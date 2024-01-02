7,000 pounds of ground beef sold across U.S. recalled over E. Coli contamination concerns

Approximately 6,768 pounds of raw ground beef are being recalled.

About 7,000 pounds of ground beef products are being recalled due to E. Coli concerns, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDS) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The FSIS announced Wednesday that approximately 6,768 pounds of raw ground beef produced by Valley Meats, LLC on December 22, 2023, may be contaminated with E. coli.

The packing of affected products has the establishment number “EST. 5712” on the USDA marks of inspection and was shipped to distributors in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and Michigan to be dispensed to restaurants and similar institutions in the areas.

There are currently no cases of illness associated with the meat, as the contamination was discovered via routine testing. However, it is believed the products are still likely sitting in fridges and freezers, in which case consumers are advised to dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase.

Products subject to recall include:

12-lb. box package containing “ANGUS GROUND BEEF PATTIES” with product code 1208PL, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By 01/15/2024, and time stamps between 7:36:38AM to 08:00:48AM.

16-lb. box packages containing “ANGUS GROUND BEEF PATTIES” with the product code 1253PL, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By 01/15/2024, and time stamps between 7:25:50 AM to 08:00:36AM.

28-lb. box package containing “Ground Beef Patties” with product code 72287, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By 01/15/2024, and time stamps between 12:44:00PM to 12:54:32PM.

28-lb. box packaging containing “Ground Beef Patties” with product code 72287, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By 01/15/2024, and time stamp 1:02:55PM.

24-lb. box packaging containing “Ground Beef Patties” with product code 72284, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By 01/15/2024, and time stamps between 1:10:09PM to 1:10:17PM.

13.5-lb. box packaging containing “GROUND BEEF PATTIES” with product code 1103, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By 01/15/2024, and time stamps between 1:41:55:55PM to 1:57:53PM.

20-lb. box packaging containing “GROUND BEEF” with product code 8515, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, and time stamps between 1:16:24PM to 1:31:15PM.

40-lb. box packaging containing “GROUND BEEF” with product code 8020VP, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, and time stamps between 1:34:54PM to 2:00:49PM.

Colorado-based Scanga Meat Company likewise recalled 563 pounds of raw ground beef produced on December 11, 2023.

According to the USDA, the products were sold at Scanga Meat Company's retail location and sent to restaurants in Colorado. The USDA mark of inspection on the affected packaging should include the phrase “EST. 6460.”

The impacted products include:

6-lb. plastic tubes containing “It’s a treat to eat Scanga Meat OUR REGULAR GROUND BEEF” and may have lot code 3345 represented on the label.

6-lb. plastic tubes containing “It’s a treat to eat Scanga Meat OUR X-L GROUND BEEF” and may have lot code 3345 represented on the label.

1-lb. plastic chubs containing “SCANGA MEAT HAMBURGER” and may have lot code 3345 represented on the label.

1-lb. plastic trays containing “It’s a treat to eat Scanga Meat GROUND ROUND” and may have lot code 3345 represented on the label.

There have been no confirmed cases of illness linked to the contaminated meat, which was discovered to contain E. Coli during a routine inspection. Officials have urged average consumers and restaurants to check their freezers and immediately throw away or return any products included in this lot of recalls.

E. Coli poisoning symptoms

According to the USDA, symptoms of E. Coli poisoning appear two-to-eight days after exposure and usually last about a week. These can include:

Dehydration

Bloody diarrhea

Abdominal cramps

Fever

In rare cases, some people, especially older adults and children under 5, may develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) which is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. These people should seek emergency medical care immediately.

Avoid E. Coli poisoning

According to the FSIS, it is important to properly prepare fresh and frozen raw beef products to avoid becoming ill. Ground beef should always be cooked to an internal temperature of a least 160 F and checked with a food thermometer.

The CDC likewise suggests safe food handling practices, such as washing hands with water and soap before and after handling food, using the bathroom and having contact with animals and their environments. Raw meat or cooked foods should now be allowed to sit at room temperature for more than two hours and surfaces that have come in contact with them should be wiped down before further use.

Never place or store cooked food alongside raw meat or poultry and be sure to wash fruits and vegetables before use.

