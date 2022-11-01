U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

With 7.4% CAGR, Dermal Fillers Market Size to Surpass Around USD 8.74 Billion by 2029

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, Dermal Fillers Market to Reach USD 8.74 Billion by 2029; Increasing Adoption of Painless Facial Treatment to Augment Market Growth

Pune, India, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dermal Fillers Market was USD 5.31 billion in 2022 and is projected to USD 8.74 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™, provide this current in its latest report titled, “Dermal Fillers Market Forecast, 2022-2029.”

Dermal fillers are products used to better the appearance of skin. They are accessible in a variety of shapes and sizes and can be filled with a variety of substances. Dermal fillers are used to better the appearance of wrinkles, scars, and other skin issues.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/dermal-fillers-market-100939


Industry Development

  • Galderma declared the re-launch of Sculptra (injectable poly-l-lactic acid) in Europe with an updated administration protocol.

Report Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022 to 2029

Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR

7.4%

2029 Value Projection

USD 8.74 Billion

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2022

USD 5.31 Billion

Historical Data for

2018 to 2020

No. of Pages

163


The market for dermal fillers is growing steadily, as individuals progress to seek ways to improve their appearance. This growth is likely due to the rising popularity of cosmetic surgery, as well as the increasing awareness of the benefits of dermal fillers.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Focus on Launching New Products to Strengthen the Market Growth

The market is consolidated by major companies striving to maintain their position by focusing on new launches. For instance, in August 2020, Revance Therapeutics, Inc. launched RHA Dermal Filler Line. It is the first and only FDA-approved dermal filler that can be used to correct dynamic facial wrinkles and folds in the U.S. Such proactive strategies are expected to drive the market in upcoming years.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/dermal-fillers-market-100939


Regional Insights

North America to Remain at Forefront Backed by High Disposable Income

North America is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the highest position market during the forecast period owing to the high disposable income of people in the region. Furthermore, stringent rules and regulations regarding new products are anticipated to drive the regional market. For instance, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), in 2019, about 16.3 million cosmetic minimally-invasive procedures were performed in the U.S. The market stood at USD 1.22 billion in 2020.

Asia Pacific is expected to showcase a significant managed services market share. This is attributable to the increasing consciousness of the individuals regarding their physical appearance in the region. For instance, in July 2020, South Korea’s LG Chem announced that they had initiated the clinical trial of a premium dermal filler called YVOIRE Y-Solution in China. Therefore, its launch is expected to promote the regional market during the forecast period.

Dermal fillers are available in a variety of shapes and sizes, and can be filled with a variety of substances.

Driving Factor

Popularity of Cosmetics Fillers in Recent Years to Drive Market Growth

The increasing investment in the R & D sector of the medical cosmetics industry is expected to promote the dermal fillers market growth. Furthermore, the rising trend and popularity of fillers treatment over the years has increased dramatically. For instance, in a report by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) in 2019, an estimated 4,315,859 procedures involving hyaluronic acid fillers were conducted worldwide 2019. This number was increased by 15.7% over the previous year of 2018. Such a dramatic increase in such procedures is anticipated to propel market growth.


Quick Buy - Dermal Fillers Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100939


Market Segmentation:

By material, the market is segmented into hyaluronic acid, calcium hydroxylapatite, poly-l-lactic acid, PMMA (Poly (methyl methacrylate)), fat fillers, and others. By product, the market is segmented into biodegradable and non-biodegradable. Based on its application, the market is divided into scar treatment, wrinkle correction treatment, lip enhancement, restoration of volume/ fullness, and others. By end-user, it is trifurcated into specialty & dermatology clinics, hospitals & clinics, and others.

  • Based on movement, the hyaluronic acid segment held the highest share of 77.1% in 2020. This is attributable to the increase in the demand for hyaluronic acid products due to their safety and comparative longevity. Furthermore, many companies offer hyaluronic acid products in economically stable and high-growth countries such as Europe. In this region, ALLERGAN (AbbVie, Inc.) is expected to drive the segment’s growth in the forecast period.

Segmentation

By Material

  • Hyaluronic Acid

  • Calcium Hydroxylapatite

  • Poly-L-lactic Acid

  • PMMA (Poly (Methyl Methacrylate))

  • Fat Fillers

  • Others

By Product

  • Biodegradable

  • Non-Biodegradable

By Application

  • Scar Treatment

  • Wrinkle Correction Treatment

  • Lip Enhancement

  • Restoration of Volume/Fullness

  • Others


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/dermal-fillers-market-100939


List of Key Players Profiled in Dermal Fillers Market Report

  • ALLERGAN (AbbVie, Inc.) (North Chicago, U.S.)

  • Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nashville, U.S.)

  • Merz Pharma (Frankfurt, Germany)

  • Galderma (Lausanne, Switzerland)

  • Sinclair Pharma (London, U.K.)

  • BIOPLUS CO., LTD. (Seongnam-si, South Korea)

  • Bioxis pharmaceuticals (Lyon, France)

  • SCULPT Luxury Dermal Fillers LTD (Prague, Czech Republic)

  • DR. Korman (Kiryat Bialik, Israel)

  • Prollenium Medical Technologies (Toronto, Canada)

  • Suneva Medical (San Diego, U.S.)

  • Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (Bedford, U.S.)

COVID-19 Impact

The impact of COVID-19 is visible in the healthcare sector as it is at the epicenter of this unprecedented global pandemic challenge. The medical cosmetics sector was particularly affected as it was a non-essential and elective service. Due to lockdowns, the sector witnessed disruptions in supply chains raised due to limitations on import and export, closure of flights, reduced production, and disturbed supply channels. For instance, ALLERGAN (AbbVie, Inc.), a strong player in the global market, recorded a decrease of 42.3% in revenue compared to fiscal year (FY) 2019 for the JUVEDERM Collection. However, the market is expected to boom back again during the forecast period.


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/dermal-fillers-market-100939

 

Table of Content from Dermal Fillers Market:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Overview of the Number of Dermal Fillers Procedures by Key Countries

    • Overview of Price Analysis of Types of Dermal Fillers

    • Overview of Regulatory Scenario by Key Countries

    • Overview of Reimbursement Scenario by Key Countries

    • New Product Launches

    • Pipeline Analysis

    • Impact of COVID-19 on Dermal Fillers Market

  • Global Dermal Fillers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material

      • Hyaluronic Acid

      • Calcium Hydroxylapatite

      • Poly-L-lactic Acid

      • PMMA (Poly(methyl methacrylate))

      • Fat Fillers

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

      • Biodegradable

      • Non-Biodegradable

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Scar Treatment

      • Wrinkle Correction Treatment

      • Lip Enhancement

      • Restoration of Volume/ Fullness

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

      • Specialty & Dermatology Clinics

      • Hospitals & Clinics

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

  • North America Dermal Fillers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material

      • Hyaluronic Acid

      • Calcium Hydroxylapatite

      • Poly-L-lactic Acid

      • PMMA (Poly(methyl methacrylate))

      • Fat Fillers

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

      • Biodegradable

      • Non-Biodegradable

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Scar Treatment

      • Wrinkle Correction Treatment

      • Lip Enhancement

      • Restoration of Volume/ Fullness

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

      • Specialty & Dermatology Clinics

      • Hospitals & Clinics

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • U.S.

      • Canada

  • Europe Dermal Fillers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material

      • Hyaluronic Acid

      • Calcium Hydroxylapatite

      • Poly-L-lactic Acid

      • PMMA (Poly(methyl methacrylate))

      • Fat Fillers

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

      • Biodegradable

      • Non-Biodegradable

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Scar Treatment

      • Wrinkle Correction Treatment

      • Lip Enhancement

      • Restoration of Volume/ Fullness

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

      • Specialty & Dermatology Clinics

      • Hospitals & Clinics

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-Region

      • U.K.

      • Germany

      • France

      • Spain

      • Italy

      • Scandinavia

      • Rest of Europe

TOC Continued…

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


