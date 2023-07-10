7/11 is free Slurpee day: How to get your ice cold treat and other 7-Eleven deals

Free 7-Eleven Slurpees are here just in time to fend off this summer's heat wave.

In honor of the convenience store chain's 96th birthday on Tuesday, 7-Eleven is giving everyone a free small Slurpee drink at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores that day. This is the 21st consecutive year of the giveaway promotion that has become a summer staple.

Here's a secret: You don't have to wait until Tuesday to get a freebie. You can get also get a free small Slurpees on Monday if you are a member of the 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards loyalty program. You can get it inside the the rewards apps (while supplies last).

How do I get a free Slurpee?

On Tuesday, just show up at a participating 7-Eleven, Stripes or Speedway location and ask for a free small Slurpee (while supplies last).

Another benefit to being a loyalty member is access to a bunch of $1 food deals on Big Bite Hot Dogs and other snacks when you go to 7-Eleven.

"To our awesome Slurpee drink fans: you asked, and we’re delivering by giving even more ways to redeem free Slurpee drinks and irresistible food deals to celebrate our 96th birthday,” said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven's chief marketing & sustainability officer, in a news release. “As a part of our summer-long ‘Anything Flows’ campaign, we invite everyone to celebrate the next generation of Slurpee with us. No matter what your flow is, we have a Slurpee flavor to match, so come enjoy yours this Slurpee Day.”

Speaking of flavors, new limited-edition Slurpee flavors include Sprite Lymonade Legacy, Summertime Citrus, Fanta Dragon Fruit Zero Sugar, and Hibiscus Lemonade.

Who invented the Slurpee?

After serving in World War II, Omar Knedlik bought a Dairy Queen franchise in Coffeyville, Kansas, according to Kansas Public Radio. In 1958, he apparently didn't have a soda fountain – or it had malfunctioned – so he began putting bottles of Coke into the freezer and would serve them partly frozen to customers' delight.

He began trying to retrofit an old ice cream machine to make the slushy drink. Eventually, Knedlik turned to the John E. Mitchell Company, a Dallas manufacturing firm that made cotton cleaning equipment and automobile air conditioners, for help on the contraption, data news site Priceonomics.com reported.

Knedlik got a patent for the machine in 1960 and named the product Icee. Within five years, they had sold 300 machines, one of them to a company called 7-Eleven. In 1965, 7-Eleven licensed Icee with the provision that they could call the drink "Slurpee" and no other outlets could sell it under that name.

"That's right, a Slurpee is the same product as an Icee, but sold under a private label trademark," noted The Atlantic in a 2022 story breaking down the history of slushies.

Wait, there's 7-Eleven and Slurpee jewelry?

7-Eleven teamed up with tastemaker King Ice on some sweet Slurpee jewelry including a 7-Eleven pendant ($120), Slurpee Car Weight ($120), Slurpee Car Chain ($100), and Slurpee Key Chain ($100); shop at 7Collection.com. 7Rewards members can see in the app how to win some righteous Slurpee-inspired King Ice Bling including one of 10 Slurpee necklaces (valued at $2,500 each).

Members of 7-Eleven's 7Rewards loyalty program can win some serious bling by shopping with the app. Prizes include 10 Slurpee-inspired King Ice necklaces valued at $2,500.

Also in the online store: Slurpee merch including a Slurpee-shaped pool float ($65) and Slurpee towel ($26).

And Flo Milli did a Slurpee music video?

Rapper Flo Milli, along with rising stars Kari Faux, 2Rare and Maiya the Don, last week released the song “Anything Flows” with Slurpee-inspired lyrics and verses and there's a Warren Fu-directed music video, too.

7-Eleven is encouraging up-and-coming artists to submit their own lyrics to the song's open verse by dueting with Slurpee’s TikTok or remixing the Instagram Reel (through July 12; tag #FlowLikeSlurpee).

