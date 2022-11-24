U.S. markets closed

The 6th China-South Asia Exposition held in China's Yunnan

·3 min read

KUNMING, China, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 6th China-South Asia Exposition (CSA Expo) and the 26th China Kunming Import and Export Fair was held in Kunming from November 19 to 22. Themed "New Opportunities for New Development," this year's expo was held both online and offline. Guests from 80 countries, regions, and international organizations, as well as representatives of more than 30 domestic government departments and 64 well-known domestic and foreign enterprises, participated.

The 6th China-South Asia Exposition and the 26th China Kunming Import and Export Fair opened at Kunming Dianchi International Convention and Exhibition Center on the morning of November 19. Photo by LEI Tongsu/Yunnan Daily
The 6th China-South Asia Exposition and the 26th China Kunming Import and Export Fair opened at Kunming Dianchi International Convention and Exhibition Center on the morning of November 19. Photo by LEI Tongsu/Yunnan Daily

There were 13 pavilions, eight of which were dedicated to particular themes including green energy, modern plateau agriculture, biomedicine and great health, advanced manufacturing, and tourism and culture.

On November 19, President Xi Jinping sent his letter of congratulations to the 6th CSA Expo. Xi noted that as friendly neighbors and development partners, China and South Asian countries are a community with a shared future. In recent years, the two sides have deepened pragmatic cooperation in various fields and maintained the sound momentum of economic and trade exchanges, with outcomes benefiting the people of China and all South Asian countries.

On the CSA Expo Digital Platform, services were provided for online exhibition, live streams, online negotiations, e-signings. Through digital technology, the exhibition was presented online. The sales of expo live-steaming "Yunnan's goods" amounted to 1.14 million yuan after two hours of opening ceremony. The live-steaming channel selected several Yunnan time-honored brands and products, which represent Yunnan characteristics, local culture, and high quality.

During the event, 169 projects on economic cooperation and trade were signed with a total investment of over 400 billion yuan, and 223 projects were signed outside the expo venue, with the agreed investment exceeding 200 billion yuan.

Among the signed projects, 76 major projects were each worth more than 1 billion yuan, 25 projects each worth more than 5 billion yuan and 12 projects each worth more than 10 billion yuan. Focusing on 12 key industries in Yunnan, the signed projects include 39 projects on green energy, 29 on modern plateau agriculture, 15 on tourism and health, 14 on manufacturing, 21 on new materials and six related to biomedicine.

Since the expo was incepted in 2012, the international community has seen great opportunities from the Chinese development. Data showed that 89 countries, regions and international organizations have participated in the past five editions of the expo, and 2,770 projects were signed at the events. The CSA Expo has become a high-level international fair for international trade, investment negotiations and cultural exchanges. The total value of the signed projects exceeded 3.7 trillion yuan, and the gross contracted value of Chinese enterprises in South Asian countries reached 296.624 billion US dollars, accounting for nearly 10% of the total contracted value of Chinese overseas projects.

Yunnan enjoys geographical advantages and has built longstanding relationships with South Asian countries. It can play a bigger role in strengthening dialogue, cooperation and friendly exchanges with the business communities in South Asia and building a model of regional economic and trade cooperation at a higher level.

SOURCE The 6th China-South Asia Exposition (CSA Expo)

