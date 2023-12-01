With a 68% stake, JF Technology Berhad (KLSE:JFTECH) insiders have a lot riding on the company

Key Insights

Insiders appear to have a vested interest in JF Technology Berhad's growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership

Wei Foong owns 51% of the company

Past performance of a company along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

To get a sense of who is truly in control of JF Technology Berhad (KLSE:JFTECH), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 68% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of JF Technology Berhad regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about JF Technology Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About JF Technology Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Since institutions own only a small portion of JF Technology Berhad, many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it's clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. So if the company itself can improve over time, we may well see more institutional buyers in the future. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.

JF Technology Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. The company's CEO Wei Foong is the largest shareholder with 51% of shares outstanding. With such a huge stake, we infer that they have significant control of the future of the company. It's usually considered a good sign when insiders own a significant number of shares in the company, and in this case, we're glad to see a company insider with such skin in the game. Mei Wang is the second largest shareholder owning 4.3% of common stock, and Ah Yoong Sim holds about 3.1% of the company stock. Interestingly, the second-largest shareholder, Mei Wang is also Senior Key Executive, again, pointing towards strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of JF Technology Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems that insiders own more than half the JF Technology Berhad stock. This gives them a lot of power. That means they own RM580m worth of shares in the RM858m company. That's quite meaningful. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 29% stake in JF Technology Berhad. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks for example - JF Technology Berhad has 2 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

