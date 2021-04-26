$ 7.22 Billion Growth Expected in Test Preparation Market in India | COVID-19 Impact Analysis in Q1 2021 | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The test preparation market in India by product (university exams, certification exams, high school exams, elementary exams, and other exams) and end-user (post-secondary and K 12) has been added to Technavio's offering. The test preparation market in India is expected to grow by USD 7.22 billion, at a CAGR of almost 14% during 2021-2025.
The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the test preparation market in India. The imposition of lockdowns resulted in the temporary closure of universities, schools, and other educational institutions. This created a setback for vendors offering offline test preparation facilities in the country. However, the vendors providing online test preparation facilities gained significant prominence. The demand for such services increased even after lockdowns were lifted in the country.
The market is expected to be driven by factors such as the rising number of enrollments in test preparation courses, the increase in the number of startups, and rising government initiatives on test preparation.
Test Preparation Market in India: Opportunities
India has witnessed an increase in the number of student enrolments in both K-12 and higher education sectors over the years. As a result, the competition among students that look forward to entering reputed organizations for their studies has increased significantly. This increase in competition is forcing students to opt for test preparation services, which is creating new growth avenues for vendors operating in the market.
Test Preparation Market in India: Segmentation by Product
Based on the segmentation by product, the market generated maximum revenue in the university exams segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the inclusion of technologies, such as social learning, gamification, adaptive learning, and web analytics, in the learning process. In addition, the increasing number of startups that cater to the need of students at an affordable price is expected to foster the growth of the test preparation market in India during the forecast period.
Test Preparation Market in India: Major Vendors
Aakash Educational Services Ltd.
The company offers education and test preparation materials for competitive examinations in India. The company offers test preparation materials for IIT JEE, crash courses on NEET JEE, and others.
Bansal Classes Kota
The company offers classroom and distance learning programs for competitive examinations in India. The company offers classroom program for JEE Mains, Advanced, NEET UG, and other examinations.
CL Educate Ltd.
The company offers integrated solutions for corporates, and educational institutions, and universities. The company offers coaching for CAT, XAT, SNAP, and other competitive examinations in India.
FIITJEE Ltd.
The company offers integrated school programs, classroom, and non-classroom programs for competitive examinations in India. The company offers classroom programs from class VI to XII, programs for competitive examinations like JEE Advanced, Mains, and others.
Testbook Edu Solutions Pvt Ltd
The company offers programs for competitive examinations in India. The company offers study materials for examinations like NDA, AFCAT, and other competitive examinations in India.
