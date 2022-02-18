U.S. markets close in 3 hours 45 minutes

A $699.9 Million Global Opportunity for Ground Penetrating Radars by 2026 - New Research from StrategyR

·9 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Ground Penetrating Radars - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Ground Penetrating Radars - FEB 2022 Report
Ground Penetrating Radars - FEB 2022 Report

FACTS AT A GLANCE
What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 9; Released: February 2022
Executive Pool: 722
Companies: 53 - Players covered include Chemring Group; Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc. (GSSI); Geoscanners; Groundradar; Guideline GEO; IDS Georadar; Impulseradar; Leica Geosystems AG; Penetradar Corp.; Pipehawk PLC; Proceq; Radiodetection; Sensors & Software, Inc.; US Radar; Utsi Electronics Ltd. and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Component (Equipment, Services); Product Type (Cart-Based Systems, Handheld Systems, Vehicle-Mounted Systems); Application (Utility Detection, Concrete Investigation, Transportation Infrastructure, Archaeology, Geology & Environment, Law Enforcement & Military, Other Applications)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Ground Penetrating Radars Market to Reach US$699.9 Million by the Year 2026

Ground penetrating radar (GPR) refers to a geophysical locating technique that leverages radio waves for acquiring images from underneath the ground's surface in a minimally invasive manner. GPR was first invented to discover underground hidden objects during the 1920s. The technology, nevertheless, found a true use case only when the US Military investigated its usage for detecting mines, tunnels, buried weapons caches, and other important underground structures. Over a period of time, the use of GPR technology spread to other industries interested in underground discoveries, with archaeology becoming the most prominent of its users. The main benefit offered by this technology is that it enables in identifying the location of utilities or structures present under the ground without upsetting the ground. With expected recovery in the construction sector, both new constructions and renovations of existing homes, use of GPR is expected to benefit immensely. In environmental assessments, GPR is employed widely for surveying peatlands and wetlands. For geophysical surveys therefore GPR is fast gaining traction outpacing all the other alternatives. The sustained increase in global defense budgets and military modernization programs are anticipated to provide a significant scope for increased investments in GPR technology The use of GPR for detecting underground utilities can help companies in reducing damages and risks of employee injuries, thus saving them from the requirement of dealing with time-consuming and expensive mistakes. Over the last two decades, the adoption of GPR utility locating equipment by engineers and surveyors has been increasing significantly.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ground Penetrating Radars estimated at US$502.4 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$699.9 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period. Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.4% CAGR to reach US$461.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 38.2% share of the global Ground Penetrating Radars market. Notable progress over the past two decades has enabled GPR equipment to evolve from an unreliable option to an accurate and highly dependable solution for concrete testing. Latest GPR equipment offers a sophisticated imaging option that relies on wideband sinusoidal electromagnetic waves for offering high-resolution images related to subsurface materials up to a depth of 10 meters.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $182.3 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $99 Million by 2026

The Ground Penetrating Radars market in the U.S. is estimated at US$182.3 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 36.37% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$99 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.7% and 6.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$37.5 Million by the end of the analysis period.

The recent developments in radar technology and growing demand for compact and high precision radar for military and commercial applications, has revolutionized the methods and use of radar. The introduction of sophisticated hardware systems and software enables better resolution at higher data acquisition speed. A contributing factor to enhanced capabilities and decreased costs is the development of new antenna and radar fabrication technologies. Modern GPR systems are equipped with multi-channel systems that combine different frequency antennas. By using multiple radar antennas across a width and all channels recording data simultaneously, the resulting information can be manipulated to produce plan images at predefined depths. Advances in fabrication and related signal processing have expanded the use of GPR technology for detection and identification of subsurface explosive threats. GPR's sensitivity to non-metallic disturbances in the subsurface allows it use along with electromagnetic induction (EMI) sensing for detection and identification of very low-metal and non-metal threats that are difficult for EMI-based systems to detect. Software advancements include accurate electromagnetic modelling and three-dimensional (3D) processing. The incorporation of 3D visualization in modern GPR equipment facilitate an excellent combination of resolution and depth of penetration. The increasing need for detailed 3D imaging of the shallow subsurface makes 3D GPR one of the important advancements.

3D GPR array systems can collect data at a much faster speed and with higher image quality than traditional GPR systems. Three-dimensional design has become essential due to increased congestion with underground and above-ground features in developed areas. On any construction project foundation work or additions, the most important subsurface piece of information is usually underground utilities. 3D GPR arrays produce high-resolution images and high spatial accuracy of the detected targets in three dimensions. The promising breakthroughs in remote sensing technology have enabled capturing GPR scans of below ground at roadway speeds. This in turn enables efficient and safe method of collecting and creating 3D maps of the underground. Such advanced GPR surveys could revolutionize archaeological studies of ancient urban sites, particularly those that cannot be excavated because they are too big, or lie beneath modern structures and settlements. High density ground penetrating radar with multiple antennas and receivers in one platform provide rapid and cost-efficient high resolution, suitable for large-area mapping. These systems enable fast and accurate 3D data acquisition. GPR with high frequency antennas have a high resolution. As such, they are suitable for shallow depth of penetration and are ideal for discovering shallow features such as rebar. Low frequency antenna have a lower resolution which makes them ideal for discovering deeper features such as culverts. The integration of GPS with GPR technology enhances location accuracy potential and provides data that can be transformed into dynamic visual maps. GPS software incorporates a split-screen view that can simultaneously display real-time radar-mapped imagery of the jobsite alongside the user's choice of maps. Combining high accuracy GPR data and augmented reality (AR) enables accurate real time visualizations of the buried objects. More

