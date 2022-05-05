U.S. markets open in 4 hours 53 minutes

$7.5 Bn Lecithin & Phospholipids Markets by Source (Soy, Sunflower, Rapeseed, Egg), Type (Fluid, De-Oiled, Modified), Application (Feed, Food, Industrial, Healthcare), Nature - Global Forecast to 2027

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Lecithin Market

Global Lecithin Market
Global Lecithin Market

Dublin, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lecithin & Phospholipids Market by Source (Soy, Sunflower, Rapeseed, Egg), Type (Fluid, De-Oiled, Modified), Application (Feed, Food (Confectionery Products, Convenience Food, Baked Goods) Industrial, Healthcare), Nature & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The lecithin & phospholipids market size is estimated to be valued at USD 5.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 7.5 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 6.3%

The market is primarily driven by increasing demand for the clean-label and all natural food products among the global consumers. Over the past few years, the awareness towards harmful health effects associated with the synthetic emulsifiers has increased significantly and as a result consumers are increasingly opting for clean label and all natural food products.

In addition to this, it has gained a huge popularity among the pharmaceutical and personal care industry owing to its excellent health benefits.

By source, sunflower segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.

Sunflower based lecithin are excellent source of oily macro-nutrients including alpha-lactalbumin, immunoglobulins, beta-lactoglobulin, glutathione, and lactoferrin. Henceforth, sunflower lecithin is an emulsifier which help the manufacturers to connect both the waterside and the protein side seamlessly without any repulsion in a production process.

By type, fluid lecithin was the largest segment in 2021 and anticipated to grow at a significant growth rate over the forecast period.

Fluid lecithin finds a wide range of application including animal feed, healthcare, industrial, food & beverage, personal care & cosmetics, manufacture paints, herbicides, textiles among others. It has a versatile function as an emulsifier, wetting agent, stabilizer, dispersing agent, release agent, antioxidant & nutritional supplement, which makes it an ideal food additive.

By application, healthcare segment is estimated to witness the second-fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

As the pandemic hit the world, the consumers has significantly changed their food and nutritional intake and started focusing on their health more than ever. The demand for dietary supplements, infant formula, and functional food & beverages is significantly growing across the globe which in turn fueled the demand for natural and plant-based emulsifiers in the food industry.

By nature, non-GMO segment is estimated to witness the second-fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

In recent few years, the non genetically modified (non-GMO) food products have gained popularity among consumers owing increasing number of health-related issues and rising awareness towards the harmful effects associated with genetically modified (GM) foods. Furthermore, the growing popularity of smart labels that facilitate instant access to product-specific information is another factor propelling the growth for transparent non-GMO food manufacturers globally.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest region in 2022 and anticipated a significant growth rate over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region-level market for lecithin & phospholipids in terms of value and volume. The animal feed industry coupled with food & beverage industry, has contributed significantly to the growth of the lecithin & phospholipids market in this region.

According to United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), the agriculture and food processing industries accounted for more than a quarter of the GDP of Asia Pacific's developing countries in 2019.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players profiled in this report include

  • Cargill (US)

  • ADM (US)

  • DuPont (US)

  • IMCD Group B.V.(US)

  • Bunge Limited (US)

  • STERN-WYWIOL GRUPPE (Germany)

  • Wilmar International Ltd. (Singapore)

  • Sonic Biochem (India)

  • Avril Group (France)

  • American Lecithin Company (US)

  • VAV Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Premium Insights

  • Growing Demand for Natural Food Additives and Increasing Consumer Awareness About Clean-Label Products Propelling the Market for Lecithin & Phospholipids

  • China and Soy Segments Accounted for the Largest Shares in the Asia-Pacific Lecithin Market in 2021

  • Nutrition & Supplements Segment to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

  • Feed Segment to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

  • Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

  • Soy Segment to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Growing Demand for Natural Food Additives and Increasing Consumers Awareness About Clean-Label Products

  • Multifunctionality in Various End-Use Industries

  • Growing Phospholipids Demand in the Pharmaceutical and Personal Care Industries

  • Increasing Lecithin Usage in Convenience Foods

Restraints

  • Replicability of Lecithin & Phospholipids by Synthetic Alternatives

  • Health Concerns and Allergies Associated with the Consumption of Soy Products

Opportunities

  • Emerging Markets and Changing Consumer Lifestyles

  • Growing Investment in Industrial Applications of Lecithin & Phospholipids

  • Growing Demand for Clean-Label Products Fueling the Plant-Based Lecithin Market Growth

Challenges

  • Volatile Price of Raw Materials

  • Rising Health Concerns Regarding GMO and Allergens

COVID-19 Impact on the Lecithin & Phospholipids Ecosystem

Industry Trends

Value Chain

  • Raw Material Sourcing

  • Manufacturing of Lecithin & Phospholipids

  • Quality and Safety Controllers

  • Packaging

  • Marketing & Distribution

  • End-Use Industry

Technology Analysis

Pricing Analysis: Lecithin & Phospholipids Market

Patent Analysis

  • Number of Patents Granted Between 2012 and 2021

  • Top 10 Investors with the Highest Number of Patent Documents

  • Top 10 Applicants with the Highest Number of Patent Documents

Case Studies

  • Rising Regulatory Policies for Lecithin & Phospholipids

  • Growing Demand for Non-GMO Products

Company Profiles

  • ADM

  • American Lecithin Company

  • Avril Group

  • Bunge Limited

  • Cargill

  • Dupont

  • Fismer Lecithin

  • IMCD Group Bv.

  • Kewpie Corporation

  • Lasenor Emul, S.L.

  • Lecilite Ingredients Pvt. Ltd.

  • Lecital

  • Lipoid Gmbh

  • Sime Darby Oils

  • Sondrugestvo Group

  • Sonic Biochem

  • Stern-Wywiol Gruppe

  • Sun Nutrafoods

  • Vav Life Sciences Pvt Ltd.

  • Wilmar International Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ajuc12

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


