$7.3 Billion Worldwide Critical Care Equipment Industry to 2030: Featuring Medtronic, Nihon Kohden, Skanray Technologies and Smiths Medical Among Others

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Critical Care Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

 

The global market for Critical Care Equipment estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Patient Monitors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.6% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ventilators segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.5% CAGR

The Critical Care Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 4.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 49 Featured) -

  • AKAS Medical

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • BPL Medical Technologies Pvt., Ltd.

  • Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

  • Fresenius Kabi AG

  • General Electric Company

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG

  • Medtronic PLC

  • Nihon Kohden Corporation

  • Skanray Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

  • Smiths Medical

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

  • Hospitals to Go Through Transformation Post COVID-19 Pandemic

  • Surge in COVID-19 Cases Poses Challenges to Rural Hospitals

  • Balancing Supply Chain of Medical Equipment during COVID-19: The Greatest Challenge

  • An Introduction to Critical Care Equipment

  • Patient Monitors

  • Ventilators

  • Infusion Pumps

  • Sleep Apnea Devices

  • Global Market Prospects & Outlook

  • PorTable Ventilators Gain Popularity

  • Cardiology, the Largest Application Market

  • North America Leads while Asia Grows the Fastest

  • Middle East and Africa Markets: A Brief Overview

  • Competition

  • Key Developments in the Market

  • Critical Care Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Increase in Chronic Diseases to Drive Growth

  • Rise in Healthcare Expenditure Propels Demand

  • Challenges in Medical Equipment Manufacturing

  • Challenges in Intensive Care Management of COVID-19

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3r8ehx-care?w=5

Media Contact: Laura Wood | +353-1-481-1716 | press@researchandmarkets.net

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/7-3-billion-worldwide-critical-care-equipment-industry-to-2030-featuring-medtronic-nihon-kohden-skanray-technologies-and-smiths-medical-among-others-301737719.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

