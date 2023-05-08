With a 68% stake, B&S Group S.A. (AMS:BSGR) insiders have a lot riding on the company

Key Insights

Insiders appear to have a vested interest in B&S Group's growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership

67% of the company is held by a single shareholder (Willem Blijdorp)

Institutions own 14% of B&S Group

To get a sense of who is truly in control of B&S Group S.A. (AMS:BSGR), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 68% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

So, insiders of B&S Group have a lot at stake and every decision they make on the company’s future is important to them from a financial point of view.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of B&S Group, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About B&S Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in B&S Group. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at B&S Group's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 5.5% of B&S Group. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Willem Blijdorp with 67% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. The second and third largest shareholders are JNE Partners LLP and JPMorgan Chase & Co, Brokerage and Securities Investments, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 5.5%.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of B&S Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of B&S Group S.A.. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. That means they own €223m worth of shares in the €330m company. That's quite meaningful. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 13% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand B&S Group better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for B&S Group that you should be aware of.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

