The 68% return this week takes Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding's (VTX:SANN) shareholders one-year gains to 96%

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (VTX:SANN) share price is up 96% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 0.6% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! On the other hand, longer term shareholders have had a tougher run, with the stock falling 62% in three years.

Since it's been a strong week for Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

View our latest analysis for Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding saw its revenue grow by 3,067%. That's stonking growth even when compared to other loss-making stocks. The solid 96% share price gain goes down pretty well, but it's not necessarily as good as you might expect given the top notch revenue growth. So quite frankly it could be a good time to investigate Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding in some detail. Since we evolved from monkeys, we think in linear terms by nature. So if growth goes exponential, opportunity may exist for the enlightened.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

Story continues

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 96% in the last twelve months. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 14% per year over five years. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding (at least 3 which don't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Swiss exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.