vessel is also carrying cargo for logistics company Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd., according to Mark Wong, a company spokesman.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Falls 6% As Bearish Sentiment Returns

    The bearish sentiment that rushed back into oil markets last week appears set to stay around, with oil prices crashing by nearly 5 percent on Tuesday morning

  • Cineworld Gets New Lending, Eyeing Perilous Path Post-Covid

    (Bloomberg) -- Cineworld Group Plc said new lending and a U.S. tax refund will carry it to the end of the year even if its theaters remain closed, but spelled out plausible risks that cast “significant doubt” over its survival.London-based Cineworld announced a new $213 million convertible bond due 2025 alongside its full-year results. Paired with a U.S. tax refund, that provides liquidity through to the end of the year, and it added it has debt covenant waivers until June 2022. It will also seek shareholder approval to temporarily suspend its borrowing limit.Shares fell as much as 10.7% in early London trading. The stock has recovered in recent months with vaccination prospects after more than two thirds of its value was wiped off at the outbreak of the pandemic last March.The world’s second-largest cinema chain hemorrhaged money after a year in which its theaters were often closed or empty due to the coronavirus pandemic. It swung to an operating loss of $2.3 billion for the 12 months to Dec. 31 and wrote down its assets’ book value by $1.34 billion. It assumes admissions will return to 90% of 2019 levels by the end of 2021, but won’t recover to pre-Covid levels even through 2023.Watch: Mooky Greidinger of Cineworld Group Plc on Bloomberg TVIt also acknowledged the “existence of material uncertainties that may cast significant doubt upon the group’s and company’s ability to continue to operate as a going concern,” if moviegoers return slower than it plans, for instance.“Our responsibility as a management is really to secure for any development that might happen,” said Chief Executive Officer Mooky Greidinger in an interview with Bloomberg TV Thursday. “We really believe when we look at the vaccination situation in the U.S. and in the U.K. that business will be growing quite rapidly, May, June and July.”The company said Tuesday that it plans to open some screens as early as April 2 in its core U.S. market, and in the U.K. from May 17 in line with government guidance.(Updates with shares and CEO quote from third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nationwide tells 13,000 staff to 'work anywhere'

    The UK's biggest building society says it wants to give employees more control over their lives.

  • SEC Starts Implementing Law That Risks Chinese Stock Delistings

    (Bloomberg) -- The threat of Chinese stocks being kicked off U.S. exchanges is gaining traction, with the Securities and Exchange Commission starting to implement a tough law passed at the end of the Trump administration.In a Wednesday statement, the SEC said it’s taking initial steps to force accounting firms to let U.S. regulators review the financial audits of overseas companies. The penalty for non-compliance, as stipulated by the law Congress approved in December, is ejection from the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq for any business that doesn’t allow their audit to be inspected for three years.China has long refused to let the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board examine audits of firms whose shares trade in America, citing national security concerns. U.S. lawmakers counter that such resistance risks exposing investors to frauds, while complaining that it makes little sense that Chinese companies have been permitted to raise money in the U.S. without complying with American rules.The requirement that all public companies submit to PCAOB inspections of their audits was included in the 2002 Sarbanes-Oxley Act in the wake of the Enron Corp. accounting scandal. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Baidu Inc. are among Chinese companies listed in the U.S. whose audit firms aren’t complying with the demand.While the SEC was expected to start implementing the new law, Wednesday’s announcement signals that Biden-era financial regulators will continue their predecessors’ tough stance on China. The ongoing tension over audits comes as the world’s two-biggest economies continue to wrangle over issues ranging from security to trade.In addition to requiring companies to allow U.S. inspectors to review their financial audits, the law requires firms to disclose whether they are under government control. The SEC’s announcement kick-starts that process by seeking public comment on the type of disclosures and documentation that firms will have to share.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.K.’s Sunak Declares Global Deal on Corporate Taxation Is Within Reach

    (Bloomberg) -- An international deal to agree new rules on corporate taxation is within reach, U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said, offering the prospect of fresh clarity for businesses operating digitally across borders.“Digitalization has brought enormous benefits to consumers and businesses, but it’s also highlighted that the current international tax framework just isn’t fit for purpose,” Sunak told a Bloomberg event on Tuesday alongside his Italian counterpart, Daniele Franco, as he detailed his ambition for a ground-breaking accord. “That solution is within our grasp and I think that is positive.”With the U.K. and Italy hosting the Group of Seven and Group of 20 respectively, such comments show the renewed vigor being injected into those forums on the matter in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.An accord could bring a more comprehensive and even approach to global taxation in the post-Covid 19 era after years of frustration by governments struggling to reap revenue from large businesses able to transcend national borders. Aside from the public-finance imperative created by the crisis amid ballooning national debts, the change of presidency in the U.S. offers an opportunity to reach agreement.“The new U.S. administration has a different approach and is very much cooperative,” Franco, Italy’s finance minister, told the online audience numbering as many as 1,000 people. He added that countries are working to a deadline of the middle of the year to find a solution, and that there’s “broad consensus” among the G-20.Until now, the U.K. and other advanced economies have been thrashing out how to tax global companies such as Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google through talks hosted by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. In the absence of a deal, Britain and other countries have imposed their own digital taxes, leading to a patchwork of approaches.Digital TaxesThe U.K. introduced a 2% tax on the revenues of search engines, social media services and online marketplaces which tap British consumers, while Italy has imposed a 3% digital tax on companies with overall revenues above 750 million euros ($894 million) and revenues from digital services in Italy above 5.5 million euros. Other countries bringing with their own domestic regimes include Austria and France.“It’s in everyone’s interest from a corporate perspective to have a multilateral solution,” said Sunak. “What it will do is provide consistency and certainty, rather than what the current situation is, where you’ve got lots of bespoke regimes that individual countries are having to implement because we can’t find a multilateral solution.”The U.K. chancellor said that current rules have their origins in 1920s tax treaties, adding: “we’ve come a long way since then, and those tax treaties weren’t really designed for the digital economy that we increasingly find ourselves operating in.”This is the first time the two ministers have spoken publicly together about their priorities as the respective leads of the G-7 and G-20 finance tracks. Their dialog followed introductory address by Michael Bloomberg, the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg News parent company Bloomberg LP.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tech stocks, with the exception of one, are 'frustrating a lot of investors': analyst

    This Wall Streeter reveals one of his top tech trades amid the sell-off in the space.

  • VW's Skoda aims for 2021 rebound, plans electric car investments

    Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, part of the Volkswagen Group, said on Wednesday it would invest around 2.5 billion euros over the next five years on future technologies, with more than half going to electric vehicle investment. The Czech Republic's largest exporter is hoping for a rebound in 2021 from a global car sales drop but faces uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic and a semiconductor shortage rattling the industry. "This year is likely to be another big challenge," finance director Klaus-Dieter Schuermann said.

  • China Evergrande’s $20 Billion Online Arm Considering U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s online home and car sales platform FCB Group is weighing an initial public offering in the U.S. as soon as the fourth quarter, according to people familiar with the matter.FCB Group is working with advisers including Bank of America Corp. and CLSA Ltd. on its U.S. offering plan, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. The portal, currently valued at about 130 billion yuan ($20 billion), has separately reached out to prospective investors for a pre-IPO funding round, the people said.Considerations are at an early stage and details of the fundraising plans are subject to change, the people said. A representative for Evergrande did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Representatives for Bank of America and CLSA declined to comment. Evergrande was among the first Chinese developers to start selling homes online, and ran promotional campaigns as the coronavirus outbreak halted on-site sales. FCB, or Fangchebao, comprises a suite of platforms for buying and selling real estate and other assets including new and used cars in China. The portal has more than 21 million property agents signed up with an annual transaction volume of 1.2 trillion yuan, according to Evergrande’s website.Evergrande is still under pressure to slash debt under new requirements imposed by China’s regulator, known as the three red lines. Developers must comply with the rules in order to increase their borrowing, and Evergrande’s latest financial figures suggested it had breached all three. The firm last month offered discounts to buyers who purchase via the FCB app, which showcases projects using virtual-reality technology and live-streaming shows.Online marketplaces in China are increasingly tapping markets for funding to capture the rise of e-commerce in the country. Car sales platform Autohome Inc. raised $689 million in a second listing in Hong Kong this month, while the U.S. IPO for SoftBank Group Corp.-backed real estate portal KE Holdings Inc. took in $2.4 billion last year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.