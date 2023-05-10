With a 68% stake, ViTrox Corporation Berhad (KLSE:VITROX) insiders have a lot riding on the company

Key Insights

Insiders appear to have a vested interest in ViTrox Corporation Berhad's growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership

56% of the business is held by the top 3 shareholders

Institutions own 12% of ViTrox Corporation Berhad

If you want to know who really controls ViTrox Corporation Berhad (KLSE:VITROX), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 68% to be precise, is individual insiders. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of ViTrox Corporation Berhad regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about ViTrox Corporation Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About ViTrox Corporation Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in ViTrox Corporation Berhad. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see ViTrox Corporation Berhad's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

ViTrox Corporation Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. With a 27% stake, CEO Jenn Chu is the largest shareholder. Kok Siaw is the second largest shareholder owning 19% of common stock, and Shih Yeoh holds about 10% of the company stock. Interestingly, the second and third-largest shareholders also happen to be the Senior Key Executive and Member of the Board of Directors, respectively. This once again signifies considerable insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of ViTrox Corporation Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems that insiders own more than half the ViTrox Corporation Berhad stock. This gives them a lot of power. That means insiders have a very meaningful RM5.0b stake in this RM7.4b business. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish to discover if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 20% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

