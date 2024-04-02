With 69% ownership in Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC), insiders continue to have the largest holding even though they have sold shares recently

Key Insights

Significant insider control over Atlanticus Holdings implies vested interests in company growth

The top 2 shareholders own 58% of the company

Recent sales by insiders

Every investor in Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 69% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Even though insiders have sold shares recently, the group owns the most numbers of shares in the company.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Atlanticus Holdings.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Atlanticus Holdings?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Atlanticus Holdings already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Atlanticus Holdings' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Atlanticus Holdings. Frank Hanna is currently the largest shareholder, with 29% of shares outstanding. David Hanna is the second largest shareholder owning 29% of common stock, and William McCamey holds about 5.0% of the company stock. David Hanna, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Top Key Executive. In addition, we found that Jeffrey Howard, the CEO has 4.2% of the shares allocated to their name.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 58% stake.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Atlanticus Holdings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation. This gives them effective control of the company. That means they own US$297m worth of shares in the US$432m company. That's quite meaningful. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 17% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Atlanticus Holdings. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Atlanticus Holdings you should know about.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

