U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,748.00
    -14.75 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,365.00
    -106.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,512.25
    -53.50 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,683.30
    -8.10 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.91
    -3.28 (-3.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.40
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    21.26
    -0.16 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0563
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    -0.1510 (-4.57%)
     

  • Vix

    28.95
    -1.24 (-4.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2238
    -0.0024 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8330
    -0.3070 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,402.72
    -19.73 (-0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.67
    -0.40 (-0.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,089.22
    -62.83 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,164.28
    +14.73 (+0.06%)
     

69% of Hong Kong's employees willing to forgo higher salaries or job promotions for work-life balance: Michael Page

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MPGPF
  • MPGPY

HONG KONG, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparked by the global pandemic, the Great Resignation has been happening in Hong Kong for the past two years and will only intensify in 2022. There has been a wave of resignations in Hong Kong with almost half (42%) of employees who have been at their current jobs for not more than two years and a significant 76% of employees looking for new career prospects over the next six months.

Mark Tibbatts, Managing Director of Michael Page Hong Kong &amp; Taiwan
Mark Tibbatts, Managing Director of Michael Page Hong Kong & Taiwan

Professional recruitment services firm, Michael Page Hong Kong, launched the 'Talent Trends 2022 Report', titled 'The Great X' that features new insights and market sentiment on prominent employment topics.

While salaries, bonuses, and rewards are still top motivators for candidates, the survey shows a big swing towards non-monetary benefits. A significant 69% of respondents in Hong Kong are willing to forgo pay rise and/or promotion for better work-life balance, overall well-being, and happiness.

Mark Tibbatts, Managing Director of Michael Page Hong Kong & Taiwan says, "Human capital is one of the most in-demand resources, and demand far outpaces supply. Industries like Technology, and Healthcare and Life Sciences, continue to see tremendous demand for talent. We are witnessing individuals placing increased importance on company culture, a sense of purpose and leadership – ahead of company branding."

As economies improve, companies cannot underestimate the psychological effect that merging "work" and "personal" life has had over the past two years. 80% of respondents want a hybrid work arrangement between working from home and the office.

In addition, 63% of professionals in Hong Kong have asked or will consider asking about a company's DE&I policy at interviews and 34% say the lack of clear DE&I commitment would stop them from actively pursuing a job opportunity

The pandemic has also shifted priorities, with 69% of candidates stating that they believe mental health and well-being should play a part in employee performance, measurement and appraisals. Companies must create positive workplace cultures in which employees at all levels feel appreciated, or risk losing high performing talent to their competitors.

A significant number of employees has been found to not feel supported by their employers. 51% of respondents say that their workload has increased compared to before COVID-19. 85% believe that their company does not take active steps to ensure work-life balance. Companies need to change things and help employees work more efficiently.

(PRNewsfoto/Michael Page)
(PRNewsfoto/Michael Page)

SOURCE Michael Page

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. tech companies yank job offers, leaving college grads scrambling

    One by one, over the last week of May, Twitter Inc rang up some members of its incoming class of new hires who had recently graduated from college and revoked the job offers in 15-minute calls, according to some of the recipients. “It was traumatic,” Iris Guo, an incoming associate product manager living in Toronto, told Reuters. More than 21,500 tech workers in the United States have lost their jobs so far this year, according to Layoffs.fyi, a website that monitors job cuts.

  • Retirement accounts pummeled as a result of market volatility

    Yahoo Finance's Kerry Hannon details the decline in retirement accounts amid recent market volatility as people seeking to retire aim to minimize impacts on 401(k) returns, in addition to how millennials are approaching retirement and Social Security savings.

  • Pornhub Parent Company’s CEO, COO Are Departing as Scrutiny Builds Over Alleged Nonconsensual Content

    The resignations come amid scrutiny of alleged nonconsensual sexually explicit videos hosted on the site. MindGeek, Pornhub’s parent company, said the departures are unrelated to the accusations.

  • Senate Advances Bill to Raise Age for RMDs to 75

    The bill, which must be reconciled with similar legislation in the House, is designed to strengthen Americans’ retirement security.

  • Two top Black execs leaving Amazon amid leadership shakeup

    Amazon has vowed publicly to diversify its employees in its high-level executive roles and corporate tech jobs. The company reported that it had 172 Black senior executives as of Oct. 31, accounting for 5.6% of its total.

  • Got a Cash Windfall? It Could Affect Your Social Security

    The windfall elimination provision (WEP) reduces Social Security benefits for certain employees who may be double-dipping on a pension.

  • Big Changes to 401(k) Retirement Plans Get Closer With Senate Vote

    Measure advanced by a Senate committee includes new savings incentives for workers and looser rules for emergency withdrawals.

  • Deep rift lies behind Biden's criticism of oil and gas industry

    U.S. President Joe Biden has publicly criticized oil and gas executives for banking big profits from high gasoline prices but he has rarely spoken directly to the heads of energy companies or their representatives, White House records and interviews with industry sources show. Biden said at a labor union event this month that Exxon Mobil Corp "made more money than God this year" and sent a letter to seven oil and gas companies calling on them to increase production to help ease the burden on consumers. His actual engagement with energy company officials is rare, however, according to the industry sources and records, a marked contrast to Biden's meetings with top executives in retail, logistics and agriculture, as the government grapples with inflation at a 40-year high and supply chain snarls.

  • Russian oil tankers get India safety cover via Dubai company

    NEW DELHI/LONDON (Reuters) -India is providing safety certification for dozens of ships managed by a subsidiary of top Russian shipping group Sovcomflot, official data showed, enabling oil exports to India and elsewhere after Western certifiers withdrew their services due to global sanctions against Moscow. Certification by the Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass), one of the world's top classification companies, provides a final link in the paperwork chain - after insurance coverage - needed to keep state-owned Sovcomflot's tanker fleet afloat and delivering Russian crude oil to overseas markets. Data compiled from the IRClass website shows that it has certified more than 80 ships managed by SCF Management Services (Dubai) Ltd, a Dubai-based entity listed as a subsidiary on Sovcomflot's website.

  • Nearly one-third of older Americans have less than $10,000 saved for retirement

    Many older Americans are willing to work during their retirement years — and they may have to be — because they aren’t financially prepared for their old age. Almost three in 10 people between 55 and 67 years old have less than $10,000 saved for retirement, though 32% of women specifically have less than $10,000 earmarked for their old age, according to a new survey from Sagewell Financial, a financial technology company focused on seniors’ money management. Four in 10 people had less than $50,000 saved for retirement, whereas 47% of women had less than that much compared with 30% of men.

  • Allworth Advice: Average 401(k) amounts

    Amy Wagner with Allworth Financial discusses average 401(k) amounts

  • Tesla worker rejects $15 million payout in race bias lawsuit

    (Reuters) -A Black former elevator operator at Tesla Inc's flagship California assembly plant on Tuesday rejected a $15 million award in his lawsuit alleging racial abuse by coworkers, opening the door for a new trial after a judge slashed a $137 million jury verdict. Lawyers for Owen Diaz, who had sued Tesla in 2017, turned down the judge's award in a brief filing in federal court in San Francisco. "In rejecting the court’s excessive reduction by asking for a new trial, Mr. Diaz is again asking a jury of his peers to evaluate what Tesla did to him and to provide just compensation for the torrent of racist slurs that was directed at him," his lawyers said.

  • Retirement accounts in the red? This simple strategy could be the key to keeping your cool.

    Retirement Tip of the Week: With markets acting up, and lots of red ticker symbols in recent weeks, if you’re a skittish investor, do your best to avoid checking your retirement accounts altogether. Analysts anticipate a rocky journey for Wall Street and its investors this year, and some economists foresee a recession with mass unemployment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) — three of the major indices investors use as benchmarks — have been on a downward spiral in the first half of 2022, with much uncertainty as to when that will come to an end.

  • RECONAFRICA AND NAMCOR COMPLETE 2ND PHASE OF SEISMIC & PREPARE TO SPUD THE FIRST OF FOUR OIL TARGETS IN THE KAVANGO BASIN

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (FSE: 0XD) and its joint venture partner NAMCOR (the state oil company of Namibia) are pleased to announce completion of the second phase of seismic (761 km) and commencement of the first seismically defined, initial four well drilling program with the first well 1819/8-2 ("8-2") scheduled to spud on or before June 25, 2022.

  • Exclusive-Inside the hangar at the centre of $1 billion Airbus-Qatar jet dispute

    DOHA (Reuters) -Two high-tech Airbus A350 jets sit idle with their windows taped and engines covered in a floodlit hangar in the Gulf, hobbled by an international legal dispute between European industrial giant Airbus and Qatar's national carrier. From a distance, the planes might seem like any other long-haul jetliners crowding the busy Doha hub. The two planes, worth around $300 million combined according to analysts, are among 23 grounded A350s at the centre of a $1 billion London court battle over whether the damage represents a potential safety risk, something Airbus strongly denies.

  • U.S. refiners to urge White House not to ban fuel exports -sources

    U.S. refiners will try to convince the Biden administration not to ban exports of U.S. fuel to combat record gas prices during a meeting scheduled for Thursday, according to sources familiar with the plans. The White House has called an emergency meeting with top U.S. refiners to discuss ways to bring down record gas prices that have driven inflation to 40-year highs. The meeting follows weeks of mudslinging between U.S. President Joe Biden and oil companies over who is to blame for the price spikes, which are affecting consumers worldwide.

  • Oracle’s Database Dominance Eroded by Cloud Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- When Shutterfly decided recently to move the database where it clusters reams of customer photos to the cloud, one name was noticeably absent from its list of potential providers: Oracle Corp.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Cha

  • EV Sales are Surging, so Why Are Automakers Planning Layoffs?

    While electric vehicles are enjoying an unprecedented surge in popularity, ongoing supply chain problems, and growing recession fears are beginning to hit the automotive industry. EV sales rose 65% in Europe last year and doubled in the United States. The popularity of electric vehicles has increased during the past two years as more automakers have launched additional options for sedans, SUVs and pickup trucks, but obstacles remain as the global economy slows down amid higher inflation and interest rates.

  • Ford sees 'significant' job cuts as it picks Spain for EV production

    Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday it will start producing electric vehicles in Spain later this decade but that would imply "significant" job cuts at its Spanish factory and another one in Germany amid its ambitious electrification push in Europe. The U.S.-based carmaker said in a statement it had chosen its plant in Valencia as the preferred site to assemble vehicles based on a next-generation electric vehicle (EV) architecture. The other contender for the project was Ford's plant in Saarlouis, Germany, which will continue to produce its Focus passenger car only through 2025, when car production will then stop, a spokesperson confirmed.

  • Boeing exec plays up 737 Max 10's appeal as competitor to Airbus' A321neo

    Boeing's marketing lead says the Max 10 competes most directly against the Airbus' largest A321neo variant, the XLR, which makes up only around 10% of the plane’s overall orders.