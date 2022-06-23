68% of Indonesia's employees willing to forgo higher salaries or job promotions for work-life balance: Michael Page

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparked by the global pandemic, the Great Resignation has been happening in Indonesia for the past two years and will only intensify in 2022. There has been a wave of resignations in Indonesia with almost half (43%) of employees who have been at their current jobs for not more than two years and a significant 84% of employees looking for new career prospects over the next six months.

Professional recruitment services firm, Michael Page Indonesia, launched the 'Talent Trends 2022 Report', titled 'The Great X' which features prominent employment insights.

While salaries and bonuses are still top motivators for candidates, the survey shows a swing towards non-monetary benefits. A significant 68% of respondents in Indonesia are willing to forgo pay rise and/or promotion for better work-life balance, overall well-being, and happiness.

Olly Riches, Senior Managing Director of Michael Page Singapore, Indonesia & Philippines says, "Individuals are placing increased importance on company culture, sense of purpose and leadership ahead of company branding and promotions. Technology and Healthcare and Life Sciences continue to see tremendous demand for talent with Covid-19, in some cases, being an enabler of innovative ideas for start-ups and traditional players alike."

As economies improve, companies cannot underestimate the psychological effect that merging "work" and "personal" life has had over the past two years. 72% of respondents want a hybrid work arrangement between working from home and the office.

In addition, 66% of professionals in Indonesia have asked or will consider asking about a company's DE&I policy at interviews and 33% say the lack of clear DE&I commitment would stop them from actively pursuing a job opportunity.

The pandemic has also shifted priorities, 81% of candidates believe that mental health and well-being should play a part in employee performance and appraisals. Companies must create a positive culture in which employees at all levels feel appreciated.

A significant number of employees has been found to not feel supported at work. 49% of respondents say that their workload has increased compared to before COVID-19. 83% believe that their company does not take active steps to ensure work-life balance. Companies need to change things and help employees work more efficiently.

