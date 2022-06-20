U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.90
    -0.66 (-0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.70
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    21.45
    -0.14 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0502
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    -0.0680 (-2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2208
    -0.0022 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8650
    -0.0950 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,863.86
    +1,328.34 (+7.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    425.74
    -7.19 (-1.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.25
    -28.73 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,611.63
    -351.37 (-1.35%)
     

The 6th World Intelligence Congress to be held online in late June

·2 min read

TIANJIN, China, June 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the theme of "New era of intelligence: Digitalization drives growth, Intelligence wins future", the 6th World Intelligence Congress will be held online from June 24 to June 25, according to the Publicity Department of Tianjin Municipality.

This year's intelligence congress will use new technologies to enhance interactivity and sense of participation, featuring a series of online activities such as the opening ceremony and the summit, the closing ceremony, the intelligence technology exhibition, competitions, intelligent technology experiences and new launches.

Focusing on intelligent technologies and the digital economy, this congress focuses on hot topics of the intelligent technology industrial chain such as cutting-edge trends, technological changes and industrial applications, and contributes Chinese wisdom and Tianjin solutions to the development of the global intelligent technology industry.

The congress will focus on the major strategic development priorities of the country, focusing on sophisticated topics such as the digital economy, intelligent manufacturing, carbon reduction goals and artificial intelligence ethics.

At the online closing ceremony, the congress will release cutting-edge research results and share excellent cases of WIC intelligent technology innovation and application for the first time. This congress will also use new technologies combining virtual and real scenarios to create a "metaverse" venue to enhance interactivity and sense of participation.

The organizing committee said that the congress will continue to be a high-end, international, professional and market-oriented event. Seeking to accelerate the integration of the digital economy and the real economy and empower the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, the WIC will build an all-in-one international platform featuring conferences, exhibitions, contests and intelligent technology experiences.

For more information, please visit: https://www.wicongress.org.cn/2021/en

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-6th-world-intelligence-congress-to-be-held-online-in-late-june-301570877.html

SOURCE The Publicity Department of Tianjin Municipality

