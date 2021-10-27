7.01% CAGR in Respiratory Disease Testing Market 2021-2025 | Rising Prevalence of COPD to Boost Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The respiratory disease testing market is poised to grow by USD 3.52 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.01% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate- Request a free sample report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Cepheid Inc., COSMED Srl, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, NDD Medical Technologies, Nihon Kohden Corp., ResMed Inc., Seegene Inc., Smiths Group Plc, and Vyaire Medical Inc. are some of the major market participants.
The rising prevalence of COPD will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Respiratory Disease Testing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Type
Geography
Learn more about the additional driver and trends impacting the future of the market. Download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR71023
Respiratory Disease Testing Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our respiratory disease testing market report covers the following areas:
This study identifies initiatives by government and non-profit organizations to diagnose RSV is positively impacting the market growth during the next few years.
Respiratory Disease Testing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Respiratory Disease Testing Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.
Respiratory Disease Testing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist respiratory disease testing market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the respiratory disease testing market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the respiratory disease testing market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of respiratory disease testing market vendors
Related Reports:
Point of Care Diagnostics Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis
Global Pneumonia Testing Market
Respiratory Disease Testing Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.01%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 3.52 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.49
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
Asia at 30%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Cepheid Inc., COSMED Srl, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, NDD Medical Technologies, Nihon Kohden Corp., ResMed Inc., Seegene Inc., Smiths Group Plc, and Vyaire Medical Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Test type
Market segments
Comparison by Test type
Imaging tests - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Mechanical tests - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
In-vitro diagnostic tests - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Test type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Cepheid Inc.
COSMED Srl
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Koninklijke Philips NV
NDD Medical Technologies
Nihon Kohden Corp.
ResMed Inc.
Seegene Inc.
Smiths Group Plc
Vyaire Medical Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/7-01-cagr-in-respiratory-disease-testing-market-2021-2025--rising-prevalence-of-copd-to-boost-growth--technavio-301407718.html
SOURCE Technavio