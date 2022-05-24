U.S. markets close in 1 hour 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,932.65
    -41.10 (-1.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,836.24
    -44.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,274.11
    -261.17 (-2.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,753.84
    -38.92 (-2.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.82
    -0.47 (-0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,864.40
    +16.60 (+0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    22.07
    +0.35 (+1.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0735
    +0.0039 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7540
    -0.1050 (-3.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2536
    -0.0052 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.7520
    -1.1360 (-0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,392.29
    -732.33 (-2.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    654.89
    -0.93 (-0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.35
    -29.09 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,748.14
    -253.38 (-0.94%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

6G will hit the market around 2030 amid the expansion of the 'industrial metaverse,' Nokia CEO says

Rosie Bradbury
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AR-USD
Pekka Lundmark, CEO of Nokia
Pekka Lundmark, CEO of Nokia.Thilo Schmuelgen/Reuters

  • 6G networks will hit the market around 2030, Nokia's CEO said during a panel discussion at Davos.

  • The arrival of 6G would come amid an expansion of the "industrial metaverse," Pekka Lundmark said.

  • "There will be pretty much a digital twin of everything out there," he added.

6G networks will hit the market around 2030 as the "industrial metaverse" expands in the tech industry, Pekka Lundmark, the president and CEO of telecommunications company Nokia, has predicted.

He made the comments during a Davos panel discussion titled "strategic outlook on the digital economy" on Tuesday morning.

"Right now, we're all building 5G networks, as we know, but by the time quantum computing is maturing for commercial applications, we're going to be talking about 6G," Lundmark said. "By then, [2030], definitely the smartphone as we know it today will not anymore be the most common interface."

According to Lundmark, the "physical world and the digital world will grow together." The eventual result could involve a user going into a VR world, flipping a switch or turning a dial, and changing something in the real, physical world.

An industrial metaverse "could include models similar to comprehensive, detailed digital twins of objects that exist in reality," according to trade magazine Industry Week.

Ruth Parlot, chief financial officer at Alphabet, was also on the panel. She predicted that people would soon be able to instantly translate conversations using augmented reality (AR) glasses. "You'll be able to wear AR glasses and translate languages as you speak," Parlot said.

There is no standard definition of 6G at this stage. It was only in late 2018 and early 2019 that telecommunications networks began to roll out 5G on the commercial market in the US.

Lundmark said moving to 6G would require even more expansive computational resources, including networks that are hundreds, if not thousands of times faster than 5G.

Experts describe 6G not just in terms of faster speed and response times but as a major shift in networks, driven by technological development in quantum mechanics and artificial intelligence.

Part of that shift would include interactive technologies that integrate the other human senses, such as smell, taste, and touch, into the user experience, Marianna Obrist, professor of multisensory interfaces at University College London, wrote in El País earlier this month.

"There will be the physical world and then there will be a digital world. There will be pretty much a digital twin of everything out there," Lundmark added during the panel discussion.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Leon County launches Summer Backyard Bucket List of fun places to visit

    The campaign will run from May to July, and each month, will feature a new “bucket list” of local businesses to explore.

  • Microsoft launches Power Pages for designing business websites

    Riding the wave of enthusiasm for no-code/low-code solutions, Microsoft today announced Power Pages, a standalone product within the company's Power Platform portfolio for creating business websites. Power Pages previously existed as a component within Power Apps called Power Apps portals, but it's been broken out and redesigned with a new user experience. "As a new, standalone product, Power Pages empowers anyone, regardless of their technical background, with an effective platform to create data-powered, modern, and secure websites," Charles Lamanna, CVP of business applications and platform at Microsoft, said in a blog post.

  • Copilot, GitHub's AI-powered coding tool, will be free for students

    Last June, Microsoft-owned GitHub and OpenAI launched Copilot, a service that provides suggestions for whole lines of code inside development environments like Microsoft Visual Studio. Available as a downloadable extension, Copilot is powered by an AI model called Codex that’s trained on billions of lines of public code to suggest additional lines of code and functions given the context of existing code. Copilot can also surface an approach or solution in response to a description of what a developer wants to accomplish (e.g.

  • Why Roku Stock Tumbled on Monday

    Early in the trading day on Monday, shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) turned sharply lower, declining as much as 6.7%. The catalyst that sent the streaming pioneer tumbling was a report that a big player was entering the streaming device and connected-TV space. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is working to expand is Xbox Cloud game-streaming platform.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch As Earnings Reports Roll In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Microsoft EVP Charlie Bell restructures cybersecurity teams

    Charlie Bell, a former Amazon cloud executive, is reorganizing Microsoft's cybersecurity team after eight months after joining the company.

  • GameStop’s new digital wallet launches amid fierce competition and crashing crypto market

    Shares of the gaming company jumped 3% on the announcement.

  • Four-month-old Doppel is helping some of the biggest NFT projects spot scams

    As NFTs have gained popularity, so, too, has NFT fraud. Copycats can quite easily upload images to an NFT marketplace, mint them and sell them to customers for profit without verifying that those images are their own intellectual property. The problem has become even more widespread as NFTs have popped up on chains like Solana, which offer low gas fees relative to Ethereum and therefore fewer barriers to entry for potential fraudsters.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Broadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMware

    (Bloomberg) -- Broadcom Inc. could announce an agreement to acquire cloud-computing company VMware Inc. as soon as this week, according to people familiar with the matter, setting up a blockbuster tech deal that would vault the chipmaker into a highly specialized area of software.Most Read from BloombergSocial Media Stocks Sink to Erase $160 Billion on Snap WarningTech Drags Down US Stocks While Treasuries Climb: Markets WrapBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareBiden’s Latest Taiwan

  • Using Crypto to Bring the Metaverse Into Reality

    The metaverse and is sparking innovation, breaking monolithic ideals of what technology can be, and leaving room for experimentation.

  • Here are today's 5 best Amazon deals — save up to 45% ahead of Memorial Day

    A portable steamer at a 35% discount and mega-popular earbuds for $70 off — there's so much good stuff in the mix!

  • Microsoft expands Azure OpenAI Service with fine-tuning features and more

    Late last year, Microsoft announced the launch of Azure OpenAI Service, a fully managed, enterprise-focused product designed to give businesses access to AI lab OpenAI’s technologies with added governance features. Initially invite-only as a part of Azure Cognitive Services, the service allows access to OpenAI’s API through the Azure platform for applications like language translation and text autocompletion. Now, coinciding with Build and fueled by new innovations from OpenAI, Microsoft is expanding Azure OpenAI Service to support additional use cases.

  • Are robocalls ruining your day? Steps to block spam calls on your smartphone

    Billions of Americans get spam calls and robocalls every month. Here are a few ways you can combat them, including setting up a call blocker.

  • A Potential Broadcom Bid for VMware Has Wall Street Mostly Upbeat

    A report that chip giant Broadcom was in talks to buy software firm VMware found a receptive audience among analysts.

  • Chipmaker Broadcom in talks to acquire VMware for $60 billion -sources

    NEW YORK/STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Broadcom Inc is in talks to acquire cloud service provider VMware Inc in a $60 billion deal which would further diversify the chip manufacturer's business into enterprise software, people familiar with the matter said. Broadcom is in discussions to pay about $140 per share in cash and stock for VMware, the sources said. If the negotiations prove successful, a deal could be announced as early as Thursday, when VMware is scheduled to report quarterly earnings, the sources added.

  • HP is putting an OLED display in a Pavilion laptop for the first time

    The Pavilion Plus 14-inch laptop will be available starting on May 25th with a starting price of $799.

  • All The Major Games Only Coming Out On Next-Gen Consoles

    The next-gen is finally starting to feel current-gen. A year and a half after the November 2020 launch of Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S, it’s a tiny bit easier to get your hands on a next-gen console. And while the true next-gen game remains rare AF, developers are starting to leave last-gen machines behind, with more than a dozen blockbusters skipping release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

  • Microsoft launches deeper integrations between its data products

    At its Build developer conference, Microsoft today announced what it calls its "Microsoft Intelligent Data Platform." As Rohan Kumar, Microsoft's Corporate VP for Azure Data, told me, the shift toward this platform approach started a few years ago.

  • The Morning After: Our guide to the best laptops

    Amazon installs AI-powered cameras in its UK delivery vans, Take-Two's $12.7 billion purchase of Zynga is complete AT&T customers can now stream ‘Control’ for free on their phones and PCs.