7.01% CAGR in Respiratory Disease Testing Market 2021-2025 | Rising Prevalence of COPD to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The respiratory disease testing market is poised to grow by USD 3.52 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.01% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Respiratory Disease Testing Market by Test Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Cepheid Inc., COSMED Srl, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, NDD Medical Technologies, Nihon Kohden Corp., ResMed Inc., Seegene Inc., Smiths Group Plc, and Vyaire Medical Inc. are some of the major market participants.

The rising prevalence of COPD will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Respiratory Disease Testing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type

Geography

Respiratory Disease Testing Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our respiratory disease testing market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies initiatives by government and non-profit organizations to diagnose RSV is positively impacting the market growth during the next few years.

Respiratory Disease Testing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Respiratory Disease Testing Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Respiratory Disease Testing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist respiratory disease testing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the respiratory disease testing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the respiratory disease testing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of respiratory disease testing market vendors

Respiratory Disease Testing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.01% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.52 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.49 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution Asia at 30% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cepheid Inc., COSMED Srl, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, NDD Medical Technologies, Nihon Kohden Corp., ResMed Inc., Seegene Inc., Smiths Group Plc, and Vyaire Medical Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

