$69 million benefit: See the biggest Franklin County beneficiaries in property tax breaks

Amazon's data center in Hilliard is the single-biggest beneficiary of tax breaks in Franklin County. The abatement at the property saves the company about $4.5 million annually in taxes.

With a value of $1.5 trillion, Amazon is the nation's fourth-largest company. But in Franklin County, it sits at the top of a different ranking.

The tech giant's Hilliard data center is the biggest beneficiary of tax breaks in the county: $157 million of the center's $183 million value is exempt from property taxes, saving Amazon about $4.5 million a year in taxes. Amazon also benefits from tax breaks on its other central Ohio data centers and warehouses.

Roger Wehner, director of economic development for Amazon Web Services, noted that the company has invested more than $6 billion in Ohio since 2015 and plans to invest an additional $7.8 billion in central Ohio alone. Wehner said Amazon's investments will benefit central Ohio long after the tax breaks expire.

"Having strong support for our cloud infrastructure means that the central Ohio community will realize increased tax revenues as well as additional job growth and economic vitality due to the ripple effects in the local economy," he said.

Amazon leads a long list of companies and investors who save millions each year on taxes from abated Franklin County properties. The list, provided to The Dispatch by the Franklin County Auditor's office, includes high-profile developments and office buildings but is dominated by warehouses and apartment complexes.

The two buildings on the campus of CoverMyMeds are among the biggest beneficiaries of tax breaks in Franklin County.

The Virginia investment firm that owns the two CoverMyMeds office buildings in Franklinton follows Amazon on the list of top beneficiaries. More than $115 million of value is exempt from taxes on each of the buildings. As a result, the investor pays $26,091 in annual taxes on one building and $63,143 on the other, instead of more than $3 million on each.

Other large beneficiaries include Xebec, the Dallas firm that owns the Hub distribution complex in Groveport; Menard, for a Rickenbacker-area warehouse; the owners of Highline at Nine apartment complex on North High Street in the University District; and the owner of the Gravity development on West Broad Street in Franklinton.

In total, 4,952 Franklin County properties (out of 456,427 total) received tax abatements in 2023, according to the annual Tax Incentive Council Report prepared by the auditor's office. As The Dispatch reported in November, Franklin County leads the state by a wide margin in tax-abated property.

Tax breaks come in many forms, but the most common are for new developments in Community Reinvestment Areas, or CRAs. Developments inside the districts are typically eligible for a 100% break on taxes for 15 years on improvements to the property — a new apartment complex, for example, but not the value of the land itself.

Without the abatements, the property owners would have paid an additional $69 million last year to Franklin County schools and other public entities, up from $51 million the previous year, according to the report. Nearly half, or about $29 million, would have gone to school districts in the county. Other entities impacted include libraries, which would have received $8.2 million; the Franklin County Board of Developmental Disabilities ($20.4 million); Children Services ($14.5 million); and Metro Parks ($3.1 million).

Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano said he would like tax councils, which prepare the TIRC report, to have authority to eliminate abatements when developments fail to live up to their commitments. He believes tax abatements raise issues of equity in tax payments and that revenue lost to tax abatements encourages additional levies, but he believes abatements need to be part of a broad re-evaluation of property taxes.

"I would like the General Assembly to evaluate how the property tax structure impacts not just residents of Franklin County but the entire state," he said. "It does not seem sustainable under the current structure."

On the plus side of the ledger, the TIRC report concludes that the abated projects created or retained more than 40,000 Franklin County jobs and created more than $2.3 billion in payroll and more than $5.8 billion in investment.

The 218,000-square-foot CoverMyMeds campus, which opened in 2021, is located in Franklinton and cost $240 million to build. The project is one of the largest recipients of tax abatements in Franklin County.

Abatements are a valuable, though imperfect, tool in economic development, said Kenny McDonald, president and CEO of the Columbus Partnership/One Columbus.

"It works; it’s an important component when thinking about land-use plans," McDonald said. "It also has unintended consequences sometimes. There should be constant review and analysis of these."

Unintended consequences include an unequal distribution of taxes, McDonald acknowledged.

Mark Partridge, an Ohio State University professor who has co-authored three studies of Franklin County tax breaks, said tax abatements elevate property values in neighborhoods but the effect isn't lasting. Abatements also encourage development in a neighborhood, although not necessarily in a region.

"It's shifting around stuff that would have happened anyway," Patridge said.

Tax break opponents, including Joe Motil, who unsuccessfully challenged Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther in the fall, claim the tax breaks largely benefit wealthy developers. Calling tax breaks "an ATM machine for developers and corporations," Motil argues that developers would have developed the properties without the tax breaks.

Some homeowners also oppose tax breaks because they can push up property values — and taxes — for longtime homeowners while new homeowners in the same neighborhood pay next to nothing.

"The city, through tax incentives, is artificially inflating the value of the homes, and we’re being taxed for that," said Scot Kaplan, an Ohio State University professor who for several years has been restoring an older building in the Woodland Park neighborhood on the Near East Side.

Despite concerns about the fairness and the cost of tax breaks, the Columbus City Council voted last month to extend tax breaks for new residential developments to the entire city, instead of the defined urban districts, in an effort to encourage new housing construction. Proponents of the expansion argue that no tax revenue would be lost because the projects wouldn't be built without the tax breaks.

"This costs nothing," said Council President Shannon Hardin at the time. "Expanding the map cuts nothing from current rates paid."

Tax abatement beneficiaries

The 10 biggest beneficiaries of tax breaks in Franklin County:

Vadata Inc., for Amazon data warehouse at 5109 Hayden Run Rd. in Hilliard: $157 million of value exempt from property taxes

MK 1 Property Company, for CoverMyMeds office, 910 John St. in Franklinton: $119 million of exempt value

MK 2 Property Company, for CoverMyMeds office, 961 John St. in Franklinton: $115.5 million of exempt value

The HUB XO (Xebec), for a warehouse occupied by Amazon at 6201 Collings Dr. near Rickenbacker International Airport: $58.5 million of exempt value

Menard, for a warehouse now occupied by Amazon at 5060 Gateway Ct. in Groveport: $57.5 million of exempt value

ABY 52, for the Highline at Nine apartment complex, 1494 N. High St. in the University District: $55 million of exempt value

The Gravity Project, for the Gravity apartment, retail and office building at 440 - 500 W. Broad St.: $52 million in exempt value

Cabot IV-OH1B0, for a warehouse at 6606 Pontius Rd. in Groveport: $52 million of exempt value

6198 Green Pointe Dr., for a warehouse at 6198 Green Pointe Dr. in Groveport: $48 million of exempt value

Granite, for a warehouse at 1901 Beggrow St. in Lockbourne: $46.5 million in exempt value

Source: Franklin County Auditor. Note: figures are rounded

