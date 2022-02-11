U.S. markets close in 1 hour 20 minutes

683 Free COVID-19 Test Kits Distributed to Inland Empire Residents

·3 min read

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Health Plan (IEHP) distributed 683 free COVID-19 test kits to health plan Members this week, helping to enhance access to testing in the region. Distributions were organized through the health plan's Community Resource Centers in Riverside, San Bernardino and Victorville.

Inland Health Plan (IEHP) distributed 683 free COVID-19 test kits to health plan Members yesterday, helping to enhance access to testing in the region. Distributions were organized through the health plan&#x002019;s Community Resource Centers in Riverside, San Bernardino and Victorville. Upcoming distribution events are listed on the health plan&#39;s Facebook page.
Inland Health Plan (IEHP) distributed 683 free COVID-19 test kits to health plan Members yesterday, helping to enhance access to testing in the region. Distributions were organized through the health plan’s Community Resource Centers in Riverside, San Bernardino and Victorville. Upcoming distribution events are listed on the health plan's Facebook page.

In addition to the state's on-going effort to provide tests to Medi-Cal Members through Medi-Cal enrolled pharmacies, IEHP was eager to provide additional testing access by purchasing and distributing tests directly to their Membership. Members received two test kits per family, which includes a total of four antigen tests.

Earlier this year, at the height of the Omicron variant's surge, rapid COVID-19 testing opportunities were in high demand while the supply was very limited. "Access to testing is essential to community health," said Dr. Gabriel Uribe, IEHP's Community Health Director. "Having access to COVID-19 testing reduces transmission in our region by helping residents make informed decisions about their health. Knowing whether or not you are positive for COVID-19 can make all the difference in the lives of your friends and family."

Tests distributed by the health plan are not PCR tests and are not acceptable for travel or events, but can be used for quick results. While only IEHP Members were eligible to receive COVID-19 tests through the health plan, Non-Members are encouraged to visit Riverside or San Bernardino County's websites for test kit distribution locations.

IEHP is also reminding Members that in-home COVID-19 test kits purchased between 3/11/21 and 1/31/22 can be reimbursed with a receipt using the DHCS claims process.

"Providing our Members access to quality tests, care and support remains our largest priority," said Dr. Takashi Wada, IEHP's Chief Medical Officer. "As a community-based health plan, we are actively looking for new and innovative ways to fulfill our mission to heal and inspire spirit and will continue to do so, even in the face of this uncertain pandemic."

Upcoming distributions are scheduled for Tuesday, February 15 at all IEHP Community Resource Centers from 1:00pm to 5:00pm. Visit IEHP's Facebook page for details.

About IEHP
With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 25th year, IEHP is supporting more than 1.5 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plans and has a growing network of over 7,300 providers and nearly 2,500 Team Members. Through dynamic partnerships with Providers and Community Organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to their vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org.

