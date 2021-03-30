U.S. markets close in 5 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,953.77
    -17.32 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,106.40
    -64.97 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,954.17
    -105.48 (-0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,154.20
    -4.48 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.67
    -0.89 (-1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,685.40
    -29.20 (-1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    -0.63 (-2.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1725
    -0.0047 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7440
    +0.0230 (+1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3720
    -0.0044 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3970
    +0.5890 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,052.68
    +922.50 (+1.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,187.12
    +33.63 (+2.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,750.36
    +14.19 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,432.70
    +48.18 (+0.16%)
     

6sense raises $125M at a $2.1B valuation for its 'ID graph', an AI-based predictive sales and marketing platform

Ingrid Lunden
·4 min read

AI has become a fundamental cornerstone of how tech companies are building tools for salespeople: they are useful for supercharging (and complementing) the abilities of talented humans, or helping them keep themselves significantly more organised; even if in some cases -- as with chatbots -- they are replacing them altogether. In the latest development, 6sense, one of the pioneers in using AI to boost the sales and marketing experience, is announcing a major round of funding that underscores the traction AI tools are seeing in the sales realm.

The startup has raised $125 million at a valuation of $2.1 billion, a Series D being led by D1 Capital Partners, with Sapphire Ventures, Tiger Global and previous backer Insight Partners also participating.

The company plans to use the funding to expand its platform and its predictive capabilities across a wider range of sources.

For some context, this is a huge jump for the company compared to its last fundraise: at the end of 2019, when it raised $40 million, it was valued at a mere $300 million, according to data from PitchBook.

But it's not a big surprise: at a time when a lot of companies are going through "digital transformation" and investing in better tools for their employees to work more efficiently remotely (especially important for sales people who might have previously worked together in physical teams), 6sense is on track for its fourth year of more than 100% growth, adding 100 new customers in the fourth quarter alone. It caters to small, medium, and large businesses, and some of its customers include Dell, Mediafly, Sage and SocialChorus.

The company's approach speaks to a classic problem that AI tools are often tasked with solving: the data that sales people need to use and keep up to date on customer accounts, and critically targets, lives in a number of different silos -- they can include CRM systems, or large databases outside of the company, or signals on social media.

While some tools are being built to handle all of that from the ground up, 6sense takes a different approach, providing a way of ingesting and utilizing all of it to get a complete picture of a company and the individuals a salesperson might want to target within it. It takes into account some of the harder nuts to crack in the market, such as how to track "anonymous buying behavior" to a more concrete customer name; how to prioritizes accounts according to those most likely to buy; and planning for multi-channel campaigns.

6sense has patented the technology it uses to achieve this and calls its approach building an "ID graph." (Which you can think of as the sales equivalent of the social graph of Facebook, or the knowledge graph that LinkedIn has aimed to build mapping skills and jobs globally.) The key with 6sense is that it is building a set of tools that not just sales people can use, but marketers too -- useful since the two sit much closer together at companies these days.

Jason Zintak, the company's CEO (who worked for many years as a salesperson himself, so gets the pain points very well), referred to the approach and concept behind 6sense as "revtech": aimed at organizations in the business whose work generates revenue for the company.

"Our AI is focused on signal, identifying companies that are in the market to buy something," said Zintak in an interview. "Once you have that you can sell to them."

That focus and traction with customers is one reason investors are interested.

“Customer conversations are a critical part of our due diligence process, and the feedback from 6sense customers is among the best we’ve heard,” said Dan Sundheim, founder and chief investment officer at D1 Capital Partners, in a statement. “Improving revenue results is a goal for every business, but it’s easier said than done. The way 6sense consistently creates value for customers made it clear that they deliver a unique, must-have solution for B2B revenue teams.”

Teddie Wardi at Insight highlights that AI and the predictive elements of 6sense's technology -- which have been a consistent part of the product since it was founded -- are what help it stand out.

"AI generally is a buzzword, but here it is a key part of the solution, the brand behind the platform," he said in an interview. "Instead of having massive funnels, 6sense switches the whole thing around. Catching the right person at the right time and in the right context make sales and marketing more effective. And the AI piece is what really powers it. It uses signals to construct the buyer journey and tell the sales person when it is the right time to engage."

Recommended Stories

  • Half of the world’s mobile money services are in Africa

    The continent accounts for most of the industry's growth last year, according to a new report by GSMA.

  • OPEC+ Heads for Output Talks With Cautious Stance Vindicated

    (Bloomberg) -- As OPEC and its allies prepare for another decision on oil output, the producers believe their defiantly cautious approach is paying off.The coalition led by Saudi Arabia was widely criticized three weeks ago when it rebuffed calls to revive some of the crude production halted during the pandemic. Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman made clear that he wasn’t going to put his faith in predictions of a post-Covid rebound, saying he would only believe in the demand recovery “when I see it.”Since then, fuel demand in the U.S. has shown strong signs of recovery. But a resurgence of the virus elsewhere has convinced the cartel it made the right call, according to several OPEC+ delegates who asked to speak anonymously. They predict the group will again refrain from significantly opening the taps when it meets on April 1.“Prince Abdulaziz remains ever-concerned -- he’s unwilling to say that Covid is in the rear-view mirror,” said Helima Croft, chief commodities strategist at RBC Capital Markets. “More likely than not, we’re looking at a Saudi rollover of their production cut.”The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners will consider on Thursday whether to revive part of the 8 million barrels of daily output -- about 8% of global supply -- it’s withholding while fuel demand remains depressed.The cartel’s intervention has helped to boost crude prices more than 20% this year even as the economic ravages of the pandemic continued. It has shored up revenues both for its members and a beleaguered global oil industry.“OPEC is going to defend the price,” Torbjorn Tornqvist, chief executive officer of trading giant Gunvor Group Ltd., said in an interview. The group “would really like to see” Brent crude hold near current levels of about $65 a barrel.Three weeks ago, it was under fire. The group’s surprise decision not to boost production, which was led by Prince Abdulaziz, was seen as an attempt to push up prices that could back-fire by hurting demand and encouraging OPEC’s rivals to invest in new supplies.In the days after the March 4 meeting, Brent soared to $70 a barrel, prompting key consumer India to protest at the financial pain.Yet the rally soon dissolved.Europe reimposed lockdowns to contain a virulent strain of the coronavirus, while India and Brazil contended with worsening outbreaks. Crude purchases in Asia slowed as a lackluster tourist season failed to stimulate fuel demand. Meanwhile, oil supplies swelled as Iran ramped up exports to China in defiance of U.S. sanctions.Within a week of hitting a one-year high, oil futures surrendered almost $10. Whatever Riyadh’s actual motivation had been, it’s strategy now looked less like a ploy to push prices higher than a prudent insurance policy against their collapse.“The demand growth has been much slower to come back,” largely because of the re-emergence of the virus in Europe, said Gunvor’s Tornqvist. “The U.S. looks, actually, pretty good. But stocks are not coming down as fast as we thought.”OPEC+ will discuss whether to revive part of the 1.2 million barrels a day of output it’s committed to returning to the market in installments this year. At the same time, the Saudis will review the status of an additional 1 million barrel-a-day cut they have been making since February to accelerate the process of clearing the lingering oil glut.The kingdom has also pledged to restore this supply gradually, but gave no firm dates for doing so. Saudi Arabia also hasn’t yet finalized its position on whether to extend the current cuts, according to a delegate who asked not to be named.With oil prices still significantly below the levels many OPEC nations need to cover government spending, delegates say the coalition is expected to tread carefully again on Thursday.Favored NationsOPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo told a committee of the coalition’s technical experts on Tuesday that the producers must remain very cautious. Positive developments seen in the market last month were countered by the ongoing fragility caused by the pandemic, he said.If any barrels are added at this week’s meeting, they’re most likely to come from Russia and Kazakhstan.At the past few gatherings, the two countries have been given special dispensation to make a headstart on restoring supplies, amounting to about 300,000 barrels a day between them.Russia’s government doesn’t face the same fiscal need for high prices as the Saudis, so giving it the leeway to pump a little bit more while other nations maintain their restraint is seen as the price Riyadh must pay to ensure Moscow’s continuing co-operation, said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB AB.“The group in total is probably fine with that,” said Schieldrop. The rest of OPEC+ “will hold production steady in May, given current physical oil market weakness.”An increase from the wider 23-nation coalition is more likely later in the year. Oil demand is on the mend in the U.S., the biggest consumer, and already above pre-virus levels in China, the next-largest.Draining StockpilesOPEC expects the global oil-stockpile surplus that built up during the pandemic to be mostly gone in the next three months, according to data presented at Tuesday’s meeting of the Joint Technical Committee. Long-term price gauges in futures contracts signal that inventories will tighten sharply in the second half of the year.Also see: OPEC Sees Oil Stockpile Surplus Mostly Gone in the Next Quarter“China is recovering very, very strongly and other economies along with it,” said Jan Stuart, global energy economist at Cornerstone Macro LLC in New York. “At some point, possibly, the Saudis decide it’s important not to alienate the guys they depend on for growth.”Riyadh and its partners could also face a little more urgency to restore idle production if legislation introduced in the U.S. senate last week to penalize OPEC for “price fixing” becomes law.But such a turning point doesn’t seem to have arrived yet. Meanwhile, many of the group’s producers are warily watching diplomatic developments between the U.S. and fellow OPEC nation Iran.While Tehran and Washington remain estranged, a renewed nuclear agreement between the two countries -- sought by President Joe Biden -- could lift sanctions on almost 2 million barrels a day of Iranian oil output and risk capsizing the market again.“If this comes toward the end of the year, then it will be much easier to absorb,” Martijn Rats, oil strategist at Morgan Stanley, said in a Bloomberg television interview. “If this supply comes earlier, then OPEC will need to find a way to accommodate.”(Updates with OPEC Secretary-General’s comments in 17th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Global shares slip after hedge fund's default

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar gained and a gauge of global equities halted a slide on Monday as investors discounted any long-term impact from a hedge fund's default that roiled banks after Nomura and Credit Suisse warned of billions of dollars in losses. Nomura said it faced a potential $2 billion loss due to transactions with an unnamed U.S. client while Credit Suisse said a default on margin calls by a U.S.-based fund could be "highly significant and material" to first-quarter results. Losses at the hedge fund, named by sources as Archegos Capital Management, triggered a fire sale of stocks on Friday.

  • One of World’s Greatest Hidden Fortunes Is Wiped Out in Days

    (Bloomberg) -- From his perch high above Midtown Manhattan, just across from Carnegie Hall, Bill Hwang was quietly building one of the world’s greatest fortunes.Even on Wall Street, few ever noticed him -- until suddenly, everyone did.Hwang and his private investment firm, Archegos Capital Management, are now at the center of one of the biggest margin calls of all time -- a multibillion-dollar fiasco involving secretive market bets that were dangerously leveraged and unwound in a blink.Hwang’s most recent ascent can be pieced together from stocks dumped by banks in recent days -- ViacomCBS Inc., Discovery Inc. GSX Techedu Inc., Baidu Inc. -- all of which had soared this year, sometimes confounding traders who couldn’t fathom why.One part of Hwang’s portfolio, which has been traded in blocks since Friday by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co., was worth almost $40 billion last week. Bankers reckon that Archegos’s net capital -- essentially Hwang’s wealth -- had reached north of $10 billion. And as disposals keep emerging, estimates of his firm’s total positions keep climbing: tens of billions, $50 billion, even more than $100 billion.It evaporated in mere days.“I’ve never seen anything like this -- how quiet it was, how concentrated, and how fast it disappeared,” said Mike Novogratz, a career macro investor and former partner at Goldman Sachs who’s been trading since 1994. “This has to be one of the single greatest losses of personal wealth in history.”Late Monday in New York, Archegos broke days of silence on the episode.“This is a challenging time for the family office of Archegos Capital Management, our partners and employees,” Karen Kessler, a spokesperson for the firm, said in an emailed statement. “All plans are being discussed as Mr. Hwang and the team determine the best path forward.”The cascade of trading losses has reverberated from New York to Zurich to Tokyo and beyond, and leaves myriad unanswered questions, including the big one: How could someone take such big risks, facilitated by so many banks, under the noses of regulators the world over?One part of the answer is that Hwang set up as a family office with limited oversight and then employed financial derivatives to amass big stakes in companies without ever having to disclose them. Another part is that global banks embraced him as a lucrative customer, despite a record of insider trading and attempted market manipulation that drove him out of the hedge fund business a decade ago.A disciple of hedge-fund legend Julian Robertson, Sung Kook “Bill” Hwang shuttered Tiger Asia Management and Tiger Asia Partners after settling an SEC civil lawsuit in 2012 accusing them of insider trading and manipulating Chinese banks stocks. Hwang and the firms paid $44 million, and he agreed to be barred from the investment advisory industry.He soon opened Archegos -- Greek for “one who leads the way” -- and structured it as a family office.Family offices that exclusively manage one fortune are generally exempt from registering as investment advisers with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. So they don’t have to disclose their owners, executives or how much they manage -- rules designed to protect outsiders who invest in a fund. That approach makes sense for small family offices, but if they swell to the size of a hedge fund whale they can still pose risks, this time to outsiders in the broader market.“This does raise questions about the regulation of family offices once again,” said Tyler Gellasch, a former SEC aide who now runs the Healthy Markets trade group. “The question is if it’s just friends and family why do we care? The answer is that they can have significant market impacts, and the SEC’s regulatory regime even after Dodd-Frank doesn’t clearly reflect that.”Valuable CustomerArchegos established trading partnerships with firms including Nomura Holdings Inc., Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank AG and Credit Suisse Group AG. For a time after the SEC case, Goldman refused to do business with him on compliance grounds, but relented as rivals profited by meeting his needs.The full picture of his holdings is still emerging, and it’s not clear what positions derailed, or what hedges he had set up.One reason is that Hwang never filed a 13F report of his holdings, which every investment manager holding more than $100 million in U.S. equities must fill out at the end of each quarter. That’s because he appears to have structured his trades using total return swaps, essentially putting the positions on the banks’ balance sheets. Swaps also enable investors to add a lot of leverage to a portfolio.Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, for instance, are listed as the largest holders of GSX Techedu, a Chinese online tutoring company that’s been repeatedly targeted by short sellers. Banks may own shares for a variety of reasons that include hedging swap exposures from trades with their customers.‘Unhappy Investors’Goldman increased its position 54% in January, according to regulatory filings. Overall, banks reported holding at least 68% of GSX’s outstanding shares, according to a Bloomberg analysis of filings. Banks held at least 40% of IQIYI Inc, a Chinese video entertainment company, and 29% of ViacomCBS -- all of which Archegos had bet on big.“I’m sure there are a number of really unhappy investors who have bought those names over the last couple of weeks,” and now regret it, Doug Cifu, chief executive officer of electronic-trading firm Virtu Financial Inc., said Monday in an interview on Bloomberg TV. He predicted regulators will examine whether “there should be more transparency and disclosure by a family office.”Without the need to market his fund to external investors, Hwang’s strategies and performance remained secret from the outside world. Even as his fortune swelled, the 50-something kept a low profile. Despite once working for Robertson’s Tiger Management, he wasn’t well-known on Wall Street or in New York social circles.Hwang is a trustee of the Fuller Theology Seminary, and co-founder of the Grace and Mercy Foundation, whose mission is to serve the poor and oppressed. The foundation had assets approaching $500 million at the end of 2018, according to its latest filing.“It’s not all about the money, you know,” he said in a rare interview with a Fuller Institute executive in 2018, in which he spoke about his calling as an investor and his Christian faith. “It’s about the long term, and God certainly has a long-term view.”His extraordinary run of fortune turned early last week as ViacomCBS Inc. announced a secondary offering of its shares. Its stock price plunged 9% the next day.The value of other securities believed to be in Archegos’ portfolio based on the positions that were block traded followed.By Thursday’s close, the value of the portfolio fell 27% -- more than enough to wipe out the equity of an investor who market participants estimate was six to eight times levered.It’s also hurt some of the banks that served Hwang. Nomura and Credit Suisse warned of “significant” losses in the wake of the selloff and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. has flagged a potential $300 million loss.“You have to wonder who else is out there with one of these invisible fortunes,” said Novogratz. “The psychology of all that leverage with no risk management, it’s almost nihilism.”(Updates with latest bank to detail exposure in penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • No IRS stimulus check? If you haven't gotten the third COVID relief payment, you're not completely out of luck

    Nearly 30 million Social Security and SSI beneficiaries are still waiting for stimulus check money, according to House Democrats.

  • If You Invested $1,000 In AMC Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Investors who have owned stocks in the past year have generally experienced some big gains. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way. AMC’s Big Run: One company that has been a great investment in the past year has been movie theater giant AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC). Unfortunately for long-term AMC investors, the stock and the company were struggling even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic as the entertainment business has undergone a dramatic shift to an over-the-top streaming model. However, AMC experienced a near worst-case scenario in March 2020. The global COVID-19 outbreak shut down all of AMC’s operations. By June, the company announced it had “substantial doubt” it could avoid bankruptcy. In 2019, AMC generated a net loss of $149.1 million on $5.47 billion in revenue. In 2020, those numbers plummeted to a net loss of $4.59 billion on just $1.24 billion in revenue. At the beginning of 2020, AMC shares were trading around $7.30. By the beginning of March, the stock had dropped below $6.30 after news of the virus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. On March 17, AMC shares dropped all the way down to $1.95 in intraday trading. A day later, the company announced it would be closing all of its theaters for at least six to 12 weeks. AMC shares recovered to as high as $7.71 in September 2020 amid a broad market rally. The stock ultimately hit its pandemic low of $1.91 in January 2021 as investors looked closer at the growing possibility AMC would never be able to manage its more than $11 billion in debt. Related Link: If You Invested ,000 In Apple Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now AMC In 2021, Beyond: Fortunately for AMC investors a miracle happened in late January 2021. With AMC on the brink of bankruptcy, Reddit’s WallStreetBets community orchestrated a coordinated buying campaign in the stock as part of a targeted short squeeze effort. The short squeeze sent the stock skyrocketing from under $2 per share to as high as $20.36 in a matter of days. Since the dust has settled on the initial short squeeze, AMC shares are now back down to the $10.63 level. AMC investors who bought one year ago and held on were completely bailed out by the short squeeze and have now generated an impressive return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in AMC stock bought on March 29, 2020 would be worth about $2,931 today. Looking ahead, analysts are expecting AMC’s fundamentals to bring the stock back down to earth in the next 12 months. The average price target among the seven analysts covering the stock is $2, suggesting 81% downside from current levels. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHow ViacomCBS Became The Latest 'YOLO Stock'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Remote-work expert on companies wanting a return to normalcy: ‘The way it was can never be again’

    There's no one-size-fits-all solution, says Tsedal Neeley, author of "Remote Work Revolution."

  • This Addition To Cathie Wood's ARKX Fund Is Drawing Big Bets From Options Traders

    Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ: KTOS) is the third top holding of Cathie Wood’s ARK Space Exploration and Innovation ETF, and options traders are betting Kratos stock will make a big move in the coming weeks. The ETF is set to launch Tuesday on the Cboe BRX exchange under the ticker "ARKX." The Kratos Trades: At 9:47 a.m. Monday, a trader executed a call sweep of 288 Kratos options with a $22.50 strike price expiring on May 21. The trade represented a $138,200 bullish bet for which the trader paid $4.80 per option contract. At 9:52 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 367 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $16,500 bullish bet for which the trader paid 45 cents per option contract. At 10:14 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 210 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $10,400 bullish bet for which the trader paid 50 cents per option contract. At 10:14 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 287 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $15,700 bullish bet for which the trader paid 55 cents per option contract. At 10:18 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 151 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $11,300 bullish bet for which the trader paid 75 cents per option contract. At 10:20 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 393 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $31,400 bet for which the trader paid 80 cents per option contract. Together, the traders are betting $223,500 that the share price of Kratos is going higher. Why It’s Important: When a sweep order occurs, it indicates the trader wanted to get into a position quickly and is anticipating an imminent large move in stock price. A sweeper pays market price for the call options instead of placing a bid, which sweeps the order books of multiple exchanges to fill the order immediately. These types of call option orders are usually made by institutions, and retail investors can find watching for sweepers useful because it indicates “smart money” has entered into a position. What Kratos Has To Offer: Kratos, a national security and communications company, has developed a number of products for use in space including systems, networks, satellites and signals. On Monday, Kratos announced that the American Society of Civil Engineers recognized Kratos’ autonomous truck-mounted attenuator. Kratos refers to the technology as an “infrastructure gamechanger” in the release. It’s no wonder Wood’s space and innovation focused ETF has bought shares of the company. So far Wood has purchased 2,203 shares of Kratos at a cost of $57,322. The stock makes up 5.62% of the ETF’s holdings. Options traders could be betting the stock is set to increase in the near future. Other top holdings include Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) and ARK's 3D Printing ETF (NYSE: PRNT). KTOS Price Action: Shares of Kratos were up 6.3% at $27.66 at last check. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMortgage Your House With Mogo, Get Bitcoin Reward: Why This MattersScore Media and Caesars Entertainment To Provide Sports Betting In Illinois© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • GameStop Retail Investors Take Archegos Fallout As Opportunity To Hit Back At Wall Street

    Investors on Reddit, mainly on the forum that participated in a short squeeze in the shares of GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME), are laying the finger of blame on Wall Street big shots for the plunge that affected several companies Friday. What Happened: Multiple posts from Reddit users including on r/WallStreetBets bemoaned the unfairness of the situation where retail investors using social media were allegedly blamed for risky trading while institutional investors were the ones that were overleveraged. Screenshot: A post on Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets critical of Archegos. Shares of companies like Discovery Communications Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU), and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME), and others plunged on Friday after several major investments banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) forced the hedge fund Archegos Capital Management to liquidate holdings. Also affected were companies such as ViacomCBS, trading under the name of CBS Corporation Common Stock (NASDAQ: VIAC), and several Chinese names. See also: How‌ ‌to‌ ‌Buy‌ ‌GameStop‌ ‌(GME)‌ ‌Stock‌ Why It Matters: In January, when the buzz around the short squeeze was at some analysts such as Loop Capital’s Anthony Chukumba compared the actions of the Reddit investors to gambling. Purpose Investment’s Chief Investment Officer Greg Taylor said the actions of the investors “blurs the line between gambling and investing.” Some Reddit posters took exception to such thoughts on their style of trading. Screenshot: A post on Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets. Screenshot: A post on Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets In February, the GameStop short squeeze saga reached the Congress where, at a hearing, a key WallStreetBets investor Keith Patrick Gill who goes by the handle “Deep F---ing Value” told lawmakers, “in short, I like the stock.” The lawmakers also heard from CEOs of Wall Street firms such as Robinhood, Citadel Securities, and Melvin Capital who became ensnared in the short squeeze frenzy, one way or another. See Also: How GameStop Bull Roaring Kitty Isn't All That Different From Warren Buffett At the beginning of February, Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) told CNBC that Reddit-fueled trading wasn’t fair or orderly and posed a “systemic risk.” For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNokia Can Breathe Sigh Of Relief As Lawsuit Over Defrauding Shareholders DismissedGameStop Board To See Mass Departure Amid Reboot Led By Chewy Fame's Ryan Cohen© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Here’s how you can save money on capital-gains taxes when you sell your home

    "My will gives my wife my house. When she sells after my death, how will her cost basis be determined?"

  • Cathie Wood On Bitcoin: '$1 Trillion Is Nothing Compared To Where This Will Ultimately Be'

    ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood’s most recent statements about Bitcoin suggest that the digital asset’s trillion-dollar valuation is nowhere close to where it might be in the near future. What Happened: Speaking at a CBOE panel, she said, “If we add all of the potential demand relative to the limited supply, we come up with incredible numbers over the long term. We have just begun. One trillion dollars is nothing compared to where this ultimately will be.” Wood also described the current market conditions as favorable for a Bitcoin ETF, with the right amount of liquidity and demand from institutional investors. “We are now moving into what I believe will be prime time,” she said. In fact, ARK CEO believes that the demand from institutions will be the driving force of Bitcoin’s rise in valuation. Why It Matters: According to research from ARK based on “a million Monte Carlo simulations,” if institutions want to minimize volatility and maximize their Sharpe ratio, they should put something between two and a half and six and a half percent of Bitcoin in their portfolios, because of its low correlation to any other asset class. As large institutions like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) have already allocated a portion of their cash reserves to Bitcoin, ARK’s prediction of institutional adoption has already begun taking shape. #Crypto Demand. What Really Matters for #Bitcoin: Increasing Demand and Adoption - The potential launch of Bitcoin ETPs in the U.S. should keep the price buoyed. Increasing institutional demand, notably into corporate treasuries and accolades from a few billionaires, are part pic.twitter.com/N8ktr4GICo — Mike McGlone (@mikemcglone11) March 26, 2021 Wood’s fellow CBOE panel member Kevin O’Leary too had some thoughts on Bitcoin’s present and future valuation. “Even at a trillion dollars, it's tiny,” said O’Leary, commenting that if Bitcoin is going to grow, it’s going to be because it becomes compliant to ethics committees around the world. Price Action: Bitcoin was up by 4.05% in the past 24-hours, trading at $58,148 at the time of writing. The market-leading cryptocurrency resumed its upward rally, with some increased volatility after the $6 billion options expiry last Friday. Benzinga's recent interview with Cathie Wood See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaVisa Allows Payments To Be Settled With Crypto Using Ethereum NetworkControversial Crypto Project BitClout Faces Legal Charges Over Selling Social Tokens Without Users Consent© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Philippine Central Banker Targets Street Stalls in E-Money Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Philippine central bank Deputy Governor Mamerto Tangonan has long wanted to make electronic money so ubiquitous that one could pay at a street stall via mobile phone. Now he’s leading the bank’s digital drive.“This is my life’s purpose,” Tangonan said in a March 24 interview, his first since he took office in February.Tangonan, 58, is point man for the central bank’s push to convert half of all retail payments into digital form by 2023 and extend financial inclusion to 70% of Filipino adults through e-payment accounts. Pandemic restrictions are helping the effort: Amid curbs on movement, use of QR codes for personal transactions in the Philippines rose more than 5,600% last year.Digital payments are widespread in parts of Asia, particularly in China, and have surged globally amid the pandemic. E-payments are seen as a gateway toward other services like loans and insurance, a boon for the 65% of Filipinos who don’t have a financial account -- the highest proportion among major Southeast Asian economies, according to the World Bank. Greater adoption of digital transactions could add as much as 3 percentage points to the country’s economy, central bank Governor Benjamin Diokno has said.Tangonan said he’s first targeting the 88% of Filipino smartphone owners who don’t use their phones for payments. One strategy could be a national payments system based on QR codes that could be used in businesses ranging from family-run convenience stores to utility companies.A unified, national bill-settlement facility is also in the works this year, Tangonan said.“It’s hard to get critical mass if your payment system’s utility is low,” he said.‘Early Mover’The Philippines was an early mover in digital payments, allowing funds transfer via mobile phones in 2001, according to the Better Than Cash Alliance, a United Nations-led initiative to quicken the shift away from cash. But widespread adoption and usage has been slow, it said.Read more: Land of No Return Becomes Frontier for Philippine Mobile BankingMost Filipinos don’t know that electronic accounts and payments are available, while surveys show that many of those who do know don’t trust the service, Tangonan said.The central bank is undertaking an aggressive social-media campaign to address this. More than half of Filipino adults have a smartphone, and nearly all are active on Facebook, Tangonan said.The World Bank estimates Filipinos spend 10 hours a day on the Internet, the most worldwide, including nearly four hours on social media.The central bank is also working with the government, telecoms and fintech companies to lower Southeast Asia’s costliest Internet service, Tangonan said. The bank had pushed to open up access to satellite services for Internet providers, a proposal recently approved by President Rodrigo Duterte.Government efforts to boost digital payments are a boon to local e-wallet operators such as GCash -- a partnership between Globe Telecom Inc. and Ant Financial Services Co. -- and PayMaya Philippines Inc., which is backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd.Pandemic BoostAn engineer by education, Tangonan is relying on three decades of experience that includes helping PT Smart Telecom obtain an e-money license from Bank Indonesia and studying digital finance solutions for Tanzania’s farmers.While use of digital payments has surged during the pandemic, Tangonan wants it to become much more commonplace.“If I want to buy cooking oil or a vinegar at a sari-sari store, I can do QR or any form of digital payments,” he said, referring to neighborhood mom-and-pop stores. “That’s my vision.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biggest Japan Bank Joins Nomura in Bracing for Archegos Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. joined a growing list of global financial firms to take a hit from the forced unwinding of bets by Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management in one of the biggest margin calls of all time.Japan’s largest bank warned of a potential $300 million loss related to a U.S. client, a hit that’s linked to Archegos, a person familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing a matter that isn’t public.Lenders are just starting to tally the carnage stemming from the liquidation of more than $20 billion of positions linked to Hwang’s New York-based family office, which has roiled stocks from Baidu Inc. to ViacomCBS Inc. and cast a spotlight on the opaque world of leveraged trading strategies. Nomura Holdings Inc. and Credit Suisse Group AG have both warned of “significant” losses in the wake of the selloff.The speed at which Archegos ran into trouble and Wall Street’s swiftness in liquidating its positions sent shock waves across capital markets and has prompted regulators in the U.S. to summon banks to get to the bottom of one of the biggest fund blowups in years.Becoming the latest to signal a potential hit, MUFG’s securities arm said in a statement on Tuesday that it is evaluating the extent of the loss at its European subsidiary. The damage may change depending on market prices and the unwinding of transactions. Any loss won’t have a material impact on the firm’s business capability or financial soundness, it said. A representative for the firm declined to comment beyond what it said in the statement.Hwang FalloutA loss of $300 million could badly dent MUFG’s European securities operations. The firm’s London-based subsidiary, MUFG Securities EMEA, posted a profit of just 84 million pounds ($116 million) in 2019, according to the most recent filing available from the U.K. Companies House. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities reported pre-tax profits from the region of about 17 billion yen ($155 million) for the three quarters through December, a presentation shows.Shares in MUFG closed 0.5% lower on Tuesday, before the announcement.Nomura, Japan’s biggest brokerage, said on Monday that it had an estimated $2 billion claim against a U.S. client, which Bloomberg identified as Archegos. The Japanese firm has begun assessing the cause of the possible loss tied to the client, said an executive, asking not to be identified.It’s too early to determine how it might impact profit, when Nomura can calculate the extent of any loss and whether it would book a charge for the current quarter, the executive said. Shares of Nomura fell again Tuesday, a day after dropping a record 16%.For its part, Credit Suisse has said that while it was premature to quantify the size of its loss, it may be “highly significant and material to our first quarter results.”In the U.S., Wall Street banks grappling with the meltdown of Hwang’s investment firm spent Monday briefing regulators. The Securities and Exchange Commission summoned the banks for hasty meetings on what triggered the forced sale of stocks linked to Archegos, people with knowledge of the matter have said.Japan’s financial regulator will probably discuss Nomura’s risk management and other issues once the firm fixes problems tied to its potential losses, an official said this week.Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., ahead of the pack on unloading positions, is telling investors the impact on its financial results will probably be immaterial. Deutsche Bank AG said it escaped too. Morgan Stanley, another big player that was still shopping blocks of stock as late as Sunday night, has yet to specify any toll.(Updates with Credit Suisse details in 10th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse, Nomura Slump as Banks Tally Archegos Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc. and Credit Suisse Group AG both plunged more than 15% after saying they may face “significant” losses, as some of the world’s biggest banks tally their exposure to wrong-way bets by Archegos Capital Management.Lenders to Bill Hwang’s New York-based family office are racing to contain the fallout after Archegos failed to meet margin calls last week. The forced liquidation of more than $20 billion of positions linked to the firm roiled stocks from Baidu Inc. to ViacomCBS Inc., casting a spotlight on the opaque world of leveraged trading strategies facilitated by some of Wall Street’s biggest names.While the turmoil has so far had only a limited impact on broader financial markets, banks and people familiar with the matter indicated the unwinding of Archegos-related bets may have further to go. Credit Suisse and other lenders are still in the process of exiting positions, the bank said in a statement on Monday that didn’t mention Archegos by name. Morgan Stanley was shopping a large block of ViacomCBS shares on Sunday, people familiar said.The saga has captivated much of the financial industry, swathes of which have been piling on leverage in recent years amid historically low interest rates and one of the strongest equity bull markets on record.Much about Hwang’s trades remains unclear, but market participants estimate that his assets had grown to anywhere from $5 billion to $10 billion and total positions may have topped $50 billion.A large portion of the leverage was provided by the banks through swaps, according to people with direct knowledge of the deals. That meant that Archegos didn’t have to disclose its holdings in regulatory filings, since the positions were on the banks’ balance sheets.Nomura, whose shares tumbled by a record 16% in Tokyo on Monday, said in a statement that the estimated amount of its claim against an unnamed U.S. client was about $2 billion. That client is Archegos, according to people familiar with the matter.Credit Suisse said that while it was premature to quantify the size of its loss, it may be “highly significant and material to our first quarter results.”Shares of the Swiss lender, which has also been embroiled in a scandal over the collapse of Lex Greensill’s trade finance empire, sank as much as 17% on Monday, the biggest intraday drop since 2008.For Credit Suisse, the blow is particularly difficult given the bank still faces considerable uncertainty regarding a possible financial hit related to Greensill and the reputational damage sustained over the past year following a spying scandal.Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein, who had vowed to start the year with a clean slate, is seeing the firm play a central role in a major financial blow up for the second time in weeks. At the beginning of the month, the bank roiled investors by suspending -- and then deciding to liquidate -- $10 billion of supply chain finance funds it managed with Greensill.Even before that incident, the firm had contended with a large write down on its stake in hedge fund York Capital, a hit related to a long-standing legal case into residential mortgage-backed securities and incidents of surveillance into former executives.Other lenders are also embroiled in Archegos. Deutsche Bank AG said Monday it had brought its exposure down to an immaterial level without any losses and didn’t expect to incur any loss shedding the rest.Goldman Sachs is telling shareholders and clients that any losses it faces from Archegos are likely to be immaterial, a person familiar with the matter said. Spokespeople for the banks declined to comment.The New York-based bank’s loans to Archegos were fully collateralized and Goldman was among the first to begin reducing its exposure, the person said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. The bank has exited most of its Archegos-related positions, the person added.Morgan Stanley is also a prime broker to Archegos and was among the banks managing block trades that jolted markets on Friday, according to people familiar with the matter. UBS Group AG also transacted with the fund. It’s unclear whether the banks face losses. Representatives for Morgan Stanley and UBS declined to comment.(Adds Deutsche Bank impact in 13th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The First 39 Companies In Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Space ETF

    A new ETF will launch from Ark Invest covering the space sector launches Tuesday. The fund’s initial holdings are out now and offer a glimpse into the new ETF's investment thesis. Ark Space ETF: The highly anticipated Ark Space Exploration and Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKX) will debut. The ETF was filed by Ark Invest back in January. The ETF is actively managed and will hold at least 80% of its assets in domestic and foreign companies that are engaged in the company’s theme of space exploration and innovation. Space exploration is defined as “leading, enabling, or benefiting from technologically enabled products and/or services that occur beyond the surface of the Earth.” The ETF will hold between 40 and 55 holdings and comes with an expense ratio of 0.75%. The Ark Space ETF's Holdings: Here's a look at the holdings in the Ark Space Exploration and Innovation ETF as of March 26 by weighting in the ETF: Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB): a company that provides GPS, laser and optical technologies that power industries like agriculture, architecture, engineering and construction. The 3D Printing ETF (BATS: PRNT): an ETF from Ark Funds that invests in some of the largest names in the 3D printing space. Kratos Defense and Security (NASDAQ: KTOS): a national security company that is developing transformative technology and systems. L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX): the company is a large defense contractor and also has divisions for communication infrastructure and avionics for the commercial aviation market. JD.com (NASDAQ: JD): China’s second-largest e-commerce company. Komatsu: the second-largest construction equipment manufacturer in the world covering construction, mining and utility equipment. Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE: LMT): the largest defense contractor in the world. It has business segments in aeronautics, mission systems, missiles and fire control and space systems. Iridium Communications: (NASDAQ: IRDM): a mobile voice and data communications company with a constellation of low earth-orbiting satellites. Thales SA: a French aerospace and defense company that is one of Europe’s largest defense contractors. Boeing (NYSE: BA): aerospace and defense firm that also has a large space and security segment. NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA): leading designer of graphics processing units. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPR): commercial aerospace designer and manufacturer of items such as fuselage systems, propulsion systems and wing systems. Deere & Co (NYSE: DE): world’s largest manufacturer of agricultural equipment. Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN): one of the largest e-commerce companies in the world. Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ: TER): makes automatic test systems for use in several industries including aerospace and defense. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL): parent company of Google, YouTube, Verily, Waymo and other segments and one of largest technology companies in the world. Dassault Systems: a provider of computer-assisted design and product software for industries that include aerospace and defense. Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY): a government contractor that operates in four segments of instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics and engineered systems. Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN): offers GPS hardware and software for the fitness, outdoors, auto, aviation and marine industries. Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE): the company is developing a passenger flight service to space. Raven Industries (NASDAQ: RAVN): operates in applied technology, engineered films and Aerostar divisions serving agricultural, construction, aerospace, defense and other markets. Airbus: one of largest aerospace and defense companies in the world. AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV): an unmanned aircraft systems, tactical missile systems and satellite company serving the U.S. government and international governments. Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA): the world’s largest online and mobile commerce company and one of the largest Chinese companies. Elbit Systems (NASDAQ: ELST): produces products for defense, homeland security and commercial flight companies. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX): streaming company operating in the U.S. and international markets with over 20 million subscribers domestically. Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI): an aerospace and defense supplier. Honeywell International (NYSE: HON): it operates with four business segments including aerospace, building technologies, performance materials and safety and productivity. Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS): an electric vehicle company that also has a drone business seeking FAA certification. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM): one of world’s largest semiconductor companies. Tencent Holdings: one of largest companies in the world covering internet services and gaming holdings. Ansys Inc (NASDAQ: ANSS): engineering software company that provides simulation capabilities for more than 50,000 customers globally including the aerospace and defense sectors. Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ: SNPS): it designs automation software for companies in the semiconductor sector. Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ: XLNX): a leader in the field-programmable gate array circuit market that designs and sells chips to third party companies. Meituan: a Chinese company offering shopping and retail services for customers. Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK): an application software company helping customers in industries like manufacturing, engineering and construction. Atlas Crest Investment Corp (NYSE: ACIC): a SPAC taking Archer, an eVTOL company, public. Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE: RTP): a SPAC taking Joby Aviation, an eVTOL company, public. Not Just A Space ETF: The holdings in the ETF could change by Tuesday when the fund is launched. The current holdings show that the fund will not only own pure play space companies, but also companies that could benefit from growing connectivity around the world. Many of the names in the ETF are — like Netflix, Alibaba and Amazon. It is also surprising to see an existing 3D printing ETF make up the second-largest holding rather than individual 3D printing stocks. As an actively managed ETF, the holdings could change over the coming days. Several pure play space companies going public via SPAC appear to be omitted from the space ETF. Photo courtesy of Nvidia. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaArk Funds, Illumina Invest In SomaLogic SPAC Deal: What Investors Should KnowDraftKings Steps Into The Ring With WWE© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • PayPal Pushes Crypto Further Mainstream With Checkout Service for 29M Merchants

    The move could speed up the use of crypto in day-to-day commerce.

  • U.S.-China Tensions Worsened Chip Crunch, TSMC Chairman Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Global efforts to develop national self-sufficiency in chip production are “economically unrealistic” and U.S.-China trade tensions have contributed to the chip shortage currently snarling entire industries, according to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Chairman Mark Liu.Speaking to reporters at an industry event in Hsinchu in his role as chairman of the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association, Liu said uncertainty around the U.S.-China relationship led to a supply chain shift and pushed some companies to double up on orders to secure inventory. Others rushed to fill the market gap left by Huawei Technologies Co. after sanctions crippled its consumer business.“Uncertainties led to double booking, but actual capacity is larger than demand,” Liu said. How quickly those concerns are resolved “really depends on future U.S.-China negotiations.”The coronavirus outbreak would have had the same negative impact on production no matter where operations are located, the executive said. TSMC is the world’s leading manufacturer of advanced semiconductors, relied on by everyone from Apple Inc. to Xiaomi Corp. Liu said each individual country developing its own domestic semiconductor industry would lead to a lot of “non-profitable” capacity.Read more: The World Is Short of Computer Chips. Here’s Why: QuickTakeThe U.S. and China have both indicated a desire to grow chip production within their own borders, in part to make themselves less reliant on foreign partners. President Xi Jinping made reducing China’s dependence on the west part of the country’s latest five-year policy plan, while successive White House administrations have signaled concern about China’s potential to dominate sensitive cutting-edge technologies.In the U.S., Intel Corp. recently announced a $20 billion plan to build two new silicon fabrication facilities in Arizona, renewing previously failed efforts to compete with TSMC for business as the manufacturer of chips for others.Taiwan’s biggest company finds itself at the center of a global crisis of supply as its production capacity has been consumed first by a pandemic-driven surge in demand for personal electronics and more recently by a faster-than-expected recovery in automotive sales.(Updates with quote from Liu in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • IRS pushes back deadline for IRA contributions — here’s when it is

    People have more time to tuck more money into their IRA this tax season, now that the income tax filing deadline has been postponed a month.

  • Here's why Wall Street is terrified over 'Tiger Cub's' surprise portfolio blowup

    Wall Street is looking over their backs following the portfolio blowup of whale Bill Hwang.

  • The pandemic is turning fracking companies into Bitcoin miners

    In 2018, the global cryptocurrency market had crashed, and Sergii Gerasymovych was looking for a way to keep his Bitcoin mining company afloat. Gerasymovych eventually settled on a plan to make money while cleaning up two notoriously climate-polluting industries. Gerasymovych’s biggest headache—as for all Bitcoin miners—was the price of electricity.