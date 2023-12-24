The 7.0% return this week takes LiveRamp Holdings' (NYSE:RAMP) shareholders one-year gains to 62%

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. To wit, the LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) share price is 62% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 23% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 48% in the last three years.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

Because LiveRamp Holdings made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

LiveRamp Holdings grew its revenue by 8.7% last year. That's not great considering the company is losing money. The modest growth is probably largely reflected in the share price, which is up 62%. That's not a standout result, but it is solid - much like the level of revenue growth. Given the market doesn't seem too excited about the stock, a closer look at the financial data could pay off, if you can find indications of a stronger growth trend in the future.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

LiveRamp Holdings is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. You can see what analysts are predicting for LiveRamp Holdings in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that LiveRamp Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 62% over one year. That certainly beats the loss of about 0.6% per year over the last half decade. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand LiveRamp Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - LiveRamp Holdings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

