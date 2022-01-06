69% of Growth to Originate from APAC for Caustic Soda Market: By Production Process, Application, and Geography | Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2021 - 2025)
NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Caustic Soda Market value is set to grow by 18.02 million tons, progressing at a CAGR of 4.38% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio
The caustic soda market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
Technavio analyzes the market by Application (Organic chemical products, SDT, Paper and pulp, Aluminum, and Others), Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and Production Process (membrane cell process, diaphragm cell process, and mercury cell process).
APAC will contribute 69% of the overall caustic soda market growth during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for caustic soda market in APAC. Factors such as the flourishing chlor-alkali industry in the region are accelerating the caustic soda market growth in APAC.
The caustic soda market share growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
The Caustic Soda Market Covers the Following Areas:
Caustic Soda Market Sizing
Caustic Soda Market Forecast
Caustic Soda Market Analysis
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
According to our market segmentation data analysis, the membrane cell process segment is expected to be a significant contributor to the growth of the caustic soda market share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the high output quality and energy efficiency of the process. This report provides an accurate prediction of the revenue share of all the segments to the growth of the caustic soda market size.
From the caustic soda market segmentation insights, players can identify the demand pattern of target customers and make effective business plans to capture untapped segments. In addition, the analytical data on the segmentation will enable effective product and service positioning among the right end-users, which will facilitate significant exposure and growth for the vendors.
Companies Mentioned
Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd.
Arkema SA
BASF SE
Dow Inc.
Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd.
INEOS Group Holdings SA
Kemira Oyj
Occidental Petroleum Corp.
Olin Corp.
Solvay SA
Caustic Soda Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.38%
Market growth 2021-2025
18.02 mn tons
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.81
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 69%
Key consumer countries
China, US, India, Japan, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Arkema SA, BASF SE, Dow Inc., Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Kemira Oyj, Occidental Petroleum Corp., Olin Corp., and Solvay SA
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Organic chemical products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Paper and pulp - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Aluminum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Production Process
Market segments
Membrane cell process - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Diaphragm cell process - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Mercury cell process - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
