At 7.45% CAGR, Global Tissue Expander Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 1,236.78 Million by 2028 | Industry Trends, Growth, Value, Opportunities, Statistics, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global tissue expander market delivered revenue growth of USD 661.6 million in 2021 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of nearly 7.45 percent to reach USD 1,236.78 million by 2028. The report covers key driving elements along with the challenges and & restraints and their impact on the overall market expansion. The report also explores significant opportunities that could boost the market growth during the forecast period

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Tissue Expander Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Tissue Expander Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 7.45 % (2022-2028).

Through the primary research, it was established that the Tissue Expander Market was valued approximately USD 661.6 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 1,236.78 Million by 2028.

North America tissue expander market held the highest share, accounting for 35 percent of the entire market.

The rapid expansion of this region is due to the high prevalence of breast cancer, which has increased the use of foreskin restoration and tissue expanders in the North America region.

The expansion of the tissue expander market in the region is being fueled by favorable government initiatives and an increasing number of research collaborations.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as 'Tissue Expander Market By Shape (Anatomical, Round, Rectangular, Crescent, Others), Application (Breast Reconstruction, Forehead Skin & Scalp Reconstruction, Face & Neck Reconstruction, Others), End-Users (Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028.' into their research database.

Tissue Expander Market: Overview

Tissue expanders are medical implants that are commonly utilized in cosmetic and trauma-related reconstructive operations. When these devices are implanted, they operate like a balloon that expands to stretch the tissue or skin covering the implant. Tissue expansion techniques including these implants are common in scalp reconstruction, breast reconstruction, and maxillofacial purposes.

Industry Dynamics:

Tissue Expander Market: Growth Drivers

An upsurge in reconstruction surgeries across the world is expected to boost the market growth.

One of the primary reasons driving the growth of the tissue expander market is the rise in the number of reconstructive procedures performed throughout the world. The rise in the prevalence of breast cancer, as well as the increased usage of tissue expanders in reconstruction operations such as scalp reduction surgery and reconstruction of the face, arms, neck, and legs, are driving market expansion. Further, the rise in the number of trauma incidents and serious car accidents, as well as the rising popularity of reconstructive surgeries like skin implants and skin grafting treatments, all have a positive impact on the market growth. In addition, the tissue expander industry benefits from lifestyle changes, increased healthcare spending, and increased public awareness of health issues.

Tissue Expander Market: Restraints

High costs allied with reconstruction surgeries may hamper the market growth.

The high expenses linked with reconstruction procedures of breasts, face, and other body parts are among the major obstacles to the global tissue expander markets expansion. The high expense of breast reconstruction surgery in poor nations like South Africa is predicted to deter people from considering these procedures. The average breast reconstruction surgery costs between USD 3000 to USD 10,000. Furthermore, in developing countries, the average cost of a mastectomy is USD 4,500. Hormonal treatment, conventional chemotherapy, biological therapies, and radiation therapy are among the post-surgery procedures that cost between USD 5,500 to USD 30,000.

Global Tissue Expander Market: Opportunities

An increase in medical tourism is expected to support the market growth.

In Asia Pacific and Latin American nations such as China, India, Japan, Brazil, Columbia, Costa Rica, and others, health or medical tourism is the current trend. Breast reconstruction is one of the most common operations performed in plastic surgery in these nations. The demand for plastic surgery is predicted to increase in these regions as a result of reduced treatment costs and an increase in the number of procedures done. In the following projected years, this is expected to support demand for tissue expanders by 25 percent of present levels.

Global Tissue Expander Market: Challenges

Prolonged tissue expander techniques and inadequate tissue expander supplies in underdeveloped economies pose a major challenge to market growth.

The use of a tissue expander necessitates a more involved procedure. To be effective, the method necessitates a careful selection of the patient, meticulous preparation, and faultless execution. The operation typically lasts 8 to 12 weeks and requires two surgical sittings. Any compromise in this technique can lead to negative results and complexity, some of which are slight and allow the operation to continue in order to achieve the anticipated aim, while others are severe and result in the procedure being abandoned without achieving the intended goal. Furthermore, tissue expanders are in short supply in poor countries. Due to all such factors, the global tissue expander market expansion is being hampered.

Global Tissue Expander Market: Segmentation

The global tissue expander market is categorized based on shape, application, end-users, and region.

Based on the shape, the market is bifurcated into round, anatomical, crescent, rectangular, and others. The applications of the market are segregated as face & neck reconstruction, breast reconstruction, forehead skin & scalp reconstruction, and others. By end-users, the market is bifurcated into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, cosmetology clinics, and others.

List of Key Players of Tissue Expander Market:

PMT Corporation

ALLERGAN

Mentor Worldwide LLC

GC Aesthetics

Sientra Inc.

GROUPE SEBBIN SAS

KOKEN CO.LTD.

LABORATOIRES ARION

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Wanhe

Oxtex Ltd.

Eurosurgical Ltd.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 661.4 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 1,236.7 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 7.4 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered PMT Corporation, ALLERGAN; Mentor Worldwide LLC; GC Aesthetics, Sientra, Inc., GROUPE SEBBIN SAS, KOKEN CO., LTD., LABORATOIRES ARION, POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Wanhe, Oxtex Ltd., and Eurosurgical Ltd.

Recent Developments:

In Sept 2021, JOYTM, a revolutionary patient-centric breast aesthetics approach, has been announced by Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. Women who select JOY will get Establishment Labs' latest new-gen Motiva Ergonomix2® implants through a network of highly trained plastic surgeons and the sector's most comprehensive patient support program. JOY is being revealed at the 6th World Symposium on Ergonomic Implants, which is being held this week in Gardone Riviera, Italy, and is being addressed by over 200 plastic surgeons.

In May 2021, Vizient, Inc. has awarded Sientra, Inc. with an Innovative Technology contract for their AlloX2 tissue expander. The contract went into force on May 1st, and it informs Vizient members about AlloX2's unique traits that might benefit the healthcare business. Vizient's Innovative Technology Program awards contracts based on the recommendations of healthcare specialists who serve on a Vizient member-led council that evaluates product applications.

Regional Dominance:

North America to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

In 2021, North America tissue expander market held the highest share, accounting for 35 percent of the entire market. The rapid expansion of this region is due to the high prevalence of breast cancer, which has increased the use of foreskin restoration and tissue expanders in the region. Moreover, the expansion of the tissue expander market in the region is being fueled by favorable government initiatives and an increasing number of research collaborations. Furthermore, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR rate. This rapid increase in the market growth is due to variables such as an increase in the number of cases of trauma and catastrophic traffic accidents in nations such as India. Also, the increase in tissue inflammation is assumed to be the case in the nation. Moreover, the increasing cosmetics sector in emerging is fueling the tissue expander market's growth in Asia Pacific region.

Global Tissue Expander Market is segmented as follows:

Tissue Expander Market: By Shape Outlook (2022-2028)

Anatomical

Round

Rectangular

Crescent

Others

Tissue Expander Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Breast Reconstruction

Forehead Skin and Scalp Reconstruction

Face and Neck Reconstruction

Others

Tissue Expander Market: By End Users Outlook (2022-2028)

Hospitals

Cosmetology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Tissue Expander Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

