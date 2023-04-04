$7.5 Billion Remote Weapon Station Markets: Military, Homeland Security, Land, Airborne, Naval, Lethal, Non-lethal - Global Forecast to 2027
The "Remote Weapon Station Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The remote weapon station market is projected to grow from USD 6.6 billion in 2022 to USD 7.5 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2022 to 2027.
The market for remote weapon stations is fuelled by a number of variables, including the development in asymmetric warfare, the frequency of wars, and the military's use of offensive weapons in tactical operations.
The complexity of integrating a remote weapon station with a variety of platforms, for example, could have a significant negative impact on the remote weapon station market's growth in the upcoming years.
Based on technology, the Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The remote weapon station market has been divided into close-in weapon systems, remote operated gun systems, based on technology. The remote weapon station market's Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station system segment is anticipated to experience the greatest CAGR growth over the course of the forecast period.
Increased global research and development efforts for the creation of cutting-edge technologies, improved weapon system reliability, and unmanned operations are to blame for the expansion of the Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station market.
Between 2022 and 2027, the remote weapon station market is expected to be dominated by the Europe market.
During the forecast period, Europe is anticipated to dominate the remote weapon station market. The market for remote weapon stations is anticipated to grow at a faster rate in the Asia Pacific area than in Europe, which is expected to hold the top spot. The remote weapon station's main markets in Europe include the UK, France, Russia, Italy, and Germany.
The market's expansion in European nations is primarily due to technological advancements, an increase in armed conflicts and the war against terrorism, as well as recent geopolitical events that Russia has sparked, which have prompted many Eastern European nations to improve their defense capabilities.
Competitive landscape
Major companies profiled in the report are Elbit Systems (Israel), Kongsberg (Norway), Raytheon Technology Corporation (US), Saab AB (Sweden), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), Electro Optic Systems (Australia), Aselsan A.S. (Turkey), MOOG Inc. (US), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems (Israel), FN Herstal (Belgium), and Rheinmetall AG (Germany), among others.
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
289
Forecast Period
2022 - 2027
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$6.6 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
$7.5 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
2.8%
Regions Covered
Global
Premium Insights
Surge in Adoption of Unmanned Systems to Drive Market Growth
Land Segment Estimated to Lead Market from 2018 to 2027
Military Segment Projected to Dominate Market from 2018 to 2027
Human Machine Interfaces Segment Anticipated to Lead Market from 2018 to 2027
Lethal Weapons Segment Projected to Top Market from 2018 to 2027
Moving Segment Estimated to Grow at Highest CAGR from 2018 to 2027
Common Remotely Operated Weapon Stations Segment Anticipated to Flourish at Maximum CAGR from 2018 to 2027
India Projected to be Fastest-Growing Country from 2022 to 2027
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Significant Investments in Remote Weapon Stations by Governments
Rise in Military Expenditure on Advanced Equipment
Deployment of Remote Weapon System Capabilities on Unmanned Platforms
Increased Adoption of Asymmetric Warfare Techniques
Rising Requirement for High-Precision Remote Weapon Stations
Improving Isr and Target Acquisition Capabilities of Defense Forces
Restraints
Survivability Challenges
Hardware and Software Malfunctions
High Investments in Early Phases
Opportunities
Ongoing Military Modernization Programs in Various Countries Across Globe
Surging Adoption of Unmanned Systems Across Platforms
Development of Next-Generation and Scalable Remote Weapon Systems
Challenges
Complexity Involved in Integration of Remote Weapon Stations with Wide Range of Platforms
Stringent Cross-Border Trading Policies
Advanced Rws Deployment Costs More Than Conventional Systems
Industry Trends
Key Technological Trends in Remote Weapon Station Market
Next-Gen Unmanned Platform Developments
Advanced Directed Energy Weapons
Counter-Directed Energy Weapon Systems
Unified Remote Weapon Systems
Smart and Programmable Ammunitions
Next-Generation Sensors Developments
Advanced Gun Systems
Reactive Armor Technology
Improved Ammunition-Carrying Capability
Advanced Autoloaders
Impact of Megatrends
Digitalization and Introduction of Internet of Things
Operations on Integrated Battlefields with Collaborative Combat
Shift in Global Economic Power
Use Case Analysis
Use Case 1: Defender-Innovation Driven Solution to Counter Threat
Use Case 2: Homeland Security Using Remote Weapon Station
Use Case 3: Norinco Naval Remote Weapon Station
Use Case 4: Smash Dragon Uav by Israel Company Smart Shooter
Company Profiles
Key Players
Kongsberg
Raytheon Technologies Corporation
Elbit Systems
Leonardo S.P.A.
Thales Group
Electro Optic Systems
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Bae Systems
Rheinmetall Ag
General Dynamics Corporation
St Engineering
Aselsan A.S.
Saab Ab
Moog Inc.
Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
Other Players
Nexter Group
Escribano Mechanical & Engineering
Denel Soc Ltd.
Fn Herstal
Norinco Group
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.
Merrill Technologies Group
Evpu Defence
Krauss Maffei Wegmann
Smart Shooter Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4l98me
