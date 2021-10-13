U.S. markets closed

$7.619 Million Verdict Handed Down By Los Angeles Jury In Wrongful Death, Tractor Trailer Accident Lawsuit

·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Los Angeles jury awarded $7.619 million to the family of a man who died from the injuries he sustained after a collision between his pickup truck and a tractor trailer that had stopped in the middle of a state highway in Washington while attempting to making an unsafe left turn.

On December 22, 2015, the driver of a tractor trailer who was working for CRGTS, Inc. failed to yield to oncoming traffic when he pulled out onto State Route 12, then stopped his truck without warning, leaving it both barely visible and blocking multiple lanes. Jose Naranjo was driving his pickup truck on Route 12 and was unable to avoid the tractor trailer, sustaining serios injuries from which he died shortly thereafter.

"Just three days before Christmas, as his grandkids waited at home for a special holiday night out with their grandpa, Jose was killed because of the negligence of a commercial truck driver who should have known better," said attorney Kate Harvey-Lee of California Truck Law, PC. "Jose was a loving husband, father and grandfather and his family will forever be broken because of this horrible incident."

Although the accident happened in Washington state, the Naranjo family was originally from Los Angeles and the driver was a Los Angeles resident. The driver was delivering apples from the Pacific Northwest to grocery stores in Los Angeles.

The jury handed down the verdict after a one-week trial.

The case was Naranjo v. Inzunza, Kershaw Fruit & Cold Storage, CRGTS, Inc., Los Angeles Superior Court Case No: BC678942. To read the complaint, click here.

About California Truck Law

At California Truck Law, we focus solely on cases involving large trucks, buses, and other commercial vehicles. This singular focus offers you a distinct advantage when pursuing the compensation you deserve for your accident-related injuries. Our truck accident attorney, Kate Harvey-Lee, has built a reputation for excellence in cases involving commercial transportation. She is board certified in Truck Accident Litigation through the National Board of Trial Advocacy and has been recognized as a Super Lawyer every year since 2014. When you choose California Truck Law, you can expect the highest levels of quality, compassion, and professionalism.

Contact
Kate Harvey-Lee
T: (213) 214-1234

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/7-619-million-verdict-handed-down-by-los-angeles-jury-in-wrongful-death-tractor-trailer-accident-lawsuit-301398730.html

SOURCE California Truck Law

