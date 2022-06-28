U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

With 7.2% CAGR, Bubble Tea Market to Hit USD 3.39 Billion by 2027 | Asia Pacific to Lead in the Market Backed by Presence of Innovating Country in this Region

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in bubble tea market are Chatime Group (Taiwan, China), Bubble Tea Supply Inc. (Hawaii, United States), Gong Cha (Taiwan, China), CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice (Taiwan, China), Quickly (Taiwan, China), Kung Fu Tea (New York City, United States), Tiger Sugar Korea (Seoul, South Korea), Boba Loca USA Inc. (United States), Lollicup USA, Inc. (United States), Happy Lemon (United Kingdom) & other.

Pune, India, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bubble tea market size is estimated to reach USD 3.39 billion by the end of 2027. It stood at USD 2.02 billion in 2019 and is expected to showcase a decent CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. This information is shared by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Bubble Tea Market, 2020-2027.” The rising trend for consuming fancy beverage among the youth is expected to lead the bubble tea market growth in the foreseeable future.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/bubble-tea-market-101564

Moreover, the producers in the market have introduced new variants of boba tea to attract millennial and expand their user base. For example, in October 2020, Chatime launched brand new beverage options that provide endless customization option to fulfil the demand of their customers. The refurbished menu included dairy free bubble tea launch prior this year, which comprises of oat milk. This enabled customer to order popular milk teas in vegan-friendly option or milk based. They also offer sugar level customization or completely replace sugar with honey as sweetener. Additionally, they also introduced cereal-infused bubble tea as a strategic planning for the partnership with Kellogg’s.

List of Key Players Covered in the Bubble Tea Market Report

  • Chatime Group (Taiwan, China)

  • Bubble Tea Supply Inc. (Hawaii, United States)

  • Gong Cha (Taiwan, China)

  • CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice (Taiwan, China)

  • Quickly (Taiwan, China)

  • Kung Fu Tea (New York City, United States)

  • Tiger Sugar Korea (Seoul, South Korea)

  • Boba Loca USA Inc. (United States)

  • Lollicup USA, Inc. (United States)

  • Happy Lemon (United Kingdom)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute

Details

Market size value in 2019

USD 2.02 billion

Revenue forecast in 2027

USD 3.39 billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of almost 7.2% 2020-2027

Base Year

2019

Historic Years

2016 - 2018

Forecast Years

2020- 2027

Segments Covered

By Type, By Flavor, By Geography

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Number of Companies Covered

Chatime Group (Taiwan, China), Bubble Tea Supply Inc. (Hawaii, United States), Gong Cha (Taiwan, China), CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice (Taiwan, China), Quickly (Taiwan, China), Kung Fu Tea (New York City, United States), Tiger Sugar Korea (Seoul, South Korea), Boba Loca USA Inc. (United States), Lollicup USA, Inc. (United States), Happy Lemon (United Kingdom)

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization Scope

Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/bubble-tea-market-101564

Permission for Online Delivery Services to Help Market Survive during COVID-19

The WHO declared coronavirus as a pandemic in 2019 and since then the scenario for maximum sectors have changed. Due to the government imposition of lockdowns, many companies were forced to shut down. Also, the supply-chain management was seen to be disrupted among many industries. However, the food and beverage industry managed to sustain decently amid the pandemic. According to government rules, dine-in facility at the restaurants was banished, instead online food delivery services were permitted. For example, in August 2020, Zomato reported that around 10% dine-out restaurants in India have shut down whereas 30% restaurants are currently not functioning owing to COVID-19. However, food delivery has mainly improved as the restaurants offering deliveries services are operational at 70% that of pre-pandemic levels. This is expected to boost the market growth in the long term.

Report Coverage

The report presents a systematic study of the bubble tea market segments and thorough analysis of the market overview. A thoughtful evaluation of the current market trends as well as the future opportunities is offered in the report. Moreover, it presents an exhaustive analysis of the regional insights and how they help to form the market growth. The COVID-19 impacts have been discussed in the report to assist investors and business owners with a better understanding of the possible threats present in the market. The report further discusses the key players and their prominent strategies to stay in the dominating position.

Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global bubble tea market is categorized into black tea, green tea, oolong tea, and white tea. Among these types, black tea is the leading segment as of 2019 with a share of 41.70%. This is on account of the major shift observed in the market as people are adopting healthy and organic beverage options.

Based on flavor, the market is further classified into original, fruit flavor, chocolate flavor, and coffee flavor. In terms of region, it is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Drivers and Restraints

Rising Health Consciousness among People to Boost Market Growth

Lifestyle conditions such as obesity and diabetes which are likely to be caused by the surged consumption of processed sugar have resulted in a prime shift among consumers and have replaced sugar with sweeteners such as stevia, honey, and agave. These are the available organic sweeteners that can be added to the boba tea to avoid or lower sugar consumption. People who are aware of their physical health and diabetic people favor buying natural sweeteners over sugar. Consumers majorly opt for such products as their benefits are proven scientifically. These are rich in antioxidants, anti-inflammatory, and anti-carcinogenic. Therefore, their presence in bubble tea is likely to boost market growth.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Lead in the Market Backed by Presence of Innovating Country in this Region

Asia Pacific region holds the largest bubble tea market share and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 10.07% in the upcoming years. It stood at USD 823.90 million as of 2019. The growth is owing to the factor that boba was innovated first in Taiwan, which is an Asian country. This gives the Asia Pacific region the control of the global market shares.

North America is projected to hold the second-largest share in the foreseeable future. Leading countries in the North American and European region are seen to surging the intake of boba gradually, owing to the increasing trend of tea-based fruit flavoured beverages. Additionally, there has been an upsurge in boba cafes in the countries such as the U.S and the UK, which has majorly contributed in the growth of bubble tea market.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/bubble-tea-market-101564

Competitive Landscape

New Product Launches by Key Companies to Spur Market Growth

Prominent players have adopted effective strategies over the years to control the market. Various strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships have been seen among several companies. One such effective strategy is launching products to gain a maximum user base. For example, in June 2019, Secret Recipe launched a chain of numerous bubble tea flavours or commonly known as boba, such as kopi-C, caramel milk tea, milk tea, boba Cham, and signature fruit tea, brown sugar milk tea, and boba midnight blue.

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market SegHouseholdtation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Overview on Global Tea Market

    • Supply Chain & Regulatory Analysis

    • Analysis on Raw Material Availability

    • Recent Industry DevelopHouseholdts - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

    • Impact of COVID-19, Challenges, and Opportunities amid the Pandemic

  • Global Bubble Tea Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Type (Value)

        • Black Tea

        • Green Tea

        • Oolong Tea

        • White Tea

      • By Flavor (Value)

        • Original Flavor

        • Fruit Flavor

        • Chocolate Flavor

        • Coffee Flavor

        • Others

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • South America

        • Middle East & Africa

  • North America Bubble Tea Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Type (Value)

        • Black Tea

        • Green Tea

        • Oolong Tea

        • White Tea

      • By Flavor (Value)

        • Original Flavor

        • Fruit Flavor

        • Chocolate Flavor

        • Coffee Flavor

        • Others

      • By Country (Value)

        • U.S

          • By Type (Value)

            • Black Tea

            • Green Tea

            • Oolong Tea

            • White Tea

        • Canada

          • By Type (Value)

            • Black Tea

            • Green Tea

            • Oolong Tea

            • White Tea

        • Mexico

          • By Type (Value)

            • Black Tea

            • Green Tea

            • Oolong Tea

            • White Tea

TOC Continued…!       

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/bubble-tea-market-101564

Read Related Insights:

Organic Tea Market Size, Share and Growth [2020-2027]

Green Tea Market Size, Share & Trends | Forecast [2020-2027]

RTD Coffee Market Size, Share | Ready to Drink Coffee Industry, 2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn  Facebook  Twitter Blogs


