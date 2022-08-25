With 7.1% CAGR, Plasma Fractionation Market Size worth USD 49.61 Million in 2029

Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The global plasma fractionation market size was USD 28.69 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 30.64 billion in 2022 to USD 49.61 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.1% during the 2022-2029 period. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, "Plasma Fractionation Market, 2022-2029". As per the report, the market is projected to grow during the forecast period due to increasing immunodeficiency disorders among population.





Plasma Fractionation Market Report Scope & Segmentation :

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 7.1% 2029 Value Projection USD 49.61 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 28.69 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 182





COVID-19 Impact:

Restricted Plasma Collection Activities Hindered Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic greatly impacted various industries due to strict restrictions and limitations on operations. Also, plasma collection practices were disrupted, affecting the plasma fractionation market growth during the pandemic period. Also, due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, hospitals were entirely occupied by emergency cases, and plasma therapies for non-critical conditions were not prioritized during the initial lockdown phase.

Segments:

Protease Inhibitor Segment to Grow Significantly

By product, the market of plasma fractionation is categorized into immunoglobulin, albumin, coagulation factors, protease inhibitors, and others. The protease inhibitors segment is anticipated to dominate the global market due to rising product demand. Also, the immunoglobulin segment is further sub-segmented into intravenous immunoglobulin and subcutaneous immunoglobulin. The coagulation factors are sub-segmented into factor IX, factor VIII, prothrombin complex concentrates, fibrinogen concentrates, and others.

Immunology & Neurology Segment to Lead Market Due to High Adoption of Plasma Proteins

Based on application, the market is segregated into immunology & neurology, hematology, critical care, pulmonology, and others. The immunology & neurology segment holds a dominant market share due to increasing adoption of plasma proteins.

Hospitals & Clinics to Dominate Global Market Due to its Rising Demand in Medical Procedures

On the basis of end-user, the market is trifurcated into hospitals & clinics, clinical research laboratories, and others. The hospitals & clinics segment is projected to grow significantly owing to increasing demand for plasma products in numerous medical procedures.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.





Report Coverage:

The report provides thoroughly analyzed data on recent trends and developments in the market. Also, the drivers and restraints affecting the market growth during the projected period are mentioned further in this report. The impact of COVID-19 pandemic on global market expansion is highlighted in the report, along with recent developments introduced by the key market players. Furthermore, regional insights on segmented market areas are provided along with a list of key market players.

Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing Demand for Plasma Derived Medicinal Products to Augment Growth

The market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The launch of new technologies by leading market players is expected to bolster the market growth. Also, the rising incidences of immunodeficiency disorders are expected to fuel the market development and expansion during the projected period. Furthermore, surging demand for plasma-derived medicinal products bolstered the market reach in developed as well as developing countries.

However, the emergence of recombinant therapies as an alternative to plasma-derived medicines may hinder market growth.

Regional Insights:

North America Holds Dominant Market Share Due to Rising Technical Advancements

North America dominates the global plasma fractionation market share due to increasing technological advancements in the market. The regional market registered USD 16.10 billion in 2021. Furthermore, the presence of leading companies in the market is projected to bolster regional market growth.





Competitive Landscape:

Strategic Acquisition Allows Companies to Propel Growth

The leading market players of plasma fractionation implement different strategies to improve their business performance. The companies form strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their business reach and strengthen their market position.

Key Industry Development:

January 2022: Bio Products Laboratory Ltd. announced that the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for China granted the company a license to market ALBUMINEX 25% in China.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report:

CSL (U.S.)

Grifols, S.A (Spain)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)

Kedrion S.p.A (Italy)

Octapharma (Switzerland)

Bio Products Laboratory Ltd. (U.K.)

Biotest AG (Germany)

LFB (France)

Table Of Contents :

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Number of Plasma Collection Centers for Key Countries Plasma Fractionation Capacity & Capacity Utilization Rate for Key Players Cost Breakdown of Plasma Fractionation by Country Regional Distribution of Plasma Fractionation Throughput Distribution of Global Plasma Fractionation Market (Volume), By Region Recent Industry Developments – Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions Regulatory Scenario by Key Countries Prevalence of Chronic Diseases (Key Indications) by Key Countries Overview: Plasma Collection Technologies



Pipeline Analysis, By Key Companies Pricing Analysis of Plasma Products, By Key Countries Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic of Plasma Fractionation Market



Global Plasma Fractionation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Albumin Immunoglobulin



Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin (SCIG)



Coagulation Factors (CF)



Factor IX Factor VIII Prothrombin Complex Concentrates Fibrinogen concentrates Others



North America Plasma Fractionation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Albumin Immunoglobulin

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Immunology & Neurology Hematology Critical Care Pulmonology Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User Hospitals & Clinics Clinical Research Laboratories Others (Academic Institutes, etc.) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Protease Inhibitors Others



Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin (SCIG)



Coagulation Factors (CF)



Factor IX Factor VIII Prothrombin Complex Concentrates Fibrinogen concentrates Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Immunology & Neurology Hematology Critical Care Pulmonology Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User Hospitals & Clinics Clinical Research Laboratories Others (Academic Institutes, etc.) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Protease Inhibitors Others



By Product



Canada



By Product



Toc Continue..





Frequently Ask Question :

How Much Plasma Fractionation Market Worth ?

The global plasma fractionation market size was USD 28.69 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 30.64 billion in 2022 to USD 49.61 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.1% during the 2022-2029 period.

What are the key factor driving the market ?

Increasing Demand for Plasma Derived Medicinal Products to Augment Growth





