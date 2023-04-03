$7.2 Billion 5G Security Market Size to Reach by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 41.6%: Report by MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global 5G Security Market size is expected to grow USD 1.3 billion in 2022 to USD 7.2 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 41.6% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market Revenue in 2022 $1.3 billion Estimated Value by 2027 $7.2 billion Growth Rate 41.6% CAGR Market Driver Security concerns in 5G network

Increasing IoT connections to pave way for mMTC with enhanced security requirement.

Increasing ransomware attacks on IoT devices Market Opportunity Increasing operator investments for dynamic infrastructure

Demand for private 5G across enterprises, governments, and industrial sectors Market size available for years 2020-2027 Base year considered 2021 Forecast period 2022-2027 Forecast units Value (USD Billion) Segments covered By component, deployment mode, organization size, end user, network component security, architecture, application, vertical, and region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of world Companies covered Ericsson (Sweden), Palo Alto Networks (US), Cisco (US), Allot (Israel), Huawei (China), A10 Networks (US), Nokia (Finland), F5 Networks (US), Juniper Networks (US), Spirent (US), Fortinet (US), Mobileum (US), Trend Micro (US), ZTE (China), Akamai (US), Colt Technology (UK), CLAVISTER (Sweden), Radware (Israel), AT&T (US), Riscure (Netherlands), Avast (Czech Republic), G+D Mobile Security (Germany), Check Point (US), ForgeRock (US), Positive Technologies (UK), Cellwise (US), Banu Networks (US), Suavei (US), Cachengo (US), Broadforward (Netherlands), Trilogy (US), Movandi (US), Deepsig (US), EdgeQ (US), Alcan systems (Germany), Mixcomm (Colombia), and Microamp Solutions (Poland).

The 5G network connects vertical industrial networks including autos, medicine, factories, and IoT devices, as well as legacy networks (2G, 3G, and 4G) and internet service networks. It will build a network connection structure made up of sophisticated heterogeneous network based on 5G networks. The intricacy of these networks might result in weak links caused by networks and devices with varying security requirements and levels of security technology.

The scope of this report covers the study which provides an analysis of the global 5G Security Market based on contemporary market trends and developments and its potential growth from 2020 to 2027. The global 5G Security Market is categorized based on component, deployment mode, organization size, end user, network component security, architecture, application, vertical, and region. The market size is estimated based on the approximation of the market shares of major vendors in the 5G Security Market. The market size is constructed from 2022-2027, considering 2021 as the base year.

5G aims to connect massive devices with even higher reliability, lower latency, and faster transmission speed, which are vital for implementing eHealth systems. The healthcare industry is exponentially growing and expanding marketplace, along with a huge increment in the number of applications, which will be beneficial while using the Internet. The data generated by this industry is also of various types, sizes, and formats, which results in complex demands from the network. The eHealthcare service begins with the sensor equipment deployed at different healthcare centers. These will further use the networking technologies to connect to the network, such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and other related technologies. With the advancement of eHealthcare, there should be advancements in connecting technologies because they require a huge number of devices and sensing types of equipment to run the sensing applications simultaneously in large eHealthcare centers.

Key and innovative vendors in the 5G Security Market are Ericsson (Sweden), Palo Alto Networks (US), Cisco (US), Allot (Israel), Huawei (China), A10 Networks (US), Nokia (Finland), F5 Networks (US), Juniper Networks (US), Spirent (US), Fortinet (US), Mobileum (US), Trend Micro (US), ZTE (China), Akamai (US), Colt Technology (UK), CLAVISTER (Sweden), Radware (Israel), AT&T (US), Riscure (Netherlands), Avast (Czech Republic), G+D Mobile Security (Germany), Check Point (US), ForgeRock (US), Positive Technologies (UK), Cellwise (US), Banu Networks (US), Suavei (US), Cachengo (US), Broadforward (Netherlands), Trilogy (US), Movandi (US), Deepsig (US), EdgeQ (US), Alcan systems (Germany), Mixcomm (Colombia), and Microamp Solutions (Poland).

