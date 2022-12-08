U.S. markets open in 5 hours 16 minutes

With 7.2% CAGR, US Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Size worth USD 3.58 Billion by 2029

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global US Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market size is projected to reach USD 3.58 billion in 2029, at CAGR of 7.2% during forecast period; Rising Demand for Blood and Blood Components to Accelerate the US Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Growth

Pune, India, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The US blood transfusion diagnostics market size was valued at USD 1.91 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 2.20 billion in 2022 to USD 3.58 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

This information is presented by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “US Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market, 2022-2029.”

Key Industry Development:

June 2022: Alba Bioscience Limited (QUOTIENT LIMITED) made an announcement that they have been granted the US FDA sanction for ORTHO Sera and ALBAclone blood grouping reagents.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/u-s-blood-transfusion-diagnostics-market-107024


Report Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022 to 2029

Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR

7.2%

2029 Value Projection

USD 3.58 Billion

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

USD 1.91 Billion

Historical Data

2018 to 2020

No. of Pages

106

Key Players

QUOTIENT LIMITED (Switzerland), Grifols, S.A. (Spain), Immucor, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Growth Drivers

Rising Demand for Blood and Blood Components to Accelerate the US Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Growth

Market to Witness a Negative Impact due to Decline in Blood Transfusion Procedures

Important Business-related Announcements by Key Players to Influence Market Dynamics


Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Demand for Blood and Blood Components to Accelerate the US Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Growth

The rising incidence of blood-related diseases such as hemophilia, leukemia, and thrombocytopenia among the general population in the US as well as the quickening rise in chronic diseases are to blame for the rise in the transfusion of blood and blood components.

Additionally, a growth in the prevalence of blood disorders among older patients also contributes to an increase in the demand for blood transfusion diagnostics. Similar to how the number of anemia patients has increased, the need for blood transfusion diagnostic tests has increased across the nation.

Allergies, blood-borne infections, fever, and acute hemolytic responses are occasionally possible side effects of blood transfusions. These transfusion-related side effects could have a detrimental impact on the market's projected growth.


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/u-s-blood-transfusion-diagnostics-market-107024


COVID-19 Impacts:

Market to Witness a Negative Impact due to Decline in Blood Transfusion Procedures

Since COVID-19 had different effects in different markets, the effects on the American healthcare system differed. The US market for blood transfusion diagnostics has shrunk as a result of preventative measures, such as lockdowns, implemented by regulatory agencies to stop the virus's spread.

As blood transfusion diagnostic procedures refer to tests carried out as a prerequisite for surgical and transplantation procedures, the decrease in the number of patients visiting healthcare facilities was accompanied by a large decrease in their frequency. Additionally, the drop in blood donations resulted in fewer blood group typing and screening operations. As a result, the US market shrank as a result of both of these issues.

Segments:

Significant Product Launches in Reagents & Kits Leads to Segment’s Dominance

On the basis of product, the market can be segmented into instruments and reagents & kits. The reagents & kits segment holds a dominant share in the market.

Blood Screening Segment to Grow at a Comparatively Faster Pace Powered by Prevalence of Transfusion-Transmissible Infections

On the basis of application, the market can be segmented into blood screening and blood group typing. The blood screening segment is expected to register a comparatively higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Strong Patient Volumes in Independent Laboratories & Blood Banks Ensure Segment’s Dominance in 2021

By end-user, the market is divided into hospital-based laboratories and independent laboratories & blood banks. The independent laboratories & blood banks segment is projected to account for the highest US blood transfusion diagnostics market share during the forecast period.


Quick Buy - US Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/107024


Report Coverage:

The report presents a systematic study of the market segments and thorough analysis of the market overview. A thoughtful evaluation of the current market trends as well as the future opportunities is offered in the report. Moreover, it presents an exhaustive analysis of the regional insights and how they help to form the market growth. The COVID-19 impacts have been discussed in the report to assist investors and business owners with a better understanding of the possible threats present in the market. The report further discusses the key players and their prominent strategies to stay in the dominating position.

Competitive Landscape:

Important Business-related Announcements by Key Players to Influence Market Dynamics

Fundamental market players frequently make significant announcements about certain business decisions, which have a favorable or negative impact on the market. The actions of players include buying businesses, launching new goods, forming partnerships, signing agreements with governmental bodies, and more.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

  • QUOTIENT LIMITED (Switzerland)

  • Grifols, S.A. (Spain)

  • Immucor, Inc. (US)

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

  • Merck KGaA (US)

  • Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Danaher) (US)

  • QuidelOrtho Corporation (US)

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

  • Abbott (US)


Ask for Customization

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/u-s-blood-transfusion-diagnostics-market-107024


Table of Content

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Market Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Blood Donations Statistics, U.S., 2021

    • New Product Launches

    • Key Industry Developments

    • Prevalence of Key Bleeding Disorders, U.S., 2021

    • Insights: Blood Donation and Blood Group Type

    • Blood Group Distribution among Blood Donors in U.S.

    • Distribution of Blood Group Type, U.S. Population, 2021

    • Blood Transfusion Statistics, U.S., 2021

    • Impact of COVID-19 on U.S. Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market

    • Overview: Technological Advancements in Blood Transfusion Diagnostics

  • U.S. Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2028

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

      • Instruments

      • Reagents & Kits

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Blood Screening

      • Blood Group Typing

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user

      • Hospital-based Laboratories

      • Independent Laboratories & Blood Banks

ToC Continue…!


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/u-s-blood-transfusion-diagnostics-market-107024


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


