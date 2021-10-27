U.S. markets open in 8 hours 56 minutes

7.01% CAGR in Respiratory Disease Testing Market 2021-2025 | Rising Prevalence of COPD to Boost Growth | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The respiratory disease testing market is poised to grow by USD 3.52 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.01% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Respiratory Disease Testing Market by Test Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Respiratory Disease Testing Market by Test Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate- Request a free sample report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Cepheid Inc., COSMED Srl, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, NDD Medical Technologies, Nihon Kohden Corp., ResMed Inc., Seegene Inc., Smiths Group Plc, and Vyaire Medical Inc. are some of the major market participants.

The rising prevalence of COPD will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Respiratory Disease Testing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Type

  • Geography

Learn more about the additional driver and trends impacting the future of the market. Download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR71023

Respiratory Disease Testing Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our respiratory disease testing market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies initiatives by government and non-profit organizations to diagnose RSV is positively impacting the market growth during the next few years.

Respiratory Disease Testing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Respiratory Disease Testing Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Respiratory Disease Testing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist respiratory disease testing market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the respiratory disease testing market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the respiratory disease testing market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of respiratory disease testing market vendors

Respiratory Disease Testing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.01%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 3.52 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.49

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

Asia at 30%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Cepheid Inc., COSMED Srl, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, NDD Medical Technologies, Nihon Kohden Corp., ResMed Inc., Seegene Inc., Smiths Group Plc, and Vyaire Medical Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Test type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Test type

  • Imaging tests - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Mechanical tests - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • In-vitro diagnostic tests - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Test type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Cepheid Inc.

  • COSMED Srl

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • NDD Medical Technologies

  • Nihon Kohden Corp.

  • ResMed Inc.

  • Seegene Inc.

  • Smiths Group Plc

  • Vyaire Medical Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/7-01-cagr-in-respiratory-disease-testing-market-2021-2025--rising-prevalence-of-copd-to-boost-growth--technavio-301407718.html

SOURCE Technavio

