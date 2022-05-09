U.S. markets open in 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,055.25
    -64.25 (-1.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,420.00
    -389.00 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,431.50
    -264.25 (-2.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,811.30
    -25.30 (-1.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.65
    -2.12 (-1.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,868.00
    -14.80 (-0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    -0.36 (-1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0546
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1310
    +0.0080 (+0.26%)
     

  • Vix

    33.23
    +2.03 (+6.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2363
    +0.0023 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7730
    +0.2130 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,903.34
    -1,680.09 (-4.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    758.61
    -88.84 (-10.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,262.41
    -125.53 (-1.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,319.34
    -684.22 (-2.53%)
     

6AM City, the Fastest Growing Newsletter-First Local Media Company in the United States, Announces National Drink Up Week

6AM City
·3 min read
Image
Image

Through a nationally coordinated initiative, 6AM City will organize and publicize local celebrations of beverages simultaneously in all 24 of the company's cities.

6AM City - Drink Up

6AM City - Drink Up
6AM City - Drink Up

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 6AM City has announced the first annual National Drink Up Week, a full week celebrating the local beverage industry in major cities across the U.S. Throughout this exciting week, from July 25-31, 6AM City's publications will shine a spotlight on the local beverage-makers and businesses that make each city unique, while encouraging the community to come out and experience the beverage scene in new ways.

"From a first date over coffee to celebratory drinks with the team after a big win, sharing a beverage has long been a way to bring people together," 6AM City CEO Ryan Johnston said. "As a participatory media brand, we see National Drink Up Week as a way to recognize, engage and connect our audience with the people behind their favorite drinks and maybe discover a new favorite in the process."

The beverage industry pours more than $146 billion in revenue into the U.S. economy every year and is incredibly diverse in its offerings. National Drink Up Week will celebrate anything you can drink: from coffee and tea to seltzer and soda to cocktails, beer and wine. Each of 6AM City's markets will have its own celebration, recognized via coverage and promotions in each of the company's 24 daily newsletters and via social media using the hashtags #DrinkUpWeek and one for each city: #DrinkUpAsheville; #DrinkUpAustin; #DrinkUpBoston; etc. A full list of participating cities is available at 6amcity.com and in the section below.

Leading up to and during this week-long celebration, 6AM City's editorial teams will identify and recognize the entrepreneurs, mixologists, venues, history, and drinks that make each city's beverage scene unique, while encouraging and highlighting community participation.

Local coffee shops, breweries, bars and restaurants, wineries, cideries, soda and seltzer makers, smoothie bars, and any other beverage provider are encouraged to participate in National Drink Up Week and take advantage of the promotion via the local hashtags and by connecting directly with the 6AM City local teams. National Drink Up Week events, specials, and other opportunities will be featured in our newsletters leading up to and during the week of July 25. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information and a media kit, go to https://6amcity.com/advertise/

For all media inquiries, please contact: Liam Whalen | LWhalen@6AMcity.com | 978-875-0399

About 6AM City, Inc.: 6AM City is redefining the future of local media as the fastest growing newsletter-first local media company in the country, delivering the most relevant need-to-know local news and events via a daily email at 6 a.m. For more information, visit their website at 6AMcity.com or follow their social media channels on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Related Images






Image 1: 6AM City - Drink Up


6AM City - Drink Up campaign logo



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk attacks Netflix and says ‘woke virus’ to blame for drop in subscribers

    The Tesla CEO couldn’t resist weighing-in on yet another tech company’s bottom line

  • Elon Musk Says “Expectations” Of Twitter Employees Will Be “Extreme” Following Takeover

    Elon Musk took to Twitter on Friday to offer a sense of his vision for the social media platform, after the acquisition goes through, also offering a sense of what its employees can expect, with regard to work life under his leadership. Musk’s comments accompanied a screenshot of a recent Fortune article titled: “Job interest […]

  • Linkedin Founder Reid Hoffman: Elon Musk has some good ideas for improving Twitter

    Long-time Elon Musk confidante and LinkedIn Founder Reid Hoffman says his friend has a lot of good ideas on tap to fundamentally change Twitter for the better should the billionaire's deal go through.

  • Consumers are being 'more selective': Yelp CFO

    Consumers are being more selective when it comes to dining out, as the leisure and hospitality sector at-large looks to bounce back.

  • How Elon Musk’s China Ties Could Test Twitter

    Elon Musk has cultivated close ties with Beijing to build Tesla’s business in China. Now that he is buying Twitter and focusing on free speech, WSJ looks at how China has used the social-media platform to promote its views, and why that’s raising concerns. Photo Illustration: Sharon Shi

  • Martin Lewis cryptocurrency scams ads continue to be shared on Facebook

    <strong>Exclusive:</strong> Facebook settled a lawsuit with Mr Lewis in 2018 over claims that over 1,000 scam adverts caused vulnerable people to hand thousands of pounds to criminals

  • Bankless Crypto Channel Banned From YouTube

    Bankless, which claimed 150,000 subscribers to its Ethereum-focused newsletter and podcast, channel on YouTube, said it had been banned from the social media platform without warning or justification. The channel, which boasted more than 10,000 hours of content and featured people as notable as Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, said in a tweet its account had been terminated. Hey @YouTube, our community would like a word!

  • Netflix has made a big change and you probably didn’t even notice

    It’s not quite a “great reset,” but a confluence of factors has brought about a significant moment of change for the world’s biggest streaming service. The company is cooking up an ad-supported tier, and laying off employees, partly as a consequence of facing more adept streaming rivals than ever. Subscribers, meanwhile, have increasingly voiced their … The post Netflix has made a big change and you probably didn’t even notice appeared first on BGR.

  • This Week in Apps: Fortnite's back on iOS, TikTok's new ad product, apps hit NewFronts

    Welcome back to This Week in Apps, the weekly TechCrunch series that recaps the latest in mobile OS news, mobile applications and the overall app economy. The app industry continues to grow, with a record number of downloads and consumer spending across both the iOS and Google Play stores combined in 2021, according to the latest year-end reports. App Annie says global spending across iOS and Google Play is up to $135 billion in 2021, and that figure will likely be higher when its annual report, including third-party app stores in China, is released next year.

  • Indian businesswoman goes viral after offering arranged marriage match a job instead

    She says the man had seven years of experience in the fintech industry

  • Can Stocks Protect Your Dollar Amid Inflation?

    Don’t forget about the dividends.

  • The Australian Fashion Council Launches Australian Fashion Trademark

    Launched on day one of Australian Fashion Week's Resort 2023 collections showcase, the new industry certification program and campaign aims to showcase the best of Australia’s fashion talent to the world.

  • Cheap financing bonanza over, leasing boss tells airlines

    Airlines have been warned that the days of abnormally cheap financing costs are over, pointing to higher lease rates amid changes in the way risk is managed after the war in Ukraine. "For a lot of investors, getting a mid-single-digit return on an aircraft lease is a lot better than getting negative interest rates in bank accounts or 1 to 2% returns on government bonds," industry veteran Steven Udvar-Hazy, chairman of Air Lease Corp, told a UK Aviation Club dinner in Dublin.

  • Bitcoin Falls Below $35,000 as Tron Continues Its Rally

    Over the last two weeks, Bitcoin’s freefall has triggered market-wide sell-offs as most coins’ prices took a downturn, but Tron presented a peculiar rally.

  • Is Interest on a Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) Tax Deductible?

    Learn the advantages of a home equity line of credit (HELOC), and find out when interest on these low-rate loans qualifies for a tax deduction.

  • Bank of Singapore Moh Siong Sim on FX Strategy

    Bank of Singapore FX Strategist Moh Siong Sim says the dollar still has scope to strengthen, given the Fed's aggressive policy tightening path to bring inflation under control. He speaks to Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets Asia".

  • Buy GM Stock. It’s Time for the Auto Maker to Stomp on the E-celerator.

    A slow EV launch pace has hurt the stock. This year, and especially 2023, may show whether the auto maker can stay relevant in the Tesla era.

  • BioNTech Earnings Top Forecasts on Strong Sales of Covid-19 Vaccine

    The German biotech company earned €14.24 a share in the first quarter from revenue of €6.37 billion.

  • Rivian’s IPO Lockup Ends Today. Here’s What That Means for the Stock.

    Rivian sold shares to the public in its initial public offering in November. The IPO lockup, which bars some early investors in the EV maker from selling stock, ends Monday.

  • Korean Battery Recycler Plans Share Sale as EV Demand Surges

    (Bloomberg) -- SungEel HiTech Co., a South Korean battery recycling company, plans to sell shares on the country’s tech-heavy Kosdaq bourse later this year as it targets revenue of around $1 billion and a 10% global market share by 2030.Most Read from BloombergPhilippines Election: Extended Voting Requested Amid GlitchesEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russian Oil; Crude Swing