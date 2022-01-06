69% of Growth to Originate from APAC for Caustic Soda Market: By Production Process, Application, and Geography | Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2021 - 2025)

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Caustic Soda Market value is set to grow by 18.02 million tons, progressing at a CAGR of 4.38% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio

Attractive Opportunities in Caustic Soda Market by Production Process, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The caustic soda market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

Technavio analyzes the market by Application (Organic chemical products, SDT, Paper and pulp, Aluminum, and Others), Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and Production Process (membrane cell process, diaphragm cell process, and mercury cell process).

APAC will contribute 69% of the overall caustic soda market growth during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for caustic soda market in APAC. Factors such as the flourishing chlor-alkali industry in the region are accelerating the caustic soda market growth in APAC.

The caustic soda market share growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The Caustic Soda Market Covers the Following Areas:

Caustic Soda Market Sizing

Caustic Soda Market Forecast

Caustic Soda Market Analysis

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

According to our market segmentation data analysis, the membrane cell process segment is expected to be a significant contributor to the growth of the caustic soda market share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the high output quality and energy efficiency of the process. This report provides an accurate prediction of the revenue share of all the segments to the growth of the caustic soda market size.

From the caustic soda market segmentation insights, players can identify the demand pattern of target customers and make effective business plans to capture untapped segments. In addition, the analytical data on the segmentation will enable effective product and service positioning among the right end-users, which will facilitate significant exposure and growth for the vendors.

Caustic Soda Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.38% Market growth 2021-2025 18.02 mn tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.81 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 69% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Arkema SA, BASF SE, Dow Inc., Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Kemira Oyj, Occidental Petroleum Corp., Olin Corp., and Solvay SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Organic chemical products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Paper and pulp - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Aluminum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Production Process

Market segments

Membrane cell process - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Diaphragm cell process - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mercury cell process - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

